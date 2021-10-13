U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.00
    -7.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,218.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,624.50
    -28.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    -4.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1551
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5080
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,485.63
    -2,064.17 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.65
    -20.12 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Verona Pharma to Present Phase 2 Data with pMDI Ensifentrine in COPD at CHEST 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verona Pharma plc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bronchodilation demonstrated with pMDI, consistent with DPI and nebulizer formulations

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces the presentation of Phase 2 data demonstrating the positive effect of a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation of ensifentrine in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) at CHEST Annual Meeting (“CHEST”) 2021 taking place on October 17-20. The data are published in the CHEST Annual Meeting on-line supplement.

Data from Part B of the two-part study, first reported on February 2, 2021, showed ensifentrine delivered by pMDI over one week provided statistically significant, clinically meaningful and dose-dependent improvements in lung function and was well tolerated with an adverse advent profile similar to placebo. The data are consistent with results for dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and nebulizer formulations of ensifentrine.

Ensifentrine is an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (“PDE3” and “PDE4”). Verona Pharma is currently conducting a global Phase 3 program evaluating ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD with top-line results expected in 2022.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled two-part Phase 2 study evaluated pMDI ensifentrine for the treatment of moderate to severe COPD after a single dose and repeat doses over 7 days. Part A of the study evaluated the pharmacokinetic profile, safety and efficacy following a single dose of ensifentrine over 5 dose levels in a parallel group design. Part B of the study was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic profile of ensifentrine given twice daily over 7 days compared with placebo. Patients (N=28) who completed Part A were randomized to receive 3 doses of ensifentrine (300, 1000 or 3000 mcg) or placebo in a complete block crossover design. The primary endpoint in Part B was the change from baseline in peak forced expiratory volume in one second (“FEV1”) over 4 hours post-dose after 7 days of treatment compared with placebo.

Details of Verona Pharma’s abstract, describing results from Part B, are listed below and linked to the CHEST website.

E-poster: 4213 Ensifentrine, a dual PDE3 and 4 inhibitor, provides effective bronchodilation in patients with COPD when administered twice daily over 7 days via pMDI
Presenter: Tara Rheault, Vice President of Research and Development, Verona Pharma
Session: COPD Abstract Posters 5

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200

Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications

info@veronapharma.com

Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)

Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com

Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron

Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)

Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com

Mary Clark / Stella Lempidaki / Zoe Bolt

About Ensifentrine

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (“PDE3” and “PDE4”). This dual inhibition enables it to combine both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound. Ensifentrine also activates the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (“CFTR”), which is beneficial in reducing mucous viscosity and improving mucociliary clearance. Ensifentrine’s mechanism of action has the potential to alleviate respiratory symptoms such as breathlessness and cough and work against inflammation associated with COPD or inflammation triggered by viruses.

Ensifentrine has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both lung function and symptoms, including breathlessness, in Verona Pharma’s Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with moderate to severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (“COPD”). In addition, nebulized ensifentrine showed further improved lung function and reduced lung volumes in COPD patients taking standard short- and long-acting bronchodilator therapy, including maximum bronchodilator treatment with dual/triple therapy. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 1,300 subjects to date.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development of ensifentrine and the progress and timing of clinical trials and data, the potential for ensifentrine to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound, the potential of ensifentrine in the treatment of COPD, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases, as well as the potential of the DPI and pMDI formulations of ensifentrine.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of ensifentrine, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of ensifentrine, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with ensifentrine, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize ensifentrine; potential delays in enrolling patients, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts and the completion of our clinical trials; we may not be successful in developing ensifentrine for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize ensifentrine in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, third-party service providers and licensees; our inability to realize the anticipated benefits under licenses granted by us to third parties to develop and commercialize ensifentrine, our future growth and ability to compete depends on retaining our key personnel and recruiting additional qualified personnel; material differences between our “top-line” data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical research organizations, clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties’ ability to successfully develop and commercialize ensifentrine; lawsuits related to patents covering ensifentrine and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable; lawsuits related to our licensing of patents and know-how with third parties for the development and commercialization of ensifentrine; changes in our tax rates, unavailability of certain tax credits or reliefs or exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments could affect our profitability, and audits by tax authorities could result in additional tax payments for prior periods; and our vulnerability to natural disasters, global economic factors and other unexpected events, including health epidemics or pandemics like the COVID-19 pandemic, which has and may continue to adversely impact our business. These and other important factors under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock Rises, But FDA Declines To Push For Covid Booster Shot Ahead Of Key Meeting

    Moderna stock rose Tuesday even after the Food and Drug Administration held off recommending a booster dose of the company's Covid shot.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era

  • An FDA committee will discuss Moderna boosters. Here's what to expect

    This week marks another potential watershed moment for Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine: A key advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to meet to discuss so-called "booster shots."

  • CureVac ditches first generation Covid vaccine to focus efforts on variant jab

    The announcement will not affect UK vaccine supply.

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

    Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson&Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vacc

  • Why Shares of Quanterix Are Climbing This Morning

    Shares of life sciences company Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) are up 14% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its blood test for a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease. Tau is a protein that stabilizes microtubules in the neurons of the central nervous system. In Alzheimer's disease, tau detaches from the microtubules and tangles.

  • Sanofi’s Covid Vaccine Inches Closer to the Market, Analyst Says

    The results of a Phase 2 trial of the vaccine "are positive signals" for the coming Phase 3 trial, wrote SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges.

  • Analyst Report: Amgen Inc.

    Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Nexavar and Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), and Lumakras (lung cancer). Amgen's biosimilar portfolio includes Mvasi (biosimilar Avastin), Kanjinti (biosimilar Herceptin), and Amgevita (biosimilar Humira).

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • CFRX: New Data on Exebacase Shows Rapid Resolution of Symptoms in Phase 2 Trial…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Rapid Resolution of Symptoms in Phase 2 Trial On October 4, 2021, ContraFect Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced new data from the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of exebacase showing rapid symptom resolution in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia was presented as a Late Breaker oral presentation at IDWeek™

  • CureVac Halts Its First mRNA-Based Covid Vaccine. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    CureVac is halting development of its first messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccine. The news triggered a dive in the stock.

  • A 50-Year-Old Drug Might Find a New Life Treating Alzheimer’s

    National Institute on Aging, NIHAlzheimer’s has always been a poorly understood disease, and that’s raised huge challenges in finding viable treatments. Scientists are even exploring unorthodox options, like old drugs prescribed for very different conditions. They’ve found a very surprising candidate, in the form of a 50-year-old diuretic.On Monday, researchers showed that the drug bumetanide, normally used to manage fluid retention for conditions like hypertension, led to a reversal of Alzheime

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • A Spanish hospital diagnosed a woman with homosexuality. It was all a mistake, they say.

    Alba Aragón did not shy away from sharing her sexual orientation during her first appointment with a gynecologist last week. After all, Aragón is comfortable with her sexuality: She has been attracted to women since she was 15.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I told him that I was gay because I thought it would be an important fact at the time of prescribing any treatment or determining the diagnosis," said Aragón, wh

  • Kroger, Dollar General, and Other Chains Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

    We all have items in our pantries that have been sitting there for way too long—we just haven't gotten around to tossing them. But if you have a pantry full of certain canned foods, then it may be time to do some purging right now. One of the latest recalls announced by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is of a canned product that's sold at major chains, from Kroger to Dollar General. Read on to find out the details and what you should do if you have the product in question at home.R

  • FDA working to authorize booster shots of Moderna and J&J vaccines

    With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn.

  • U.S. administers 403.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 403,576,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 488,178,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 401,819,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct.9 out of 487,277,035 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • ‘I’m getting compassion fatigue’: My parents said they’d rather quit their jobs and lose everything than get the COVID-19 vaccine

    ‘If something happens to my parents, what are we responsible for, and what can we do to protect ourselves?’

  • CureVac stops development of its COVID-19 shot, will focus on new COVID-19 vaccine set for 2022

    Shares of CureVac tumbled 9.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the German biopharmaceutical company said it will scrap development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on developing second-generation mRNA shots against COVID-19 with GlaxoSmithKline . The existing purchase agreement with the European Commission is no longer in place. They are aiming to bring a new COVID-19 vaccine to market in 2022. "The decision is also aligned with the evolving dynamics of the pandemic resp