Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Christoffer Häggblom

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
  • VERK.HE
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Christoffer Häggblom

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 21 February 2022 at 14:00 EET

On 25 March 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,127 shares have been transferred to Christoffer Häggblom as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christoffer Häggblom
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10324/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1127 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1127 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


