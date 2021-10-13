Verona Pharma to Present Phase 2 Data with pMDI Ensifentrine in COPD at CHEST 2021

Bronchodilation demonstrated with pMDI, consistent with DPI and nebulizer formulations

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces the presentation of Phase 2 data demonstrating the positive effect of a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation of ensifentrine in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) at CHEST Annual Meeting (“CHEST”) 2021 taking place on October 17-20. The data are published in the CHEST Annual Meeting on-line supplement.



Data from Part B of the two-part study, first reported on February 2, 2021, showed ensifentrine delivered by pMDI over one week provided statistically significant, clinically meaningful and dose-dependent improvements in lung function and was well tolerated with an adverse advent profile similar to placebo. The data are consistent with results for dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and nebulizer formulations of ensifentrine.

Ensifentrine is an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (“PDE3” and “PDE4”). Verona Pharma is currently conducting a global Phase 3 program evaluating ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD with top-line results expected in 2022.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled two-part Phase 2 study evaluated pMDI ensifentrine for the treatment of moderate to severe COPD after a single dose and repeat doses over 7 days. Part A of the study evaluated the pharmacokinetic profile, safety and efficacy following a single dose of ensifentrine over 5 dose levels in a parallel group design. Part B of the study was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic profile of ensifentrine given twice daily over 7 days compared with placebo. Patients (N=28) who completed Part A were randomized to receive 3 doses of ensifentrine (300, 1000 or 3000 mcg) or placebo in a complete block crossover design. The primary endpoint in Part B was the change from baseline in peak forced expiratory volume in one second (“FEV 1 ”) over 4 hours post-dose after 7 days of treatment compared with placebo.

Details of Verona Pharma’s abstract, describing results from Part B, are listed below and linked to the CHEST website.

E-poster: 4213 Ensifentrine, a dual PDE3 and 4 inhibitor, provides effective bronchodilation in patients with COPD when administered twice daily over 7 days via pMDI

Presenter: Tara Rheault, Vice President of Research and Development, Verona Pharma

Session: COPD Abstract Posters 5

About Ensifentrine

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (“PDE3” and “PDE4”). This dual inhibition enables it to combine both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound. Ensifentrine also activates the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (“CFTR”), which is beneficial in reducing mucous viscosity and improving mucociliary clearance. Ensifentrine’s mechanism of action has the potential to alleviate respiratory symptoms such as breathlessness and cough and work against inflammation associated with COPD or inflammation triggered by viruses.

Ensifentrine has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both lung function and symptoms, including breathlessness, in Verona Pharma’s Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with moderate to severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (“COPD”). In addition, nebulized ensifentrine showed further improved lung function and reduced lung volumes in COPD patients taking standard short- and long-acting bronchodilator therapy, including maximum bronchodilator treatment with dual/triple therapy. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 1,300 subjects to date.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

