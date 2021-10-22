U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,490.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,397.75
    -81.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.90
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.17
    -0.33 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0100
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,946.40
    -2,069.26 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,497.29
    -37.36 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,797.39
    +88.81 (+0.31%)
     

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the third installment of the quarterly dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 22 October 2021 at 7:45 am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the third installment of the quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that a dividend of EUR 0.059 per share (EUR 2,639,490.73 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 26 October 2021. The dividend will be paid on 2 November 2021.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 25 March 2021, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the quarterly dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.174 per share.

Following the distribution of dividends resolved on 22 October 2021 by the Board, the Company does not have any valid authorizations for distribution of dividends.

Before the Board of Directors implements the resolution regarding the distribution of dividend, it must assess, from the viewpoint of Company’s financial position, whether the requirements in the Finnish Companies Act for the distribution of dividend are fulfilled.

During 2021, Verkkokauppa.com’s paid dividend for its shareholders, including third quarter dividend, will be in total of EUR 20.128,910.93 (9 597 034,74), ie EUR 0.45 per share.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell
CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Intel stock fell after the company missed sales expectations for the third quarter. The company said notebook volumes were hampered by industrywide component shortages.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Earnings Target But Sales, Outlook Miss

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon Vall

  • Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before this weekend’s deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the latest twist in a months-long drama that has captivated global investors.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fort