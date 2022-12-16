Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 16 December 2022 at 10:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Rite Ventures Finland AB, a closely associated party of Christoffer Häggblom, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rite Ventures Finland AB

Position: Closely associated person

____________________________________________

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Christoffer Häggblom

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Issuer: VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 22181/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: REDEMPTION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,612,576 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,612,576 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.



