U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,979.00
    +63.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,293.25
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.80
    +12.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.71
    +0.49 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    -1.77 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4151
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0440
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,527.16
    +391.12 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.72
    +15.06 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

Verona Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verona Pharma plc
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Positive Phase 2 results with pMDI ensifentrine in COPD

Enrollment ongoing in ENHANCE Phase 3 program

Up to $30 million debt finance facility increases financial flexibility

Conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provides a corporate update.

“2020 was a transformative year for Verona Pharma,” said David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We started the year with positive data from a Phase 2b trial where nebulized ensifentrine demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in lung function and quality of life measures when added-on to single bronchodilator therapy. In May, we received End-of-Phase 2 guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the design of our Phase 3 ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) clinical development program and, in September, we began enrollment. This progress was made possible by strong support from the investment community through our $200 million private placement completed in July.

“2021 is already off to a great start with the recently announced positive Phase 2 clinical results with the pMDI formulation of ensifentrine in moderate to severe COPD patients. We anticipate top-line data from the pilot COVID-19 study of ensifentrine in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, patient enrollment in the ENHANCE program is ongoing and we expect to complete enrollment in both studies in the second half of 2021. Based on our recruitment projections, top-line data from ENHANCE-2 is expected in the first half of 2022 and from ENHANCE-1 in the second half of 2022.”

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights

Clinical

  • In February 2021, Verona Pharma announced positive Phase 2 efficacy and safety data with pMDI ensifentrine in patients with moderate to severe COPD. The primary and secondary lung function endpoints were achieved and the data support twice-daily dosing.

  • In January 2021, the Company completed enrollment of 45 patients in its pilot clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of pMDI ensifentrine in U.S. patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Top-line results are expected in the second quarter of 2021.

  • In October 2020, the Company presented favorable symptom and quality of life data from a Phase 2b clinical trial with nebulized ensifentrine in COPD at CHEST Annual Meeting 2020. The posters highlighted ensifentrine’s potential to provide rapid benefits to symptomatic patients.

Financial

  • In November 2020, the Company entered into a debt financing facility for up to $30 million with Silicon Valley Bank. The non-dilutive capital provides further financial flexibility to support pre-commercialization activities for ensifentrine.

  • In October 2020, Verona Pharma delisted from the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in an effort to enhance liquidity of trading by combining all transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and to reduce costs through removing duplicative listing and compliance fees. The Company’s American Depositary Shares remain publicly traded on Nasdaq.

Upcoming Key Milestones

The Company’s near-term milestones include:

  • Reporting top-line data from a pilot clinical study evaluating the pMDI formulation of ensifentrine in U.S. patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Based on recruitment projections, the Company expects to complete enrollment in both Phase 3 trials, ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, with the nebulized formulation of ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD in the second half of 2021.

  • Longer term, based on forecasted recruitment, the Company expects to announce top-line data from ENHANCE-2 in the first half of 2022 and ENHANCE-1 in the second half of 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Cash position: Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments at December 31, 2020, were $188.0 million (December 31, 2019: $40.8 million). We believe our cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020, together with funding expected to become available under the $30.0 million debt financing facility secured in November and from cash receipts from U.K. tax credits, will enable us to fund our planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2023.

  • R&D Expenses: Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $16.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q4 2019: $7.2 million) and $44.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (full year 2019: $42.4 million). The increase of $2.1 million was primarily attributable to an increase in share-based compensation charges and salary and related costs as we expanded the clinical development team.

  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) were $11.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q4 2019: G&A expenses $2.3 million) and $29.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (full year 2019: G&A expenses $10.0 million), an increase of $19.8 million. This increase was primarily due to share-based compensation charges, severance costs, salaries, higher Director and Officers insurance premiums and costs related to the private placement.

  • Net loss: Net loss was $24.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q4 2019: net loss $9.5 million) and $65.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (full year 2019: net loss $40.6 million).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST/2:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and the corporate update.

Analysts and investors may participate by dialing one of the following numbers and reference conference number: 7681320:

  • +1-888-317-6003 for callers in the United States

  • +1-412-317-6061 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, www.veronapharma.com, and an audio replay will be available there for 30 days. An electronic copy of the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results release will also be made available today on the Company’s website. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200

Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications

info@veronapharma.com

Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)

Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com

Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron

Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)

Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com

Mary Clark / Eva Haas / Shabnam Bashir

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine is being evaluated in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

COVID-19 Impact

To help protect the health and safety of the patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals involved in its ongoing clinical trials of ensifentrine, as well as its employees and independent contractors, the Company continues to follow guidance from the FDA and other health regulatory authorities regarding the conduct of clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of study participants, minimize risks to study integrity, and maintain compliance with good clinical practice (GCP). The Company continues to review this guidance and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and clinical trials and will provide an update if it becomes aware of any meaningful disruption caused by the pandemic to its clinical trials.

Verona Pharma is closely monitoring activities at the Company’s contract manufacturers associated with clinical supply for the ongoing clinical trials, and is satisfied that appropriate plans and procedures are in place to ensure uninterrupted future supply of ensifentrine to the clinical trial sites, subject to potential limitations on their operations and on the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide an update if it becomes aware of any meaningful disruption caused by the pandemic to the clinical supply of ensifentrine for its clinical trials.

Verona Pharma has also implemented measures to help keep the Company’s employees, families, and local communities healthy and safe. All employees are working remotely and all business travel has been restricted.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, operational review, outlook and financial review contain forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release with respect to our operational review, outlook and financial review that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development of ensifentrine and the progress and timing of clinical trials and data, the goals and design of clinical trials, the potential for ensifentrine to be a first-in-class phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor and to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound, the potential of ensifentrine in the treatment of COPD, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases, as well as the potential of the DPI and pMDI formulations of ensifentrine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations and the Company’s future financial results, the funding we expect to become available under the Term Loan and from cash receipts from U.K. tax credits, and the sufficiency of cash and cash equivalents.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of ensifentrine, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of ensifentrine, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with ensifentrine, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize ensifentrine; potential delays in enrolling patients, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts and the completion of our clinical trials; we may not be successful in developing ensifentrine for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize ensifentrine in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, and third-party service providers; our future growth and ability to compete depends on retaining our key personnel and recruiting additional qualified personnel; material differences between our “top-line” data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical research organizations, clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties’ ability to successfully develop and commercialize ensifentrine; and lawsuits related to patents covering ensifentrine and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable; changes in our tax rates, unavailability of certain tax credits or reliefs or exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments could affect our profitability, and audits by tax authorities could result in additional tax payments for prior periods; and our vulnerability to natural disasters, global economic factors and other unexpected events, including health epidemics or pandemics like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has and may continue to adversely impact our business. These and other important factors under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Verona Pharma, plc

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating expenses

Research and development

$

16,356

$

7,217

$

44,505

$

42,417

General and administrative

11,347

2,273

29,772

9,986

Total operating expenses

27,703

9,490

74,277

52,403

Operating loss

(27,703

)

(9,490

)

(74,277

)

(52,403

)

Other income / (expense)

Benefit from R&D tax credit

2,458

1,606

8,267

9,283

Interest income

5

120

121

964

Interest expense

(35

)

-

(35

)

-

Fair value movement on warrants

(389

)

(629

)

(1,136

)

2,066

Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

872

(1,108

)

2,060

(399

)

Total other income, net

2,911

(11

)

9,277

11,914

Loss before income taxes

(24,792

)

(9,501

)

(65,000

)

(40,489

)

Income tax expense

(36

)

(27

)

(146

)

(72

)

Net loss

$

(24,828

)

$

(9,528

)

$

(65,146

)

$

(40,561

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

462,798,050

105,326,638

262,932,653

105,326,638

Loss per ordinary share — basic and diluted

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.39

)

2020

2019

Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments

$

187,986

$

40,808

Total assets

204,206

56,234

Equity

184,854

42,741


Recommended Stories

  • Biden orders 100-day review amid supply chain strains

    The United States has grappled with shortages of medical gear and computer chips, among other items.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Build; EIA Expected to Report a Draw

    Oilpice.com is saying the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are reportedly once again at odds over oil supply management.

  • China's Weibo hires banks for Hong Kong secondary listing, sources say

    Chinese social media platform Weibo Corp has appointed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and CLSA to work on its planned Hong Kong secondary listing in the final half of 2021, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The listing by China's largest microblogging platform could raise up to $700 million, one of those people said, as the company joined a wave of Hong Kong share sales by U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 90.095, Strengthens Over 90.100

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 90.095 to 90.100.

  • Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year.“The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.He also played down concerns of an inflationary outbreak from another big fiscal stimulus package or from an unleashing of pent-up demand as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against the virus. And he called the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.The Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation.The chairman “gave absolutely no indication that the Fed is thinking about changing its very dovish policy stance,” Cornerstone Macro analysts Roberto Perli and Benson Durham wrote in a note to clients.Powell’s testimony occurred against the backdrop of growing optimism about the economy as vaccines against the coronavirus are more widely disseminated and expectations of further fiscal stimulus from President Joe Biden and Congress mount.Bond yields have risen on the economy’s better prospects and in anticipation of faster inflation. Some traders have also brought forward their expectations for the Fed’s first interest-rate increase since it slashed rates effectively to zero last year.Powell said it was important to determine what was behind the higher bond yields, namely expectations of a return to a more normal economy.“In a way, it’s a statement on confidence on the part of markets that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said.Market price action was volatile in the aftermath of Powell’s opening statement text release, with 10-year yields initially rising a couple of basis points to 1.3875% session highs, before the move quickly faded and yields dropped back lower by about the same amount.Interest-rate swap markets are pricing the first 25 basis point of Fed hikes around mid-2023, versus the early-2024 time frame priced in at the beginning of this month.Read More: Traders See Earlier Fed Hikes, Even as Goldman Cautions on PaceTechnology company shares led a decline in U.S. stock prices on Tuesday on concern that valuations had gotten out of hand amid higher bond yields and bets on faster inflation. Even with recent weakness, though, the S&P 500 index is still up more than 70% from lows struck last March.Powell said he didn’t have an opinion on whether that constituted an equity market bubble, noting that there were opinions expressed on both sides of that proposition. “No one can really identify” a bubble, he said.Powell allowed that loose monetary policy has played a role in pushing up asset prices. But he said that other forces were also at play, including expectations of faster economic growth.“While we should not underestimate the challenges we currently face, developments point to an improved outlook for later this year,” Powell said. “In particular, ongoing progress in vaccinations should help speed the return to normal activities.”In response to a question, the Fed chair said growth could come in this year at 6%. The economy contracted by 2.5% last year.The economy started 2021 on a strong note, as retail sales and factory output accelerated. In the wake of the firmer data, Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package is enacted.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee showed little if any deviation from the tone of recent public statements. But “no news” is news in and of itself because it shows the Fed to be unwavering in its policy stance, despite rising Treasury yields and an improving tone in much of the economic data.--Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click hereThe jobs market though has softened, with claims filed for unemployment benefits jumping to a four-week high in the most recent reporting period. Payrolls last month barely rose, by 49,000, after a 227,000 decline in December, and while unemployment dropped to 6.3%, that partly reflected more people leaving the workforce.“The high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers and for African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups,” Powell said. “The economic dislocation has upended many lives and created great uncertainty about the future.”He reiterated the Fed’s pledge to keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has accelerated to 2% -- and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time.The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.3% in December 2020 from a year earlier, well below the Fed’s 2% inflation target. After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core inflation clocked in at 1.5%.“I really do not expect that we’ll be in a situation where inflation rises to troubling levels,” Powell said.Temporary InflationHe said inflation will pick up in coming months as current price levels are compared to depressed readings a year ago, when the economy was virtually shut down, but that effect will be temporary.Prices may also be pushed up later in the year by pent-up demand released as a growing number of Americans get vaccinated against the virus. But he said that the increase in inflation was unlikely to be large or long-lasting.Some economists, most prominently former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, have warned that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could lead to an overheating of the economy and much faster inflation -- a concern that administration officials have pushed back on as exaggerated.While Powell studiously refrained from commenting on the Biden package, he did say that there hasn’t been a strong connection between bigger budget deficits and inflation recently.(Adds Powell bubble comments in 13th, 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Re-opening trades keep ripping

    Investors can't keep up with economic optimism right now.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Analysis: Central banks say no tapering. Markets aren't buying it

    Central bankers worldwide have been unequivocal: There are no plans to cut back on money-printing any time soon, let alone raise interest rates. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Wednesday to one-year highs above 1.4%, extending this year's near 50 basis-point jump that has dragged up sovereign borrowing costs in Europe, Japan and elsewhere. The reckoning is that the spending step-up by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and post-vaccine economic reopening will fuel a global growth-inflation rebound, forcing central banks to "taper" or withdraw stimulus ahead of schedule.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%.“It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York.(Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Now that mortgage rates are soaring, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, and mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go higher?

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • JPMorgan Exits Mexico Private Banking, Refers Clients to BBVA

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is shutting its private banking business in Mexico, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as wealthy clients in some of Latin America’s largest economies move their money to international financial capitals.The biggest U.S. bank signed an agreement to refer local business to BBVA Mexico, the local unit of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, said one of the people. Still, the New York-based firm will continue to serve clients from Mexico through its platform outside of the country, one of the people said.The decision to discontinue local wealth management services in Latin America’s second-biggest economy follows a similar move in Brazil last summer in which JPMorgan wound down its local private-banking business and referred Brazilian wealth clients to Banco Bradesco SA.Wealthy families across Latin America have been seeking out money managers in world capitals in recent years, bankers said. In Mexico, the populist policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, including a tax crackdown, have pushed some families to transfer more wealth abroad. Offshore accounts represent the majority of JPMorgan’s private-banking business in Mexico, one of the people said.JPMorgan will continue to maintain other businesses in Mexico, including investment banking, trading and treasury services. A company spokesman declined to comment.JPMorgan is the biggest wholesale bank in Mexico among the global giants without retail operations, according to data from banking regulator CNBV. The firm’s other business lines have been growing, one of the people said, and last year the bank increased its capital by $8 billion pesos ($393 million) to 19.5 billion pesos, data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Family Trust-Tied Novo Stock Soars Over 900% After Move to Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., a stock controlled by a family trust tied to its chief executive, surged as much as 276% on Wednesday, a day after it switched trading to the Nasdaq.“The uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity,” Robert Mattacchione, the company’s CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.Mentions of the penny stock picked up steam on Twitter and more than 3 million shares traded hands in the first 15 minutes of trading. The stock had climbed as high as $42 in the premarket after closing at $3.99 on Tuesday. Novo’s largest holder, the Mattacchione family trust’s ALMC-ASAP Holdings, had a 54% stake as of Feb. 19, according to Bloomberg data.Novo was formed in 2017 by the merger of Turbine Truck Engines, an over-the-counter-traded clean energy technology company, and Canadian clinic operator Novo Healthnet Ltd. Stocks with a low amount of tradeable shares, in Novo’s case about 5.5 million, can be particularly volatile and are often the target of daytraders.Novo director Robert Oliva picked up more than 9,000 shares earlier this week at $4.31 to $4.45 each, according to a filing.(Updates share moves throughout, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Is the bull market about to take a long breather? Not according to Goldman Sachs. In fact, the firm believes the bull market has a long way to run yet; Chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer recently noted that the market was moving from a “’Hope’ phase to a longer ‘Growth’ phase.” The firm’s economists are expecting the economy to sprout higher by 6.8% in 2021 and believe that by the end of the year the unemployment rate could drop to 4.1%. And there’s enough evidence to suggest the economy is on the mend. Although unemployment rates remain high, claims have dropped since early January and retail sales have bounced back strongly. The drop in Covid-19 cases and a growing vaccinated population are an additional boost. So is the massive federal stimulus. “We’re extremely likely to get a very high growth rate,” Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius added. “Whether it’s a boom or not, I do think it’s a V-shaped recovery.” With this in mind, the firm’s analysts have pinpointed 3 stocks they think are primed to roar ahead. Using the TipRanks database, we can see what the rest of the Street makes of Goldman’s choices. As it happens, these names are all Buy-rated by the analyst consensus as well. Patria Investments (PAX) The first Goldman’s choice is Patria Investments. This Brazilian asset manager is one of the leading investment companies in Latin American, having raised more than $8.7 billion in investment capital since 2015. As of the end of 3Q20, the last for which data is available, the company had total assets under management of $12.7 billion, put into 16 active funds. The direct investment portfolio included more than 55 companies. Last month, Patria made its debut in the US equity markets, listing on the NASDAQ as PAX after its January 22 IPO. The plan had been to raise $400 million in new capital; in the event, the company brought in almost $512 million. The 30.1 million shares put on the market were 3.4 million more than had been called for, and adding to the success, they sold at $17, over the $14 to $16 range expected. After the IPO, Patria was valued at $2.3 billion and that market cap has now reached $2.77 billion. The company has caught the eye of Goldman analyst Tito Labarta, who wrote, “We think Patria is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing “equitization” trends in Brazil, given historically low interest rates as investors search for higher yields… We think Patria is well positioned to grow its AUM at a healthy pace of c.20% per year over the next three years… while distributable earnings (DE) can grow 42% per year, as the company realizes performance fees from closed-end funds over the next few years.” In line with that upbeat outlook, Labarta rates the stock a Buy, and his $28 price target indicates his confidence in 35% upside growth for the next year. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) Patria has attracted 5 reviews already in its short time as a publicly traded company, and they break down 3 to 2 in favor of Buy versus Hold. The shares are priced at $20.74 and their $26.60 average price target implies a 12-month upside of ~23%. (See PAX stock analysis on TipRanks) Constellation Brands (STZ) Some companies need an extensive introduction, some we are familiar with. Constellation Brands is in the latter category. The company is the largest beer importer in the US, measured by sales, and consistently among the top three when measured by market share. Constellation’s portfolio includes more than 100 brands of beer, wine, and spirits, and is best known as the US owner of Mexico’s Corona and Modelo beers. In its last reported quarter, 3Q20, STZ showed solid yearly gains. Specifically, the company posted $2.44 billion at the top line, for a 22% year-over-year gain. Non-GAAP EPS was up, too, at $3.09 per share, beating consensus estimates of $2.39. It was the fourth quarter in a row that STZ beat the expectations. The company has gotten into a small spot of trouble, however, around Corona (the beer, not the virus). A lawsuit was filed by Grupo Modelo, the Mexican branch of international beverage giant AB InBev against Constellation, alleging violation of an agreement over use of the Corona brand name. Constellation purchased the US rights to that name in 2013, when AB InBev acquired Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona beer. In 2020, STZ launched Corona Hard Seltzer, and ABI now alleges that STZ’s ownership of the name applies only to beer. Constellation has hit back with filings claiming that it owns all exclusive rights to the Corona brand in the US. Bonnie Herzog, Goldman’s beverage industry expert, notes that Constellation has already won an arbitration session on the Corona issue (after all, Corona Hard Seltzer was launched in February 2020). “While we take no view on the outcome of this litigation, we believe the selloff in STZ’s stock is overdone and has provided a nice entry point especially considering how small Corona Hard Seltzer is to STZ’s total portfolio today,” Herzog noted. "We continue to expect the stock to re-rate higher over the long term driven by faster & more profitable growth." Herzog continues to see STZ as a solid portfolio addition, and maintains her Buy rating and $275 price target. At current levels, this implies ~23% upside on the one-year time frame. (To watch Herzog’s track record, click here) Wall Street generally likes STZ, as shown by the 10 Buy-side reviews compared to just 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $223.93, and their $253.20 average price target suggests room for 13% growth. (See STZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Kornit Digital (KRNT) Kornit Digital inhabits an interesting niche in the tech and manufacturing worlds, producing high-speed, industrial-grade, inkjet printers, along with pigmented ink and chemical products. The company’s business customer base comes from the apparel, garment, and textile industries. Textiles make up a huge segment of the world’s economy, finding use in a wide range of sectors and appearing pretty much everywhere we go – so Kornit has no lack of customers, and even the corona crisis could not derail its business for long. This was apparent from the company’s share performance and quarterly finances over the past year. The share price has appreciated 180% in the last 12 months, while revenues, after a dip in Q1:20, have shown sequential gains in every quarter since and year-over-year gains in Q3 and Q4. The fourth quarter results included $72.3 million at the top line, a 45% year-over-year gain. The company beat the estimates on the bottom-line with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 coming in $0.02 above the Street’s forecast. Goldman’s Rod Hall attributes Kornit’s strength to “broad-based demand outperformance as the company continues to see tailwinds from the shift to digital printing and e-commerce.” The analyst goes on to note unexpected effects of the COVID pandemic on Kornit’s business: “While we had originally believed that current growth might be unsustainable as we exit COVID we are increasingly convinced that COVID has actually accelerated adoption of personalized fashion enabling technology. We also believe COVID might have driven companies to adopt this technology to reduce physical inventory.” Everything that KRNT has going for it convinced Hall to upgrade the stock from Neutral to Buy. In addition to the call, the analyst boosted his price target from $83 to $135, suggesting 17% upside potential. (To watch Hall’s track record, click here) Kornit holds a unanimous Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, having received 6 Buy reviews recently. This stock has appreciated strongly in recent weeks, pushing the share price almost up to the average price target of $124. This leaves room for ~8% upside from the current trading price of $115. (See KRNT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Portnoy Hurls Insults at Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev in Livestreamed Chat

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev went into his interview with Dave Portnoy looking forward to discussing Bulgarian pizza. Within the first few minutes of their chat, he was called a “rat” by the brash Barstool Sports founder.The insults continued throughout their 40-minute livestreamed discussion on Tuesday night. Portnoy played an edited video that depicted Tenev as a clown, told him that everyone watching “hates your guts” and branded the CEO’s hairstyle at a government hearing last week as “ridiculous.”The source of the acrimony was Robinhood’s decision to curb trading last month during the mania over “meme” stocks such as GameStop Corp. Portnoy, a cult figure for individual investors who follow the mantra that “stocks only go up,” has previously said that he lost about $700,000 after selling his “meme” stock holdings during the market slide that followed Robinhood’s clampdown.The brokerage’s move was a precautionary measure that was necessary, Tenev told Portnoy on Tuesday. “We very likely could have faced a liquidity issue in the future,” he said. “We had to act to protect the firm and our customers.”Portnoy pressed the CEO on why the company failed to allow customers to freely trade and communicate the issues it was facing more clearly. He also asked why Robinhood hadn’t provided more transparency on its liquidity situation.“The L word is a big thing in financial services,” Tenev said. “‘Liquidity issue’ means you can’t meet your capital requirements or your deposit requirements, and you’re essentially dead. That was not the case with Robinhood. We met our capital requirements, we met our deposit requirements.”Those explanations seemed to do little to assuage Portnoy, who has accused Tenev of siding with Wall Street and against individual investors.“You know everybody watching this hates your guts right,” Portnoy said Tuesday.“That’s what I hear,” Tenev responded.Portnoy told Tenev that the no-fee brokerage turned its back to its customers and “killed the little guy” by causing stocks to crater. When he pressed Tenev on why Robinhood didn’t also restrict the selling of shares to freeze the market, the executive responded it was to protect long positions.Tenev said the decision to restrict trading was to meet deposit requirements for clearinghouses and once again that there was no collusion between Robinhood and any hedge fund or market maker. He told Portnoy that until recently he hadn’t heard of Melvin Capital Management, which lost billions closing out its GameStop position and reducing other wagers.Still, the brokerage was witnessing “incredible growth” because of the hype. It was the first time that something going viral on social media transplanted over to the financial markets, and the structure of the system has to be improved to prevent any future scandals, Tenev said.By the end of the interview, the Robinhood CEO, who was wearing a hat that read “Taco Tuesday” on it, said he only wore the hat to cover his hair because Portnoy had made fun of it during the GameStop House Financial Services hearing last week.“Vlad, your hair, it looks normal here,” Portnoy said. “It looked like, your scalp, somebody took a wig and put it on, I mean it was a ridiculous look.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.