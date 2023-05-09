Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 9 May 2023 at 4:30pm EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Suvituuli Tuukkanen

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Suvituuli Tuukkanen, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Suvituuli Tuukkanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31220/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 508 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,234 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

(3): Volume: 115 Unit price: 2.49 EUR

(4): Volume: 261 Unit price: 2.495 EUR

(5): Volume: 572 Unit price: 2.49 EUR

(6): Volume: 104 Unit price: 2.49 EUR

(7): Volume: 164 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 42 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.50573 EUR

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

