U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,083.75
    +16.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,272.00
    +108.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,645.00
    +52.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.80
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.50
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.38 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    +0.0146 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1696
    +0.0109 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7830
    +0.2190 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,178.62
    +550.65 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.99
    +38.39 (+7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,431.93
    +80.86 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

VERMEG to showcase their new AGILE deployment at the FutureFit annual regulatory reporting conference

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureFit, VERMEG's regulatory reporting conference and the largest specialising in prudential and finance reporting, will showcase AGILE, the company's cloud-based digital regulatory reporting system on 28th September. The solution now benefits from VERMEG's substantial expertise in digital solutions and brings opportunities to banks and other financial institutions to substantially improve reporting automation. Moving to a cloud-based workflow enables greater sophistication and audited senior management engagement and approval, which was otherwise not so easily achievable.

FutureFit Annual Regulatory Conference 2021
FutureFit Annual Regulatory Conference 2021

Register to attend the FutureFit conference: https://www.vermeg.com/event/futurefit-2022-regulatory-conference/?utm_source=press_release

FutureFit, the UK's leading regulatory reporting conference, offers presentations from relevant partners and expert advice and solutions on key regulatory reporting challenges. In addition, the conference informs about UK onshoring from EU, the advantages of digitising compliance and reporting processes in the cloud, key ESG data gathering and reporting challenges, crypto asset risks for reporting firms and the reporting impact, and the reinvention of how regulatory reporting is done - including the UK regulator's Transforming Data Collection joint transformation program. This essential event from VERMEG is a must-do on the regulatory reporting calendar.

VERMEG's Regulatory Reporting Strategy Advisor James Phillips, a 25-year veteran, says: "Just don't miss it! FutureFit is the major event of the year. Into just one day we have created end to end content for firms looking to optimise their regulatory reporting process for the future with a secure, performant, flexible, scalable solution.

Malcolm Arnold, Head of Regulatory Product, VERMEG, says: "VERMEG has outstanding expertise in digital solutions, and this deployment brings AGILE, our cloud-based regulatory reporting solution to the forefront, with an array of powerful functions, and builds substantially on the solution experience. We have created a solution which every firm looking seriously at regulatory reporting should carefully review".

About the conference

VERMEG's annual regulatory reporting conference is back. Attracting senior management, regulatory reporting compliance and IT professionals from banks, building societies and investment firms, the conference will deliver a day of unmissable content, free of charge, focussed on getting reporting firms fit for the rapidly changing regulatory reporting challenge.

Register here: https://www.vermeg.com/event/futurefit-2022-regulatory-conference/?utm_source=press_release

When: 28th September 2022

Where: Pan Pacific Hotel, London (near to Liverpool Street Station)

About VERMEG:

VERMEG has expertise across financial services, but is focussed on banking, insurance and capital markets. The company is expert in solutions that assist clients in their digital transformation objectives, seeking always to improve processes and reduce costs. VERMEG has specialised solutions in each sector, and additionally has tools which, combined with the company's expertise, deliver bespoke solutions to digitisation requirements. The company has over 1500 staff, with offices and markets globally, supplying over 500 clients in 40 countries. For banks, VERMEG has a number of applications, including a market-leading regulatory reporting solution.

Link to our market leading products and awards (AGILE: Regulatory Reporting Solutions)
https://www.vermeg.com/banking-challenge-regulatory-reporting/?utm_source=press_release

VERMEG chosen as Best Reporting System Provider in the 2021 Waters Ranking Awards

https://www.vermeg.com/vermeg-chosen-as-best-reporting-system-provider-in-2021-waters/?utm_source=press_release

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895733/VERMEG_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895734/VERMEG_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895735/VERMEG_Logo.jpg

For more information, contact:

Amal Jolly
Marketing Lead - UK
ajolly@vermeg.com
+44 (0)2075936700

Get future-fit for key regulatory reporting challenges
Get future-fit for key regulatory reporting challenges
VERMEG logo in black
VERMEG logo in black

Recommended Stories

  • How My Household-Name Cannabis Business Started At The Benzinga Cannabis Conference

    The 2,500 most influential cannabis investors and operators, 95% of the industry market cap, will gather to make deals on September 13th and 14th in Chicago. Don't be the only one not there! Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL. By Madison Fiore There are hundreds of cannabis conferences and events out there, taking place throughout the year and across the country. You know you should be going to at least a few of them but the cost of tickets and travel adds up – not

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.

  • Five Stocks Showing Bullish Action As Market Rally Gains Steam

    Tech stocks haven't led the revived market rally, but GlobalFoundries leads five that are setting up or flashing buy signals.

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • These money and investing tips can give you a head start when the bulls run again

    Professional investors aim to keep pace with the S&P 500 Index of the largest companies. There’s an indirect way that investors in student loan bonds can benefit from Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 per eligible borrower.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Google invests $1.2 million in Black-led startups in Atlanta

    Georgia had more startup recipients than any other state in this year's Black Founders Fund than any other state.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • J&J reaches $205 million settlement in Australian pelvic mesh class action

    Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women, the law firm said on Monday. The settlement, which Shine Lawyers said was the largest settlement in a product-liability class action in Australian history, follows multiple court proceedings involving more than 11,000 claimants, the pharmaceutical giant, and its subsidiary Ethicon.

  • Twitter, Starbucks, Oracle, Danaher, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Twitter holds a shareholder vote on Tuesday over Elon Musk’s acquisition. The August consumer price index will provide the latest inflation data. Plus, earnings from Oracle and Adobe

  • Tuesday Morning secures $35 million in new financing and gets new owner

    Retail Ecommerce Ventures and Florida-based Ayon Capital are part of the $32 million of financing. REV owns a diverse portfolio of companies including Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports, Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Gold Steadies Ahead of Inflation as More Big Rate Hikes Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied before US inflation data due Tuesday, and as central bankers in the US and Europe signaled more rate rises were on the way.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastBullion has mainly fluctu

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake After Getting Regulatory OK To Buy 50%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose slightly late Friday.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Yields for Income Investors

    The disappointing performance of the stock market has a silver lining, which is that dividend yields are rising across the market. Many stocks that had low dividend yields due to their soaring stock prices have seen their dividend yields elevate. The following three large-cap stocks have strong business models, leadership positions in their industry, and have high dividend yields above 4%.

  • 4 Reasons to Be Bullish...and 5 Reasons Why We Could See Another Leg Down

    At a time when both die-hard bulls and die-hard bears are easy to find, I have pretty conflicted feelings on both the market at-large and the tech sector in particular. On one hand, I think -- after taking into account valuations, certain macro trends and various company and industry-specific growth drivers -- many stocks now present attractive risk/rewards over the medium-to-long term. On the other hand, I think -- after taking into account the steep-to-frothy valuations that still exist for some assets and macro/monetary headwinds that many still don't seem to fully appreciate -- markets will likely see one more washout commence before the dust settles.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Flashes Buy Signal, Maybe; EV Rival Sets Huge 2023 Goal

    Tesla stock flashed a buy signal. BYD set a huge 2023 delivery goal as it plans its first auto plant outside China.