Verkkokauppa.com's upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 October, 2021 at 12:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:

  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2021 on Thursday 10 February 2022

  • The Financial Statements for 2021 during the week starting on 28 February (week 9) in 2022

  • Interim report for January – March 2022 on Thursday 28 April 2022

  • Half-year financial report for January – June 2022 on Thursday 14 July 2022

  • Interim report for January – September 2022 on Thursday 27 October 2022

  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023.

Annual general meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 24 March 2022 at 2 p.m. EET in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 4 February 2022:Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki.

As the Verkkokauppa.com announced on 16 July 2021, it applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-yearly report and interim reports.

All financial information will be available on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:
Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.



