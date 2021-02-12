Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Strong performance with an additional dividend proposed – strategy now set towards 1 billion in sales by 2025

FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE for 1 January – 31 December 2020: Strong performance with an additional dividend proposed – strategy now set towards 1 billion in sales by 2025

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj – Financial Statement Release (unaudited) 12 February 2021, 8:00 a.m.

1 October – 31 December 2020 in brief

Revenue 176 million euros (10-12/2019: 160), growth of 10.1%

Gross profit 26.7 million euros (22.2), growth of 20.1%

Gross margin 15.1% of revenue (13.9%)

Operating profit 6.2 million euros (4.5)

Operating margin 3.5% of revenue (2.8%)

Comparable operating profit 6.2 million euros (4.5)

Comparable operating margin 3.5% (2.8%)

Profit for the period 4.7 million euros (3.2)

Earnings per share 0.10 euros (0.07)

Investments 0.4 million euros (0.4)

Operating cash flow 10.4 million euros (11.6)



KEY RATIOS 10-12/2020 10-12/2019 Change% 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change% Revenue, € million 176.0 159.9 10.1% 553.6 504.1 9.8% Gross profit, € million 26.7 22.2 20.1% 88.4 73.9 19.7% Gross margin, % of revenue 15.1% 13.9% 9.1% 16.0% 14.7% 9.0% EBITDA, € million 7.5 5.7 31.4% 24.6 16.3 50.6% EBITDA, % 4.3% 3.6% 19.4% 4.4% 3.2% 37.1% Operating profit, € million 6.2 4.5 38.9% 19.6 11.3 73.5% Operating margin, % of revenue 3.5% 2.8% 26.2% 3.5% 2.2% 57.9% Comparable operating profit, € million 6.2 4.5 38.9% 20.4 11.3 80.6% Comparable operating margin, % of revenue 3.5% 2.8% 26.2% 3.7% 2.2% 64.4% Net profit, € million 4.7 3.2 44.1% 14.6 7.8 87.2% Investments, € million 0.4 0.4 10.4% 1.4 1.2 8.9% Operating cash flow, € million 10.4 11.6 -10.8% 16.9 9.7 74.2%





1 January – 31 December 2020 in brief

Revenue 554 million euros (1–12/2019: 504), growth of 9.8%

Gross profit 88.4 million euros (73.9), growth of 19.7%

Gross margin 16.0% of revenue (14.7%)

Operating profit 19.6 million euros (11.3)

Operating margin 3.5% of revenue (2.2%)

Comparable operating profit 20.4 million euros (11.3)

Comparable operating margin 3.7% (2.2%)

Profit for the period 14.6 million euros (7.8)

Earnings per share 0.33 euros (0.17)

Investments 1.4 million euros (1.2)

Operating cash flow 16.9 million euros (9.7)

The Board of Directors proposes to the annual general meeting that for the financial year 2020 a total dividend of 0.45 euro per share be distributed (0.230 euro per share in quarterly installments and an additional dividend of 0.220 euro per share be distributed in conjunction with the annual general meeting)

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Story continues

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s business operations are estimated to develop positively in the future. The company believes that it will succeed in further growing its market share in the chosen categories. The strong balance sheet enables the company to continue expanding its operations in accordance with its strategy.

The company has benefited from the shifting consumer behavior accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the sales in the online sales channel have shown strong growth. The company expects this trend to continue the longer the COVID-19 pandemic persists and that the accelerated shift to online sales channels continues.

At the same time, the prolongation of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on spending on travel and service sectors. On the one hand, this has positively affected the consumer demand for goods, but on the other hand, it has limited the lower-margin wholesale business. The short-term risk is that COVID-19 situation and related restrictions continues longer than anticipated in Finland. This may have an impact on the company’s operations and its ability to safely serve customers in the brick-and-mortar stores.

The uncertainties concerning the future business outlook remain and relate to macroeconomic developments and the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The pandemic may still cause unforeseen impacts on the overall economic development, consumer demand as well as consumer purchase behavior and B2B sales in the future. Nevertheless, the company believes that it is well positioned and will be a relative winner in the “new normal” business environment of the future.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The company expects the revenue to be between 570–620 million euros (2020: 554 million euros) and comparable operating profit to be between 20–26 million euros (2020: 20.4 million euros) in 2021.



CEO PANU PORKKA’S REVIEW

In 2020, online shopping became the preferred way of shopping for a growing number of Finns. This migration from offline to online was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic when people had to reduce visits to physical stores and got used to the convenience of online shopping and home deliveries. As a pioneer of ecommerce, Verkkokauppa.com clearly benefitted from this trend.

The peak shopping season began on Black Friday and continued until Christmas. During this online shopping season of all times, the increased preference for shopping online could also be seen in Verkkokauppa.com’s business, as already 66% of all purchases from Verkkokauppa.com were done online and 65% of these online purchases were delivered home. In the same period, the number of visitors on Verkkokauppa.com’s website grew by 25% compared to the same period last year and reached an all-time high of 14.2 million (11.4 million).

Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue returned to double-digit growth, increasing by 10.1% to 176 million euros (160) in the fourth quarter. The growth was driven by the strong performance of mid-sized product categories, especially major domestics appliances (MDA) and sports equipment. The development of MDA category was especially satisfying, and it is growing from a mid-sized category to one of Verkkokauppa.com’s core categories. At the same time, the export business continued to suffer from travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Verkkokauppa.com’s profitability continued to develop favorably in the fourth quarter. The company’s gross margin grew to 15.1% of revenue (13.9%), especially driven by the strong performance of mid-sized, higher-margin categories. Also, the comparable operating profit grew, reaching a record-high 6.2 million euros (4.5). In each quarter of 2020, the company has delivered the best-ever comparable operating profit of that respective quarter. In the fourth quarter, Verkkokauppa.com’s comparable operating profit was the best quarterly comparable operating profit in the company’s history.

Verkkokauppa.com’s latest ranking in the YouGov BrandIndex is also source of pride. Verkkokauppa.com is the most recommended brand in its comparison group. Our brand is clearly and positively on people’s mind when they are making purchase decisions. These results show that persistent and systematic work in developing the brand is paying off.

Today, Verkkokauppa.com’s announced its refined strategy. The company’s vision is to remain as a pioneer of ecommerce also in the next decades through continuous innovation. The company’s success will be built on five pillars: excellent customer experience and strong brand, efficient fulfilment, superior technology backbone, extensive assortment and cost competitiveness. Verkkokauppa.com is seeking growth both within its core categories as well as by expanding into segments with attractive margin potential, especially online. Additionally, the company sees attractive growth opportunities in the B2B segment, private labelling and in value added services. We are also keeping our eyes open for potential M&A opportunities. By getting all this right, Verkkokauppa.com will aim to reach an annual revenue of one billion euros and a 5% EBIT margin by the end of 2025.

I’m proud of Verkkokauppa.com’s performance in 2020 and wish to thank our personnel for their hard work during these unusual times, and our shareholders and customers for their continued trust. Verkkokauppa.com is in an excellent position to benefit from the ecommerce boom. In 2021, we want to increase Verkkokauppa.com’s market share, especially online, and continue to deliver on the company’s customer promise of “Probably always cheaper prices”.





REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY DEVELOPMENT

October–December 2020

In October–December 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s revenue grew by 10.1% year on year. Revenue grew by 16.1 million euros, totaling 176 million euros (159.9). Sales increased particularly in Major domestic appliances, Small domestic appliances, Sports, Toys, Office & Supplies, and Home & Lighting.

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 1.0 million euros (0.9) including both interest income and fee income. The credit loss allowance was increased by 0.2 million euros (0.1) in the fourth quarter.

Personnel costs increased in October–December by 14.3% to 10.4 million euros (9.1). The increase resulted mainly from the growing personnel costs in IT administration, purchasing, retail stores, customer service and from bonus payment covering the whole staff. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased by 18.6% to 8.9 million euros (7.5). The increase resulted mainly from higher external logistics service costs, increased IT and marketing expenses and increased credit loss allowance.

Operating profit in October–December 2020 was 6.2 million euros (4.5), comparable operating profit was 6.2 (4.5) and profit for the period 4.7 million euros (3.2).

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR million 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating profit 6.2 4.5 19.6 11.3 - advisory costs related to transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki - - 0.8 - Comparable operating profit 6.2 4.5 20.4 11.3

Earnings per share were 0.10 euros (0.07) in October–December 2020. In January–December 2020 earnings per share were 0.33 euros (0.17).

January–December 2020

In January–December 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s revenue grew by 10.1% year on year. Revenue grew by 49.5 million euros, totaling 553.6 million euros (504.1). Sales increased particularly in Major domestic appliances (MDA), Sports, Audio & Hi-Fi, Office & Supplies, BBQ and Toys.

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 3.6 million euros (3.3) including both interest income and fee income. To reflect the prevailing uncertainty related to customers’ payment behavior in the future and changes in continues debt sales pricing, the credit loss allowance was increased compared to the end of 2019 and totaled 1.1 million euros (0.6). As of April 2019, Verkkokauppa.com has been selling past due receivables in a so-called continuous debt sales model, where receivables overdue more than 60 days will be sold to third parties. This decreases company’s accounts receivable risk.

Personnel costs increased in January–December by 9.1% to 35.6 million euros (32.6). The increase resulted mainly from the growing personnel costs in IT administration, marketing, retail stores and from bonus payment covering the whole staff. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased by 13.1% to 28.8 million euros (25.5). The increase was mainly driven by advisory costs relating to transferring to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki, increased credit loss allowance, external logistics service costs and IT-related costs.

Operating profit in January–December 2020 was 19.6 million euros (11.3), comparable operating profit was 20.4 (11.3) and profit for the period 14.6 million euros (7.8). Items affecting comparable operating profit totaled 0.8 million euro (0.0).

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Operating cash flow was 16.9 million euros (9.7) in January–December 2020. In the reporting period, the relative improvement of the operating cash flow resulted from improved sales margin.

Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at the end of the fourth quarter and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

Investments totaled 1.4 million euros (1.2) in January–December 2020. During the reporting period the company invested and capitalized 0.6 million euros (0.1) in salary costs and external technology consulting fees related to new IT systems and the development of new ERP features. Capital expenditures totaled 0.3 million euros (0.4) in October–December 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com has revolving credit facilities totaling 20 million euros, which have not been utilized. Of these credit facilities, 15 million euros are for three years, and 5 million euros for five years as of 1 July 2019.

SHARE TRADING AND SHARES

During the reporting period, 26,714,366 shares were exchanged until 4 June on the First North Growth Market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd marketplace and on 5 June onwards on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, representing 59.3% of all shares in the company. The highest share price was 7.90 euros and the lowest 2.49 euros. The average price in share trading was 4.95 euros. The total of the share trading was 132.3 million euros. The closing price was 7.12 euros, and the market capitalization of all shares was 320.9 million euros at the end of the period.

The total number of shares in the company was 45,065,130 on 31 December 2020, including treasury shares. In 2020, the company has transferred a total of 25,318 treasury shares as part of the remuneration of Board members. The company held 352,898 treasury shares on 31 December 2020. These treasury shares accounted for 0.78% of all shares. The treasury shares have no voting rights and no dividend is paid on them.

The Board holds a valid authorization to issue a maximum of 4,506,513 shares on a share issue by one or several decisions (share issue authorization of 2020). The Board has utilized its share issue authorization solely for transferring shares as part of the remuneration of Board members.

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

Verkkokauppa.com has two share-based incentive plans for the CEO and members of the Management Team, the Matching Share Plan 2018–2020 and the Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022. The aim of the plans is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the company’s value in the long term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company shares, to retain the members of the Management Team at the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

In the Matching Share Plan 2018–2020, the participant may earn a number of matching shares, determined by the Board of Directors, based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares. The Matching Share Plan has two matching periods: 2018–2020 and 2019–2021. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the matching period 2018–2020 correspond to the value of maximum total of 50,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares, and on the basis of the matching period 2019–2021 to the value of maximum total of 45,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares, including also the proportions to be paid in cash.

In the Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022, a person may earn a number of matching shares based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the share. The Performance Matching Share Plan includes one performance period, calendar years 2020–2022. The reward to be paid to participants is based on the achievement of the required TSR levels set by the Board of Directors. A maximum of three performance-based matching shares is paid for each allocated share. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of approximately 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares in total (gross amount).

PERSONNEL

During the reporting period, the number of employees increased by 7.9%, and the total number of employees was 818 (758) at the end of December 2020. The number of employees includes both full- and part-time employees.

SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION BOARD

On 22 September 2020, Verkkokauppa.com announced that the Shareholders' Nomination Board had been appointed, based on ownership on the last banking day in May. At its organizational meeting on 22 September 2020, the following members of the Nomination Board were appointed:

Samuli Seppälä, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself,

Peter Lindell, Partner and Chairman of Rite Ventures, appointed by Rite Ventures Finland AB,

Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company,

Christoffer Häggblom, Chair of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Peter Lindell.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board was established in 2020 by the Annual General Meeting. Its duty is to prepare proposals on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. Its proposal will be published by the end of February 2021 at the latest.

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s risks and uncertainties reflect the market and general economic trends, for example, demand for consumer electronics, wholesale trade business, the business environment and competition. The company’s business operations are also influenced by risks and uncertainties relating to, for example, business strategy, investments, procurement and logistics, information technology, and other operative aspects of the business. The aforementioned risks and uncertainties may affect the company’s operations, financial position and performance both positively and negatively. Risks and uncertainties have been presented in more detail in the Annual Report.

Uncertainty in the development of the economy and the financial markets in Finland, Europe and the world may have a negative impact on the business and growth opportunities of Verkkokauppa.com. The COVID-19 pandemic affects people’s lives and the operation of businesses in Finland and globally alike. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and its overall impacts on the Company’s business are difficult to assess.

LITIGATION AND DISPUTES

Verkkokauppa.com has no open litigation issues nor any significant disputes.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

The Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 31 March 2020. The financial statements for the year 2019 were approved, the Remuneration Policy was considered, and the Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability with respect to financial year 2019. It was resolved to pay a dividend of 0.052 euros per share, totaling 2,339,612.96 euros.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends as follows: The total amount of the dividend distribution based on this authorization shall not exceed EUR 0.162 per share (the instalments may differ from another). The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend three times during the period of validity of the authorization and the payment dates of the dividends will be on 6 May 2020, 4 August 2020 and 3 November 2020. The Board of Directors will decide on the record date in connection with each dividend payment decision and the company will make separate announcements of Board resolutions.

The number of Board members was confirmed as six. All current Board members, Christoffer Häggblom, Robert Burén, Mikael Hagman, Kai Seikku, Arja Talma and Samuli Seppälä, were re-elected. After the meeting, the Board elected Christoffer Häggblom as the Chair of the Board and resolved to continue with an Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. The Audit Committee consists of Board members Kai Seikku (Chair), Arja Talma (Vice Chair), Christoffer Häggblom and Samuli Seppälä. The Remuneration Committee consists of Board members Christoffer Häggblom (Chair), Samuli Seppälä and Kai Seikku.

The Authorized Public Accountant PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as the auditor, who has notified the company that Authorized Public Accountant Ylva Eriksson will be acting as the Principal Auditor.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 4,506,513 shares in one or several instalments using the unrestricted equity of the Company, however taking into account the provisions of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act on the maximum number of the treasury shares held by the company or its subsidiaries. The proposed number of shares represents a maximum of ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in the company. The authorization is valid until the close of the following Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The authorization revokes previous unused authorizations for the repurchase of the company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue by one or several decisions. A maximum of 4,506,513 shares may be issued on the basis of the authorization. The proposed maximum authorized number represents ten (10) percent of the company’s entire share capital. The authorization is valid until the close of the following Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The authorization revokes previous unused share issue authorizations.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board, to prepare proposals on the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting as well as confirm the charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of which represent the Company’s three largest shareholders, or the representatives nominated by such shareholders. The Chair of the Board of Directors shall be the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The right to nominate members to represent shareholders rests with three shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd or another operator on the last business day of May in the year preceding the Annual General Meeting and who hold the largest number of votes conferred by shares according to the shareholder register.

DIVIDEND

The Annual General Meeting 2020 resolved to pay 0.052 euros (2,339,612.96 euros in total) per share as dividend. The dividend payment date was 9 April 2020.

The Board resolved on 24 April 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.053 euros per share (2,384,605.52 euros in total). The dividend payment date was 6 May 2020.

The Board resolved on 24 July 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.054 euros per share (2,413,923.34 euros in total).

The dividend payment date was 4 August 2020.

The Board resolved on 23 October 2020 to pay a dividend of 0.055 euros per share (2,458,892,92 euros in total). The dividend payment date was 3 November 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends not exceeding 0.162 euro per share to be paid in three instalments during 2020. Following the distribution of dividends resolved on 23 October 2020 by the Board, the Company does not have any valid authorizations for distribution of dividends.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s distributable funds as of 31 December 2020 totaled 40,014,114.29 euro. The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that Verkkokauppa.com Oyj net income for period 14,621,552.33 euro will be transferred to retained earnings. The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that for the financial year 2020 a total dividend of 0.450 euro per share be distributed, divided into a dividend of 0.230 euro paid quarterly and an additional dividend of 0.220 euro paid in conjunction with the Annual General Meeting 2021. The proposal is based on the strong performance in 2020 and company’s strong liquidity position.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 13 February 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that the company is currently evaluating the possibility of transferring to the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki during 2020.

On 13 February 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO and the members of the Management Team.

On 24 April 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it will start purchasing the company’s own shares.

Between 14 May and 1 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced several (26) daily share repurchase announcements.

On 28 May 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it will apply for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

On 29 May 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Finnish-language prospectus.

On 4 June 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s listing application has been approved and trading of the company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on 5 June 2020.

On 2 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that it has completed the repurchase of the company’s own shares.

On 21 July 2020 Verkkokauppa.com provided preliminary information on its second-quarter revenue and comparable operating profit and issued a positive profit warning.

On 24 September 2020 Verkkokauppa.com issued a positive profit warning and upgraded its guidance for 2020.

On 27 November 2020 Verkkokauppa.com announced that HR Director and member of the management team Taina Suorsa has resigned to take on new challenges outside Verkkokauppa.com.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On 4 January 2021 Verkkokauppa.com announced that Board member Mikael Hagman had resigned from the company’s Board.

On 27 January 2021 Verkkokauppa.com announced that Saara Tikkanen has been appointed HR Director and member of the management team.

On 12 February 2021 Verkkokauppa.com announced company’s refined strategy and long-term financial targets until end of 2025.





PRESS CONFERENCES

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held in Finnish by LiveStream webcast on Friday, 12 February 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in which Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s CEO Panu Porkka will present the developments in the reporting period.

A press conference in English will be held by LiveStream webcast on Friday, 12 February 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EET). Questions can be sent beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail to investors@verkkokauppa.com.

Presentation materials for both events are available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations. For both press conferences, a LiveStream is available at www.verklive.com.

COMPANY RELEASES IN 2021/2022

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its financial reports as follows:

Annual Report 2020 will be published online during week 9, 2021

Interim Report January–March 2021, Friday 23 April 2021

Half-year Report January–June 2021, Friday 16 July 2021

Interim Report January–September 2021, Friday 22 October 2021

Helsinki, Finland, 12 February 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Board of Directors

More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO

e-mail panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Telephone +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell, CFO

e-mail mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Telephone +358 50 434 2516

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.verkkokauppa.com



VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 Jan – Dec 31, 2020

Income statement

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 1.3 176,009 159,908 553,636 504,113 Other operating income 188 153 558 555 Materials and services -149,348 -137,710 -465,222 -430,239 Employee benefit expenses -10,419 -9,115 -35,560 -32,595 Depreciation and amortization -1,306 -1,246 -5,010 -5,040 Other operating expenses -8,920 -7,523 -28,818 -25,504 Operating profit 6,203 4,467 19,583 11,290 Finance income 3 2 11 64 Finance costs -363 -421 -1,423 -1,591 Profit before income taxes 5,842 4,048 18,171 9,763 Income taxes -1,180 -812 -3,550 -1,953 Profit for the period 4,662 3,236 14,622 7,810 Profit for the period attributable to Equity holders of the company 4,662 3,236 14,622 7,810 Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to equity holders Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.10 0.07 0.33 0.17 Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.10 0.07 0.32 0.17

Statement of comprehensive income

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit for the period 4,662 3,236 14,622 7,810 Comprehensive income for the period 4,662 3,236 14,622 7,810 Comprehensive income for the period Equity holders of the company 4,662 3,236 14,622 7,810





Statement of financial position

EUR thousand Note 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Non-current assets Intangible assets 835 592 Property, plant and equipment 2,222 2,381 Right-of-use assets 1.5 17,347 18,770 Equity investments 266 266 Deferred tax assets 1,349 1,195 Trade receivables 1.6/1.7 3,201 1,882 Other non-current receivables 425 435 Non-current assets, total 25,646 25,521 Current assets Inventories 75,384 66,702 Trade receivables 1.6/1.7 18,650 14,620 Other receivables 1,462 1,143 Income tax receivables - 278 Accrued income 9,446 9,424 Cash and cash equivalents 1.7 43,099 42,495 Current assets, total 148,041 134,662 Total assets 173,687 160,183 Equity Share capital 100 100 Treasury shares -2,206 -701 Invested non-restricted equity fund 25,816 25,707 Retained earnings 2,217 3,647 Profit for the period 14,622 7,810 Total equity 40,549 36,563 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1.7 18,045 19,676 Deferred tax liabilities - 7 Provisions 766 660 Non-current liabilities, total 18,811 20,343 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 1.7 3,883 3,758 Advance payments received 8,475 3,819 Trade payables 1.7 70,171 73,068 Other current liabilities 12,296 7,892 Accrued liabilities 18,039 14,741 Income tax liabilities 1,463 - Current liabilities, total 114,327 103,277 Total liabilities 133,138 123,620 Total equity and liabilities 173,687 160,183







Statement of cash flows

1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before income taxes 18,171 9,763 Adjustments Depreciation and impairment 5,010 5,040 Finance income and costs 1,384 1,527 Other adjustments 458 476 Cash flow before change in working capital 25,025 16,806 Change in working capital Increase (-) / decrease (+) in non-current non-interest-bearing trade receivables -1,309 -335 Increase (‒) / decrease (+) in trade and other receivables -4,371 1,653 Increase (‒) / decrease (+) in inventories -8,682 -918 Increase (+) / decrease (‒) in current liabilities 9,576 -3,650 Cash flow before financial items and taxes 20,239 13,557 Interest paid -66 -59 Interest received 5 7 Interest of lease liabilities -1,323 -1,483 Income tax paid -1,970 -2,333 Cash flow from operating activities 16,884 9,690 Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment -769 -1,016 Purchases of intangible assets -587 -186 Proceeds from equity investments - 57 Cash flow from investing activities -1,356 -1,145 Cash flow from financing activities Decrease (-) in lease liabilities -3,821 -3,690 Dividends paid -9,597 -8,908 Acquisition of treasury shares -1,505 -198 Cash flow from financing activities -14,923 -12,796 Increase (+) / decrease (‒) in cash and cash equivalents 604 -4,251 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial year 42,495 46,746 Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year 43,099 42,495







Statement of changes in equity

A Share capital D Fair value reserve B Treasury shares E Retained earnings C Invested non-restricted equity fund F Total equity EUR thousand A B C D E F Equity 1 Jan 2020 100 -701 25,707 0 11,457 36,563 Profit for the period - - - - 14,622 14,622 Changes in fair values of equity investments - - - - - 0 Comprehensive income for the period, total - - - - 14,622 14,622 Dividend distribution - - - - -9,597 -9,597 Acquisition of treasury shares - -1,505 - - - -1,505 Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees - - 109 - - 109 Share-based incentives - - - - 358 358 Transactions with owners, total - -1,505 109 - -9,239 -10,635 Equity 31 Dec 2020 100 -2,206 25,816 0 16,839 40,549 EUR thousand A B C D E F Equity 1 Jan 2019 100 -502 25,585 -33 12,416 37,565 Profit for the period - - - - 7,810 7,810 Changes in fair values of equity investments - - - 33 - 33 Comprehensive income for the period, total - - - 33 7,810 7,843 Dividend distribution - - - - -8,908 -8,908 Acquisition of treasury shares - -198 - - - -198 Disposal of treasury shares -Board fees - - 122 - - 122 Share-based incentives - - - - 139 139 Transactions with owners, total - -198 122 0 -8,769 -8,845 Equity 31 Dec 2019 100 -701 25,707 0 11,457 36,563







Notes

1.1 Accounting principles applied in this Financial Statements Release

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is a public limited company, the shares of which were quoted until 4 June 2020 on the First North Growth Market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd marketplace and are quoted on 5 June 2020 onwards on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The registered address of its head office is Tyynenmerenkatu 11, Helsinki.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Financial Statements Release for January–December 2020 has been prepared in line with IAS 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ and should be read in conjunction with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial statements for 2019, published on 4 March 2020. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has applied the same accounting principles in the preparation of this Financial Statements Release as in its Financial Statements for 2019.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has not adopted any new accounting policies during 2020 that would have a material impact on this Financial Statements Release.

The information presented in this Financial Statements Release has not been audited. The figures are rounded, and therefore the sum of individual figures may deviate from the aggregate amount presented. All amounts in this report are presented in EUR thousands, unless otherwise stated.

Management judgement related to the choice and application of accounting policies and measures following the COVID-19

The preparation of this Interim Financial Report required management to make judgements, estimates assumptions that affect the application of accounting principles and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic the company has started several initiatives to secure business continuity and staff safety. The company is monitoring and reporting on the COVID-19 situation on a frequent basis. As the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing, it is still difficult to estimate its impact on the economy, consumer demand as well as purchase behavior, B2B sales and wholesale. Since March 2020, the company has monitored customers’ payment behavior and the development of account receivables on a daily basis and has managed credit limits and potential credit losses. No significant changes have been observed in customers’ payment behavior. COVID-19 has also not had a significant effect on inventory turnover or impairment. There have been no significant changes in the Company’s leases or payment terms as a result of COVID-19 that would have affected the company’s right-of-use assets or their lease liabilities. The current strong cash position and unused RCF facilities (20.0 million euros) will secure business continuity even under these exceptional circumstances.

1.2 Segment reporting

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has one reportable segment. The management of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has exercised judgement when it has applied the aggregation criteria to aggregate the operating segments into one reportable segment. The customers are the same across all operating segments, which offer the same goods and services in uniform conditions in one main market i.e. Finland. At the core of the company’s business model is a strong integration of webstore and retail stores, common support functions serving the entire business as well as the volume benefits enabled by centralized business.

1.3 Revenue from contracts with customers

The revenue streams of the company consist of the sale of goods and services. There are more than 65,000 products in 26 different main product categories that the company sells to consumers through its own webstore and four retail stores in Finland. The sale of services rendered by the company includes, for example, installation and maintenance services, subscription sales and visibility sales. Revenue is accumulated geographically mainly from Finland.

Revenue from sales of products is recognized at a point in time when the control has been transferred. The revenue from services is recognized mainly over time.

Disaggregation of revenue

Satisfaction of performance obligations

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 At a point in time 174,554 158,266 549,062 498,343 Over time 1,455 1,641 4,574 5,770 Revenue, total 176,009 159,908 553,636 504,113

Revenue by external customers’ location

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 Finland 165,945 135,145 506,185 442,540 Rest of the world 10,065 24,763 47,451 61,573 Revenue by external customers' location 176,009 159,908 553,636 504,113

Income recognized from customer financing

The company presents all income from customer financing as part of revenue in the primary financial statements.

The table below presents the income recognized from company- financed Apuraha customer financing divided into income recognized using the effective interest rate method and other income. Other income consists of other fees.

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income recognized using effective interest rate method 585 346 2,034 1,293 Other income from company-financed customer financing 366 519 1,558 1,983 Income from company-financed Apuraha, total 951 865 3,592 3,276

1.4 Seasonality of business

The nature of the business of the company includes seasonality. Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at year-end and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

1.5 Right-of-use assets

EUR thousand 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Carrying amount 1.1. 18,770 21,764 Increases 2,221 113 Increase/decrease due to remeasurement 201 700 Disposals -62 -33 Depreciation -3,783 -3,774 Carrying amount at the end of period 17,347 18,770

The remeasurements made during 2019 and 2020 relate to index adjustments and renegotiated rental agreements.

1.6 Trade receivables

31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 EUR thousand Trade receivables Loss allowance Trade receivables Loss allowance Not due 17,964 656 12,226 101 Past due 1-60 days 4,878 357 4,399 331 Past due 61-120 days 84 61 419 110 Past due over 121 days 49 49 17 17 Total 22,975 1,123 17,061 559

1.7 Financial assets and liabilities by measurement category

31 Dec 2020 Recognized at fair value through other comprehensive income At amortized cost Lease liabilities EUR thousand Carrying amount Non-current financial assets Equity investments (level 3) 266 - - 266 Trade receivables and other financial receivables - 3,626 - 3,626 Non-current financial assets, total 266 3,626 - 3,892 Current financial assets Trade receivables - 18,650 - 18,650 Cash and cash equivalents - 43,099 - 43,099 Current financial assets, total - 61,750 - 61,750 Financial assets by measurement category, total 266 65,375 - 65,642 Non-current financial liabilities Lease liabilities - - 18,045 18,045 Non-current financial liabilities, total - - 18,045 18,045 Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities - - 3,883 3,883 Trade payables - 70,171 - 70,171 Current financial liabilities, total - 70,171 3,883 74,054 Financial liabilities by measurement category, total - 70,171 21,928 92,099 31 Dec 2019 Recognized at fair value through other comprehensive income At amortized cost Lease liabilities EUR thousand Carrying amount Non-current financial assets Equity investments (level 3) 266 - - 266 Trade receivables and other financial receivables (level 2) - 2,317 - 2,317 Non-current financial assets, total 266 2,317 - 2,583 Current financial assets Trade receivables (level 2) - 14,620 - 14,620 Cash and cash equivalents (level 2) - 42,495 - 42,495 Current financial assets, total - 57,116 - 57,116 Financial assets by measurement category, total 266 59,432 - 59,698 Non-current financial liabilities Lease liabilities (level 2) - - 19,676 19,676 Non-current financial liabilities, total - - 19,676 19,676 Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities (level 2) - - 3,758 3,758 Trade payables (level 2) - 73,068 - 73,068 Current financial liabilities, total - 73,068 3,758 76,826 Financial liabilities by measurement category, total - 73,068 23,434 96,502





Determining fair values

Level 1: Fair values are based on the (unadjusted) quoted prices of identical assets or liabilities publicly traded in active markets.

Level 2: Financial instruments are not traded in active and liquid markets, but their fair values are calculable based on market data.

Level 3: Measuring of financial instruments is not based on verifiable market data, nor are other factors influencing the fair value of the instruments available or verifiable.

The equity investments in level 3 contain unquoted shares. According to the assessments of the management, measurement at cost is closest to fair value. There have been no changes in the carrying amounts during the financial year 2020. There have been no significant transfers between measurement categories during the review period.

1.8 Dividends

Dividends paid after the reporting period and year-on-year.

2020 For the previous year Date of payment Dividend per share, EUR 9.4.2020 0.052 6.5.2020 0.053 4.8.2020 0.054 3.11.2020 0.055 Total dividends, EUR thousand 9,597 2019 For the previous year Date of payment Dividend per share, EUR 8.4.2019 0.048 21.5.2019 0.049 20.8.2019 0.050 5.11.2019 0.051 Total dividends, EUR thousand 8,908

1.9 Transactions with related parties

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s related parties comprise the Board of Directors, the CEO as well as the other members of the Management Team and the close members of the family of said persons as well as their controlled entities. Transactions with related parties have been carried out on usual commercial terms. One of the company’s related parties is Board member Samuli Seppälä, who held 40.6% of all shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com on 31 December 2020.

EUR thousand 30 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Sales of goods and services To key management personnel and their related parties 77 46 Purchases of goods and services From key management personnel and their related parties 1 - EUR thousand 30 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Closing balances from purchases/sales of goods/services Trade receivables from key management personnel and their related parties 9 7 Trade payables to key management personnel and their related parties - -







LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLANS

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has on 13 February 2020 resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the CEO and the members of the Management Team. The aim of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management in order to increase the value of the company in the long term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the company shares, to retain the members of the Management Team at the company and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

In the new Performance Matching Share Plan 2020–2022, a person may earn a number of matching shares based on their investment in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the share. The Performance Matching Share Plan includes one performance period, calendar years 2020–2022. The reward to be paid to participants is based on the achievement of the required TSR levels set by the Board of Directors. A maximum of three performance-based matching shares is paid for each allocated share. The prerequisite for participation and receiving of reward is that a participant allocates freely transferable company shares, held by them, in the plan, or acquires the company’s shares up to the number determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, payment of reward is based on the participant’s valid employment or service upon reward payment. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The target group of the plan consists of eight persons, the CEO and all other members of the Management Team. In accordance with the terms of the plan each participant is entitled to get a gross number of shares. However, a net number of shares will be paid to the participant after the company has withheld and paid the value of a part of the shares to cover the employee’s tax obligation. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of approximately 540,000 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares in total (gross amount).

1.10 Guarantees and commitments

EUR thousand 30 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Collateral given for own commitments Guarantees 3,082 2,652 Other commitments and contingent liabilities 8 11

Guarantees are related to rent guarantees, the comprehensive guarantee for Finnish Customs and documentary credits. Other commitments are related to off-balance residual values.

1.11 IFRS Standards not yet effective

There are no IFRS, IFRIC interpretations, annual improvements or amendments to IFRS that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the company’s financial statements.

1.12 Subsequent events

On 4 January 2021 Verkkokauppa.com announced that Board member Mikael Hagman had resigned from the company’s Board.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj announced on January 27, 2021 that it has appointed Saara Tikkanen as the company's new HR Director and member of the Management Team.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj announced on 12 February 2021 the company's updated strategy and long-term financial targets.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Quarterly income statement

10-12/ 7-9/ 4-6/ 1-3/ 10-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Revenue 176,009 129,321 123,050 125,255 159,908 Other operating income 188 127 116 127 153 Materials and services -149,348 -108,394 -101,645 -105,835 -137,710 Employee benefit expenses -10,419 -8,105 -8,417 -8,619 -9,115 Depreciation and amortization -1,306 -1,228 -1,246 -1,230 -1,246 Other operating expenses -8,920 -6,116 -7,503 -6,280 -7,523 Operating profit 6,203 5,606 4,356 3,418 4,467 Finance income 3 5 2 2 2 Finance costs -363 -339 -359 -362 -421 Profit before income taxes 5,842 5,272 3,999 3,057 4,048 Income taxes -1,180 -1,055 -701 -613 -812 Profit for the period 4,662 4,218 3,298 2,444 3,236 Profit for the period attributable to Equity holders 4,662 4,218 3,298 2,444 3,236 Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to equity holders Earnings per share, basic and diluted (EUR) 0.10 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.07

Alternative performance measurement

In this Financial Statements Release, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj presents certain key figures that are not accounting measures defined under IFRS and therefore are considered as Alternative Performance Measures (APM). Verkkokauppa.com Oyj applies in the reporting of alternative performance measures the guidelines issued by the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA).

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj uses alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. The company’s management believes that these key figures provide supplementing information on the income statement and financial position.

Alternative performance measures do not substitute the IFRS key ratios.

2020 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Revenue, thousand euros 125,255 123,050 129,321 176,009 553,636 115,797 107,848 120,560 159,908 504,113 Gross profit, thousand euros 19,420 21,405 20,928 26,661 88,413 17,399 15,327 18,949 22,198 73,874 Gross margin-% 15.5% 17.4% 16.2% 15.1% 16.0% 15.0% 14.2% 15.7% 13.9% 14.7% EBITDA, thousand euros 4,648 5,602 6,834 7,509 24,593 3,581 1,448 5,588 5,713 16,330 EBITDA-% 3.7% 4.6% 5.3% 4.3% 4.4% 3.1% 1.3% 4.6% 3.6% 3.2% Operating profit, thousand euros 3,418 4,356 5,606 6,203 19,583 2,301 190 4,333 4,467 11,290 Operating profit-% 2.7% 3.5% 4.3% 3.5% 3.5% 2.0% 0.2% 3.6% 2.8% 2.2% Comparable operating profit, thousand euros 3,754 4,826 5,606 6,203 20,390 2,301 190 4,333 4,467 11,290 Comparable operating profit-% 3.0% 3.9% 4.3% 3.5% 3.7% 2.0% 0.2% 3.6% 2.8% 2.2% Profit for the period, thousand euros 2,444 3,298 4,218 4,662 14,622 1,525 -154 3,203 3,236 7,810 Interest-bearing net debt, thousand euros -22,339 -13,024 -14,654 -21,171 -21,171 -8,869 -895 -10,078 -19,061 -19,061 Investments, thousand euros 266 396 284 411 1,356 95 750 28 372 1,245 Equity ratio, % 24.5% 27.4% 25.9% 24.5% 24.5% 26.5% 27.7% 25.6% 23.4% 23.4% Gearing, % -60.8% -35.8% -38.3% -52.2% -52.2% -24.0% -2.6% -28.4% -52.1% -52.1% Personnel at the end of period* 693 747 700 818 818 657 731 688 758 758 Basic earnings per share, euros 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.10 0.33 0.03 0.00 0.07 0.07 0.17 Diluted earnings per share, euros 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.10 0.32 0.03 0.00 0.07 0.07 0.17 Number of issued shares, 1,000 pcs 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 45,065 Number of treasury shares, 1,000 pcs 73 353 358 353 353 57 101 91 81 81 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, 1,000 pcs 44,987 44,971 44,952 44,907 44,907 45,004 44,964 44,944 44,984 44,984 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, 1,000 pcs 45,527 45,511 45,492 45,447 45,447 45,096 45,058 45,058 45,042 45,042

*The number of personnel includes both full- and part-time employees.



Formulas for key ratios

KEY RATIO DEFINITIONS BASIS OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ADOPTED GROSS PROFIT



Revenue – materials and services



Gross profit shows the profitability of the sales



GROSS MARGIN, %



(Revenue – materials and services) /

Revenue x 100 Gross margin measures the profitability of the sales of Verkkokauppa.com EBITDA Operating profit + depreciation + amortization EBITDA shows the operational

profitability



EBITDA, %



(Operating profit + depreciation + amortization) /

Revenue x 100 EBITDA measures the operational profitability of Verkkokauppa.com



OPERATING PROFIT



Result for the period before income taxes and net finance income and costs Operating profit shows result generated by operating activities



OPERATING MARGIN, %



Operating profit /

Revenue x 100 Operating margin measures operational efficiency of Verkkokauppa.com ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY Material items which are not part of normal operating activities such as expenses related to possible transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki, restructuring costs including workforce redundancy and other restructuring costs, impairment losses of fixed assets, gain or losses recognized from disposals of fixed assets/businesses, transaction costs related to business acquisition, compensations for damages and legal proceedings COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT Comparable operating profit is profit adjusted with items affecting comparability Comparable operating profit allows comparison of operating profit in different periods without the impact of extraordinary items not related to normal business operations COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN % Comparable operating profit / revenue











x 100 Comparable operating margin measures

comparable operational efficiency of

Verkkokauppa.com







EQUITY RATIO, %



Total equity /

Balance sheet total – advance payments received Equity ratio measures Verkkokauppa.com’s solvency, ability to bear losses and ability to meet commitments in the long run INTEREST-BEARING NET BEDT Lease liabilities -cash and cash equivalents Interest-bearing net debt measures Verkkokauppa.com’s indebtedness



GEARING, %



Lease liabilities – cash and cash equivalents/

Total equity x 100 Gearing measures the relation of equity and interest-bearing net debt of Verkkokauppa.com and shows the indebtedness of the company INVESTMENTS Increases in intangible assets, property, plant and equipment during the financial period Investments provides additional information regarding operating cash flow demands NET INVESTMENT Investments in intangible and tangible assets - proceeds from the sale of fixed assets. Net investments do not include non-capitalized / work in progress EARNINGS PER SHARE,

BASIC Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company /

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Earnings per shares measures the profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company /

Weighted average number of shares outstanding + dilutive potential shares

Reconciliation of alternative key ratios

10-12/ 10-12/ 1-12/ 1-12/ EUR thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating profit 6,203 4,467 19,583 11,290 - advisory costs related to transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki - - 807 - Comparable operating profit 6,203 4,467 20,390 11,290

Attachment



