U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.10
    +0.01 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.52
    -300.09 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,107.52
    +28.37 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.20
    -3.84 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.80
    -10.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.34 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2910
    -0.1500 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,358.03
    +29.59 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.67
    +4.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

VERLO MATTRESS AWARDS TWO NEW FRANCHISE TERRITORIES IN KANSAS CITY

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlo Mattress, America's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer mattress company, is proud to announce that it has awarded two new franchise territories to Gary and Michelle Johnson, of Kansas City.

Verlo Mattress
Verlo Mattress

The first location will be a Verlo Mattress Factory with a retail store, which will open later in 2023, and the second location will open in 2024.

The new Kansas City stores mean that local residents will soon be able to get the great night's sleep they deserve on a locally made Verlo Mattress.

"I'm proud and excited to be a part of the Verlo Mattress family," said Gary Johnson, who will operate the stores with his wife, Michelle.  "Verlo Mattress represents the highest quality of mattresses, and I am happy to provide my community with the great night's sleep they've been looking for."

Verlo Mattress is unique in that it offers sleep technology and a variety of sleep products designed for the individual customer. The Kansas City stores will offer the same high-quality hand-made custom mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and other sleep technology products that have made Verlo Mattress famous.

The mattresses are made in the local community, and customers can see their mattress being built.

Michelle Johnson, who believes deeply in "shopping local," said that philosophy makes Verlo Mattress a natural addition to the Kansas City community.

"We're confident that Kansas City is going to love the Verlo Mattress experience," Michelle Johnson said. "Kansas City loves to take care of its own and shop locally. Providing our community with the ability to see first-hand how their mattress is being made on-site will go a long way."

Michelle and Gary Johnson are both highly active in Kansas City, supporting organizations such as The United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Harvesters, a local food bank.

"Everybody deserves a great night's sleep, and a Verlo Mattress will provide the restful slumber that makes for a happy and healthy lifestyle. Verlo Mattresses are designed for the great night's sleep you've been waiting for," said Michelle Johnson.

Verlo Mattress's President Dirk Stallmann said he is excited to have the Johnson's join the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees.

"These new Kansas City franchises are an example of the growing popularity of Verlo Mattress across the country," Stallmann said. "These new franchises will be successful not only because of the high quality of Verlo mattresses, but because of the leadership of Michelle and Gary Johnson."

Gary Johnson, a U.S. military veteran, said Verlo Mattress will be an attractive addition to the Kansas City area.

"I can't recommend Verlo Mattress enough," he said. "It's rewarding to know you're helping your local community get the great night's sleep they deserve. We know the Verlo Mattress team has spent years finding the right materials and developing great customer service – including the unique Lifetime Comfort Guarantee – and their commitment to quality products, the sales process and customer service will make Verlo Mattress a great addition to our Kansas City community."

Bobby Cleveland, Director of Franchise Development for Verlo Mattress, said he is pleased to have a military veteran awarded the franchises.

"We are excited to have another veteran franchisee representing the Verlo Mattress brand in their local market," Cleveland said. "I can't think of anyone better suited to bring a better night's sleep to their community."

Contact: Ira Klusendorf
Verlo Mattress Director of Marketing
iklusendorf@verlo.com/414-585-8913

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verlo-mattress-awards-two-new-franchise-territories-in-kansas-city-301723742.html

SOURCE Verlo Mattress

Recommended Stories

  • How Do You Trade Pfizer If It's in a Downtrend?

    Wells Fargo downgraded their fundamental view of Pfizer Tuesday from "overweight" to "equal weight" (buy to hold). In this daily bar chart of PFE, below, I see a weakening picture for shares of PFE. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since the middle of December telling me that sellers of PFE have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

    There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.

  • J. Crew Ups Efforts Furthering Circular Economy

    Vintage womenswear, including '90s sweater vests and denim skirts, will be available at the J. Crew store on Fifth Avenue by 17th Street in Manhattan.

  • When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car and Why?

    It's autumn, the time of the year when automakers are rolling out next year's vehicles onto showroom floors—and clearing those floors of the current models, usually at discount prices. After all, vehicle costs fluctuate all the time, for myriad reasons, and it's your job as a new buyer to know exactly when it's the best time to purchase the car of your dreams, and at a substantial price break. Aim for buying a new vehicle early in the week—Monday is the best day, but Tuesday and even Wednesday are good options, too.

  • DIY deck ideas: 10 stylish projects to update your outdoor living space

    With these DIY deck ideas, you don't need to splash the cash or call in a pro to give your outdoor living space a fresh new look. From bringing in a bold new color to getting creative with reclaimed materials, there is all sorts you can do to add plenty of personality – whether you're building a deck from scratch or simply updating an existing one.

  • What To Buy — and Skip — To Save Money at Trader Joe’s

    Trader Joe's is one of the most popular grocery chains in the United States, known for its unique items and organic products. It has developed a cult-like following, with communities lacking a Trader...

  • What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot? Take Our Poll

    The Mega Millions jackpot for the Jan. 13 drawing is now at $1.35 billion. Take Our Poll: What's the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot? While that is not quite the winning...

  • The 20+ best Valentine's Day gifts for him: 2023 Edition

    Victrola, Lego, Nintendo, Bombas, Schwinn, Coleman, Funko Pop!, Ember, REI — Eat. Play. Love, indeed.

  • 23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

    Most people dream about winning the Mega Millions or Powerball; but they should be careful what they wish for. See these 23 people who blew their winnings.

  • Where Can You Use Your SNAP Benefits?

    If you are one of the over 9 million families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, you might have wondered about where you can use them beyond your neighborhood...

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

    Get major markdowns, including on a fan-favorite mixer and a popular towel set.

  • Starbucks will offer nationwide DoorDash delivery by March

    DoorDash and Starbucks will expand their delivery partnership to all 50 US states by March 2023.

  • Britain's M&S to invest $587 million in store estate

    British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer plans to open 20 new, bigger stores in its 2023-24 year as part of a radical overhaul of its store estate that will see it invest 480 million pounds ($587 million). M&S's move shows the continuing importance of physical stores to retailers despite the rise of online shopping over the last two decades. M&S and fellow clothing retailers Next and JD Sports Fashion have all highlighted a post-pandemic swing from online shopping back to physical shopping in the Christmas trading period.

  • This month's second most-popular laptop is back on sale for 70% off — just $359!

    Want a better computer for home or work? Look no further — this amazingly priced laptop is the perfect solution.

  • Best Buy Canada's little known outlet has huge savings on open box and refurbished tech

    Best Buy Canada has a secret category where you can save hundreds on name-brand tech from Samsung, Dell, Lenovo & more.

  • 7 Affordable Home Renovation Projects You Can Tackle in One Weekend

    If "meh" is the feeling you get when you look around your space, if your house or apartment or yard or front porch are bland and uninspiring, don't resign yourself to a life of lackluster surroundings...

  • Is this Britain's 'ugliest' dog?

    Although Peggy is a contender to be crowned Britain's ugliest dog, to her owner, she is the most beautiful.

  • Dog attack victim described by locals as ‘agitated and struggling to control’ pets

    A dog walker who was mauled to death by the dogs she was walking was described as “agitated and struggling to control” the pets in her care in the days before her death, locals have said.

  • 5 Green and Money-Saving Features to Look for in a Home

    Image source: Getty Images Will 2023 be your year to buy a home? It's not a particularly good time for buyers (and is increasingly becoming unfavorable for sellers too, as mortgage rates spiked last year, rendering homes even more unaffordable for many prospective buyers), but you might be in a good position financially and ready to buy nonetheless.