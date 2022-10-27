U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the third installment of the quarterly dividend

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the third installment of the quarterly dividend

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release    27 October 2022 at 7:45 am EEST

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, that a dividend of EUR 0.063 per share (EUR 2,839,581.80 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 31 October 2022. The dividend will be paid on 7 November 2022.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 24 March 2022, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the quarterly dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.186 per share.

Following distribution of dividends resolved upon 27 October 2022, the Company does not have any valid authorizations for distribution of funds.

Before the Board of Directors implements the resolution regarding the distribution of dividend, it must assess, from the viewpoint of Company’s financial position, whether the requirements in the Finnish Companies Act for the distribution of dividend are fulfilled.

During 2022, Verkkokauppa.com has paid dividends, including this distribution, to its shareholders in the total amount of EUR 11.2 million, i.e. EUR 0.246 per share.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell
CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


