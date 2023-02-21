Vermont's First Eating Disorder Treatment Center Will Open Its Doors on Wednesday, February 22nd

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and much-needed resource for eating disorder patients is opening in Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Kahm Center for Eating Disorders offers Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization services for eating disorders. This level of care is for those individuals for whom one on one outpatient care is not sufficient, but residential care may not be necessary.

The Kahm Center for Eating Disorders is a small mother-son-owned and operated Vermont practice. The Kahm Center prides itself in being a patient-centered facility that focuses on providing the best evidence-based care for struggling individuals based on their unique needs. Group sizes are small, the staff is highly experienced and well-trained, and each patient has an individualized treatment plan. Intensive outpatient care consists of individual therapy, group therapy, meal support, and nutritional counseling that lasts for three hours per day, five days a week. Partial hospitalization includes the same but with increased psychiatric care that lasts for five hours per day, five days a week.

"We have wanted to do this for so long, and now that we made it through the Green Mountain Care Board's Certificate of Need process, we are thrilled that we can finally help those Vermonters who so desperately need it. It's wonderful that they can get the help they need while still living at home in Vermont with their family and friends," said Nick Kahm, Co-Founder of the Kahm Center.

One thing that makes the Kahm Center unique is the use of metabolic testing and body composition analysis to precisely see how malnourished patients are and how well they are adhering to their meal plans. One of the great upshots of IOP and PHP treatment compared to 24-hour care is that the person is still living at home and can work through the issues at the Kahm Center. One of the great upsides of 24-hour care is that every morsel is closely monitored and there is no possibility of skipping meals. However, with these tests, clinicians can see right away if meals have been skipped and can offer meal-oversight nearing while patients are still living at home.

The Kahm Center is now accepting new clients and invites those in need to learn more about the center's treatment programs and services by visiting its website at kahmcenter.com .

