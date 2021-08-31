Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM EDT / 12:00 PM BST on Monday, September 13, 2021.
A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.
Verona Pharma plc
US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications
Argot Partners
Tel: +1-212-600-1902
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron
Optimum Strategic Communications
Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
Mary Clark / Karl Hard / Elakiya Rangarajah
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.