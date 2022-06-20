Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE 20 June 2022 at 10:00am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on 14 July 2022

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish The Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on Thursday 14 July 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CEST, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in Finnish to analysts, investors, and media in a live stream on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in English in a live stream on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at www.verklive.com or https://investors.verkkokauppa.com. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations after the report has been published.

An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company’s web site after the event.

For more information, please contact:



Marja Mäkinen

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of over 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.



