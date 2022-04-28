U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the first installment of the quarterly dividend

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
  • VERK.HE
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 28 April 2022 at 7:45 am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the first installment of the quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, that a dividend of EUR 0.061 per share (EUR 2,748,450.40 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 2 May 2022. The dividend will be paid on 9 May 2022.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 24 March 2022, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the quarterly dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.186 per share.

Unless the Board of Directors resolves otherwise or the possible changes in the rules and regulations of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend two more times during the period of validity of the authorization as follows:
the second dividend instalment not exceeding EUR 0.062 per share will be paid on 25 July 2022; and the third dividend instalment not exceeding EUR 0.063 per share will be paid on 7 November 2022. The company will separately publish announcements of such Board resolutions

Before the Board of Directors implements the resolution regarding the distribution of dividend, it must assess, from the viewpoint of Company’s financial position, whether the requirements in the Finnish Companies Act for the distribution of dividend are fulfilled.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell
CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of over 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


    (Bloomberg) -- A massive buyback may not be enough for Apple Inc. investors amid the worst month for big tech since the global financial crisis. The market’s reaction to Alphabet Inc.’s report shows it will also need blowout earnings.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaR