Vermicompost Market Size [2022-2028] is Estimated to Be Worth USD 234370 Million at a CAGR of 14.9% | Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players, Revenue & Gross Margin, Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast Research | Market Reports World

global Vermicompost market size is estimated to be worth US$ 101850 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 234370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.9% during the review period.

Pune, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vermicompost Market (2022-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competition industry face alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Vermicompost Market. Further, this report gives Vermicompost Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, government policy, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Vermicompost market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

About Vermicompost:

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.

Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vermicompost Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vermicompost market size is estimated to be worth US$ 101850 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 234370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.9% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting accounting for the Vermicompost global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Home Gardening segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America is the largest market with about 16% market share. Europe and Japan are follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

The key players are MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Wormpower, Kahariam Farms, SAOSIS, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Jialiming, Dirt Dynasty, SLO County Worm Farm, Agrilife, Suman Vermi Compost etc. major 3 companies occupied about 31% market share.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Vermicompost capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Vermicompost by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in Vermicompost Market Report are:

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Vermicompost market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vermicompost market.

Vermicompost Market Segmentation by Type:

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Others

Vermicompost Market Segmentation by Application:

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Vermicompost in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America (United States and Canada and)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Attentions of Vermicompost Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Vermicompost market.

The market statistics represented in different Vermicompost segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Vermicompost are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of the major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Vermicompost.

Major stakeholders, key companies Vermicompost, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Vermicompost in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Vermicompost market

Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Vermicompost and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Vermicompost Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vermicompost Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vermicompost Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

1.2.3 Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vermicompost Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home Gardening

1.3.3 Landscaping

1.3.4 Golf Courses

1.3.5 Horticultural Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Vermicompost Production

2.1 Global Vermicompost Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Vermicompost Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Vermicompost Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vermicompost Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Vermicompost Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Vermicompost Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Findings in The Global Vermicompost Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

