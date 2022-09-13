Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 September 2022 at 9:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:

Financial statements bulleting for the year 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023

The Financial Statements for 2022 during the week starting on 27 February (week 9) in 2023

Interim report for January – March 2023 on Thursday 27 April 2023

Half-year financial report for January – June 2023 on Thursday 20 July 2023

Interim report for January – September 2023 on Thursday 26 October 2023

Financial statements bulleting for the year 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024.

Annual general meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 2 p.m. EET in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 2 February 2023: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki

Verkkokauppa.com applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-yearly report and interim reports.

All financial information will be available on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:

Marja Mäkinen

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

