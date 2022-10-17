U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,625.00
    +27.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,901.00
    +193.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,837.00
    +93.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.50
    +16.20 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.42
    +0.81 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.80
    +6.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.31 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0078 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7520
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,260.19
    +128.55 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.86
    -10.32 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Verona Pharma Secures Debt Financing of up to $150 Million from Oxford Finance

Verona Pharma plc
·7 min read
Verona Pharma plc
Verona Pharma plc

Non-dilutive capital finances planned launch of ensifentrine for COPD

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), announces it has entered into a debt financing facility (“debt facility”) providing the Company with access to up to $150 million from Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”). The non-dilutive capital provides further financial flexibility and support for commercialization activities for ensifentrine, the Company’s first-in-class product candidate, which recently reported positive Phase 3 data in the ENHANCE-2 trial in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). The $150 million debt facility replaces the existing $30 million facility with Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”).

“We believe the potential proceeds from this debt facility and from the U.K. tax credit program, along with our existing $231.7 million of cash at September 30, 2022, will provide more than 3 years of runway, funding the planned commercial launch of ensifentrine in the US,” said David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have already begun the early stages of launch preparation and, pending positive ENHANCE-1 results, we intend to submit a New Drug Application in the US for nebulized ensifentrine in the first half of 2023, and if approved, plan to launch in 2024.”

“Oxford is pleased to serve as a capital partner, supporting Verona Pharma’s development and commercialization activities for the unmet respiratory condition COPD and potentially other respiratory diseases,” said Adam K. Soller, Managing Director at Oxford. “The promising results from the recent Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial bolster ensifentrine’s prospects as a compelling therapy for millions of patients suffering from COPD worldwide.”

Under the terms of the debt facility, Verona Pharma drew $10 million at closing, a portion of which was used to repay the existing debt facility, prepayment fees and other associated costs to SVB. An additional $10 million is immediately available to be drawn at Verona Pharma’s discretion. The Company may draw an additional $80 million in two separate tranches upon achievement of near-term clinical and regulatory milestones. An additional $50 million may be drawn subject to the approval of Oxford. Verona Pharma will pay interest only for the first 36 months, extendable to 48 months on achievement of certain milestones. The debt facility is scheduled to mature on October 1, 2027.

For further information please contact:

 

 

Verona Pharma plc

US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200

Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications

IR@veronapharma.com

 

 

Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)

Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com

Kimberly Minarovich / Carrie McKim

 

 

 

Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)

Tel: +44 (0)203 882 9621
verona@optimumcomms.com

Mary Clark / Rebecca Noonan / Zoe Bolt

 

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in ENHANCE-2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations in the ENHANCE-2 trial. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has funded over $9 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices in California (San Diego, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles) and the greater Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit oxfordfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the debt facility, the sources of financing for the planned commercial launch of ensifentrine, the cash runway period provided by the sources of financing and the fully funding of the commercial launch, and the timing of a New Drug Application submission for and commercial launch of ensifentrine.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of ensifentrine, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of ensifentrine, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development and commercialization, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with ensifentrine, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize ensifentrine; potential delays in enrolling subjects, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts and the completion of our clinical trials; we may not be successful in developing ensifentrine for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize ensifentrine in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, third-party service providers and licensees; our inability to realize the anticipated benefits under licenses granted by us to third parties to develop and commercialize ensifentrine, our future growth and ability to compete depends on retaining our key personnel and recruiting additional qualified personnel; material differences between our “top-line” data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical research organizations, clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties’ ability to successfully develop and commercialize ensifentrine; lawsuits related to patents covering ensifentrine and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable; lawsuits related to our licensing of patents and know-how with third parties for the development and commercialization of ensifentrine; changes in our tax rates, unavailability of certain tax credits or reliefs or exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments could affect our profitability, and audits by tax authorities could result in additional tax payments for prior periods; and our vulnerability to natural disasters, global economic factors, geo-political actions and unexpected events, including health epidemics or pandemics like the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has and may continue to adversely impact our business. These and other important factors under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV P

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower a

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), for instance, announced a three-for-one stock split on Aug. 22. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist shot up following the announcement, but they have lost momentum since thanks to the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature that has been weighing on the stock market this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapVietnam’s

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Stocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell while major currencies made gains against the dollar in a cautious open to the week following further weakness on Wall Street and a defiant message to the world from China’s Communist Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapA gauge of the region’s stocks slumped about 1%, led by

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. As Warren Buffett once said, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As long as investors have an appropriate investment horizon -- 10 years is usually good -- they should not fear bear markets, but look forward to them eagerly as a chance to buy good companies at discounted prices.

  • What's Going on With Tesla Stock?

    It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • China Ramps Up Measures to Boost Sentiment Amid Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are planning to launch a series of market-supporting measures to arrest a slump in equities pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions and Beijing’s strict Covid Zero policy.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThat includes a proposal to encourage listed companies to buy back shares, as

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Netflix and Tesla stocks are not having a good year, but here comes a chance to turn it around

    Wall Street in the week ahead will turn to quarterly results from companies like streaming giant Netflix Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

  • Fed’s Bullard Leaves Open Possibility of Larger December Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard left open the possibility that the central bank would raise interest rates by 75 basis points at each of its next two meetings in November and December, while saying it was too soon to make that call.The Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points for the third straight meeting last month, to a target range of 3% to 3.25%. Officials projected 125 basis points of tightening for the rest of the year, suggesting a 75 basis-point move i