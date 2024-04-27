Vero Beach Three Corners group's top nod: $564 million proposal to renovate power plant

As I noted in my column last month, there was one clear, best proposal among four from developers for the three corners Vero Beach owns at Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street.

The city’s Three Corners Site Evaluation Committee concurred after initial review of those proposals Friday.

Clearpath Services’ pitch to renovate the city’s old power plant and build a performing arts center over the Indian River Lagoon reminiscent of the Sydney Opera House garnered six of seven first-place votes from committee members.

The preliminary vote was the start of a monthlong process to culminate May 28, when city council is expected to choose a partner. In-between, site-evaluation committee and council members will interview developers about their plans behind closed doors. On May 17, the evaluation committee will make its final recommendation.

Committee member Rob Bolton, the city’s utilities director, contrasted the committee's top two plans.

“It’s supposed to be a destination, not a park,” said Rob Bolton, the city’s utilities director, noting what he perceived as many more recreational and cultural amenities Clearpath offered vs. a plan proposed by Vista Blue Venture Partners.

Proposals in: Two Vero Beach Three Corners plans stand out; one would quickly become Treasure Coast gem

Things progress: Don't like Vero Beach Three Corners plan? Too bad. Don't like pitches? Prepare to speak up

Back at Square One: Urban planner knocks three corners plan 'out of park;' too bad we can't use it soon

He and others questioned what they perceived as limited experiences the Vista Blue Vero Beach Resort and Spa would offer to the public vs. Clearpath’s Big Blue @ Three Corners.

“(Clearpath) was exciting,” said Vicky Gould, who chaired a steering committee that oversaw creation of a concept plan for the corners almost 80% of city voters OK'd in a 2022 referendum. “It has the elements to bring the community to the site.”

Perhaps the centerpiece of those elements is a glass-walled, renovated power plant reminiscent of what you’d see on a modern college campus. Envisioned by HOK architects who helped redesign LaGuardia Airport, the renovated plant would attract locals and out-of-towners.

“A white glove demolition process will allow for the salvage and enhancement of Big Blue’s most unique spaces and engaging industrial artifacts giving visitors an authentic experience of the way things worked,” the proposal said, noting the retrofitted power plant would have three floors of hotel rooms, an art gallery, food and events halls, even parking.

Big Blue repurposed: An artistic rendering of a proposed $500 million Three Corners development in Vero Beach, submitted by Clearpath Services of Bloomington, Indiana. Details of four bids were released by the city Monday, March 4, 2024.

Its $564.4 million investment ― by far the most of the four proposals ― would also lead to:

Story continues

A 133-room 21c Museum Hotel, the first in Florida, with cottages. It would be an arts-culinary venue, offering average rates of $574 a night. Evaluation committee members questioned the rate, but I found online a 21c hotel in Bentonville, Arkansas, renting rooms for $322 to $527.

The modern, 450-seat events center on the Indian River Lagoon could become home to nomadic local arts groups, such as the Vero Beach Film Festival. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, which has held concerts in Vero Beach, is listed as the project’s artistic adviser and arts anchor.

Committee members wondered whether environmental regulators would let Clearpath build such a venue.

“It’s not a red light, but a yellow light clearly,” said Jeb Bittner, a committee member and chairman of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. “It’s clearly a very aspirational plan. That’s the good news.”

Clearpath would create a kayak and paddleboard canal and a skate park in addition to a pathway under the Alma Lee Loy Bridge to what would be a new park on the south side.

“It turns traversing into an experience,” said Steven Dionne, the city’s finance director.

The proposal seems to understand the community the best, perhaps because Clearpath partners Ryan Lloyd and Scott Johnson said they spent two years meeting with folks from groups such as the film festival, GoLine, ORCA, Indian River Land Trust and others.

Lloyd, who has vacationed here, and Johnson, whose grandparents moved here in the 1950s, hope to connect Vero Beach via water taxis, the GoLine bus service and existing sidewalks and bike paths.

“I’d say this is the most complete submission of all of them,” Bolton said, noting it included costs for all sorts of site work, from retrofitting sea walls and utilities to building roads and handling unforeseen challenges of an old power plant.

“It actually is more modern,” he said. “I think it will appeal to the younger generation."

Vista Blue Vero Beach Resort

An artistic rendering of a proposed $86 million Three Corners development in Vero Beach, submitted by Vista Blue Vero Beach Resort & Spa of Vero Beach. Details of four bids were released by the city Monday, March 4, 2024.

The Vista Blue Vero Beach Resort and Spa, a moniker that doesn't sound like it would welcome regular members of the public, offered basics of the conceptual plan.

It had a hotel ― Orlando's International Drive-style-looking to me ― that stood east of a possibly renovated power plant and about the same height. Visually, I was not impressed.

While the hotel could become the biggest (224 rooms and a spa, meeting rooms and retail) and best in Indian River County, the power plant seems underutilized and, instead, focused on resort guests or club members playing pickleball, bowling, padel and golf on simulators.

I was disappointed with the designs for Vista Blue, whose managing principal is Donald Urgo Sr., a longtime Indian River County resident, businessman and hotelier.

His company appears to have some great resort properties ― I stayed in one in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. But the Three Corners is unlike many others. Here, a developer is tasked to renovate a power plant and operate a hotel and marina to make public amenities, including many for free, available to all. Vero Beach deserves a bold plan.

Committee members had other questions about Vista’s plans.

An artistic rendering of a proposed $86 million Three Corners development in Vero Beach, submitted by Vista Blue Vero Beach Resort & Spa of Vero Beach. Details of four bids were released by the city Monday, March 4, 2024.

“There is a lot of remediation stuff that’s not taken into account (financially),” Bolton said.

Matt Mitts, the city’s public works director, liked that Vista would use local engineers.

“You could build this and it would be successful,” Mitts said (and I agree with him). “(But) it’s not as aspirational as Clearpath.”

Bolton had other issues with this ($172 million) and other plans in a similar price range. Because the city will spend $125 million to build a new sewer plant, one would think developers would spend two to three times that much on the Three Corners, he said.

“This is supposed to be a private-public partnership,” said Bolton. “(With this), there’s a whole lot of private and not a lot of public.”

Bittner cited Vista’s challenge.

“This plan’s a victim of (competing against) an aspirational plan.” Bittner said. “It’s not very visionary; it is subdivision-like.”

Vista Blue got the second-highest rankings, while a separate proposal that looked more like a marina project and another that didn’t seem fully developed, finished third and fourth, respectively.

LAURENCE REISMAN

Developers will meet evaluation committee members in mid-May, when rankings will be updated.

Toward the end of Friday's meeting, Gould seemed to channel the late Alma Lee Loy, the first lady of Vero Beach

“This needs to be very, very special,” she said, before citing Clearpath as her top pick. “It has great elements for all ages.”

Round 2, here we come.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: First step on Vero Beach Three Corners redevelopment: Proposals ranked