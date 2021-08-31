U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9890
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,968.75
    -1,310.89 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Vernon Litigation Group Files Investor Claim for Arbitration With FINRA Against Robinhood Financial, LLC and Robinhood Securities, LLC

·3 min read

Vernon Litigation Group files investor claim for arbitration with FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) against Robinhood Financial, LLC and Robinhood Securities, LLC

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The claim filed by Vernon Litigation alleges that Robinhood wrongfully imposed trading restrictions on Blackberry Ltd. (BB) earlier this year. Some of the details of the claim are set out below.

Cyber experts often warn that you should be wary of participating in anything offered for "free" in the high-tech world because it usually means that you are effectively being bundled up with others and turned into the product or service to be sold or otherwise exploited by the high-tech company. Robinhood is a great example of this abuse. Robinhood lures clients in with the offer of "free" services and, in turn, Robinhood bundles up the "free" trades of its clients and then sells the ability to make those trades to other financial firms who get paid to actually make the trades. Robinhood receives massive payments from these "principal trading firms" or "electronic market makers" for the opportunity to obtain Robinhood's customer order flow ("payment for order flows"). Although Robinhood asserts that it represents a change from the old ways that brokerage firms profit from their own client base, this payment for order flow that has enriched Robinhood is a very traditional Wall Street practice.

Since Robinhood launched its "free" trading platform and purported new way of doing business, payment for order flow has been its single largest source of revenue—with one market maker in particular, Citadel Execution Services, accounting for nearly half of the total payments Robinhood received from all market makers in 2020. Think of Robinhood as a middle man who takes the trading orders from its clients, bundles them up into lots of trades, and then gets paid by Citadel to allow Citadel to actually make those trades for a fee that comes out of the proceeds of the trade.

Against the backdrop described above, stocks in BlackBerry Ltd., began to rise earlier this year. This was in part due to Robinhood clients purchasing large numbers of shares of BB (and other heavily shorted stocks) which dramatically increased share prices and led to what is known as a "short squeeze." As a result of increased share prices and threat of potential loss, short holders began closing their short positions to prevent further loss and purchasing shares in case the broker who lent them required the shares back. Consequently, this resulted in the share price for BB stock going up even further.

Several large hedge funds and wall street investment firms, including Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, Citadel Securities LLC, and Melvin Capital Management LP ("Melvin Capital"), were among the investors who had significant short positions in BB. As a result, these hedge funds were exposed to dramatic potential losses as BB continued to rise due to the trading of Robinhood customers and others. To protect these hedge funds (that were paying massive amounts of money to Robinhood for order flow), Robinhood abruptly prohibited its own clients from buying shares and exercising options of BB. Robinhood's halt in trading BB was not a general halt but a halt against buying that would exert upward pressure on the market in BB stock.

Given the nature of Robinhood's relationship with Citadel and other short sellers, Robinhood furthered its own interests at the expense of their own customers. In effect, Robinhood pushed the market price in the direction it wanted it to go for the benefit of Robinhood's real customers (the hedge funds and other electronic market makers), at the expense of its "free" customers who it exploited in traditional Wall Street fashion.

Based on the foregoing allegations, among others, the FINRA claim is now being pursued against Robinhood.

Vernon Litigation Group is a financial litigation law firm with offices in Naples, Florida and Buckhead, Georgia that represents clients in courtroom litigation, arbitration, including FINRA arbitration, negotiation, and mediation throughout the United States. Our lawyers have collectively represented hundreds of investors in financial disputes in arbitration and litigation nationwide and recovered many millions of dollars from purported financial professionals and financial institutions, both large and small. Please contact us to discuss your rights if you believe a financial or investment professional has failed to act in your best interests or otherwise abused your trust with respect to insurance products or other investment products or services. For more information, visit our website or contact us by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group.

Related Links

http://www.vernonlitigation.com

Chris Vernon | 239-319-4434

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vernon-litigation-group-files-investor-claim-for-arbitration-with-finra-against-robinhood-financial-llc-and-robinhood-securities-llc-301366690.html

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • U.S. regulator rejects Canadian National's voting trust to buy Kansas City Southern

    (Reuters) -The U.S. rail regulator on Tuesday rejected a voting trust structure that would have allowed Canadian National Railway Co to proceed with its $29 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. peer Kansas City Southern. It would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive and keep the $325 per share in cash and stock that Canadian National was offering, even if the combination was subsequently rejected by the regulator, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB).

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • CrowdStrike Stock Dips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook

    CrowdStrike stock fell as investors mulled its July quarter earnings beat, annual recurring revenue growth and guidance.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • CrowdStrike stock slips following earnings beat, raised outlook

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. declined in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook for the year.

  • Zoom Video Stock Is Plunging. Here’s Why.

    The company is being hit hard by the reality of post-pandemic life: More customers are dropping the service as in-person activities increase.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down