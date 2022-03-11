U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.00
    -20.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,028.00
    -124.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,490.00
    -96.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.90
    -14.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.15
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.90
    -10.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    -1.9480 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -32.45 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.7000
    +0.5700 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,580.51
    -753.16 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.06
    -15.46 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,065.59
    -624.81 (-2.43%)
     

Vermicompost Market Size [2022-2028] is Estimated to Be Worth USD 234370 Million at a CAGR of 14.9% | Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players, Revenue & Gross Margin, Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·6 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

global Vermicompost market size is estimated to be worth US$ 101850 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 234370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.9% during the review period.

Pune, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vermicompost Market (2022-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competition industry face alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Vermicompost Market. Further, this report gives Vermicompost Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, government policy, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Vermicompost market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19875406

About Vermicompost:

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.

Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vermicompost Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vermicompost market size is estimated to be worth US$ 101850 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 234370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.9% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting accounting for the Vermicompost global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Home Gardening segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America is the largest market with about 16% market share. Europe and Japan are follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

The key players are MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Wormpower, Kahariam Farms, SAOSIS, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Jialiming, Dirt Dynasty, SLO County Worm Farm, Agrilife, Suman Vermi Compost etc. major 3 companies occupied about 31% market share.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Vermicompost capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Vermicompost by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Get a Sample Copy of the Vermicompost Market Report 2022

The List of Major Key Players Listed in Vermicompost Market Report are:

  • MyNOKE

  • NutriSoil

  • Davo’s Worm Farms

  • Earthworm

  • Wormpower

  • Kahariam Farms

  • SAOSIS

  • Sri Gayathri Biotec

  • Jialiming

  • Dirt Dynasty

  • SLO County Worm Farm

  • Agrilife

  • Suman Vermi Compost

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Vermicompost market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vermicompost market.

Vermicompost Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

  • Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

  • Others

Vermicompost Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Home Gardening

  • Landscaping

  • Golf Courses

  • Horticultural Industry

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19875406

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Vermicompost in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

  • North America (United States and Canada and)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Attentions of Vermicompost Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Vermicompost market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Vermicompost segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Vermicompost are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of the major competitive market scenarios, market dynamics of Vermicompost.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Vermicompost, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

  • The development scope of Vermicompost in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Vermicompost market

  • Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Vermicompost and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19875406

Detailed TOC of Global Vermicompost Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vermicompost Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vermicompost Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting
1.2.3 Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vermicompost Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Gardening
1.3.3 Landscaping
1.3.4 Golf Courses
1.3.5 Horticultural Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Vermicompost Production

2.1 Global Vermicompost Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vermicompost Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vermicompost Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vermicompost Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vermicompost Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Vermicompost Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Findings in The Global Vermicompost Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19875406#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares tumbled to a fresh low, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryCh

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.