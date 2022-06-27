U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.00
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,525.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,172.50
    +32.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.04
    +0.42 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.29 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    28.19
    -0.86 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2750
    +0.1050 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,252.72
    -145.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.31
    +9.41 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.61
    +35.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

VERONI BECOMES THE FIRST BRAND FOR ITALIAN CHARCUTERIE IN THE US

·2 min read

CORREGGIO, Italy, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian cured meat producer Veroni continues to grow in the US market – With a 23.7% increase in 2021 revenues, the company has been ranked among the top 20 players in the US luncheon meat segment, becoming the first brand for Italian charcuterie. The first-quarter 2022 results show a further acceleration with a 30% rise in revenue compared to Q1 2021.

Italian cured meat producer Veroni is the first brand for Italian charcuterie in the US
Italian cured meat producer Veroni is the first brand for Italian charcuterie in the US

"The results we have achieved in the US since we opened our slicing facility in Logan, NJ in 2016 have exceeded our expectations," says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. "We have entered the market with a clear objective: offering American consumers the opportunity to enjoy the authentic taste of Italian charcuterie by importing our product directly from our facilities located in the Emilia-Romagna region. It may sound like a brave choice, but it proved to be the right one. US consumers are discovering the pleasure to eat Italian food and are more and more open to purchase products that stand out for quality, flavor, and taste. Through our charcuterie, we bring in the USA 'a slice' of genuine Italian gastronomic tradition."

With a consolidated turnover of EUR 140 million (USD 150 million) and an established brand presence across European countries, Veroni aims to further expand the business in the US. To increase its brand awareness, the company has planned investments in marketing and communications. These include advertising campaigns on online food-centered magazines such as Taste of Home and Food & Wine, and on radio such as iHeart's Z100, as well as sponsorships of sports events like the Miami Open.

"We want US consumers to have the opportunity to taste the difference of our products, and large events like tennis tournaments are the right place to meet and connect with our target," says Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager of Veroni. "After our first experience as a sponsor at the Miami Open, we have already been working on the next events such as the Citi Open in Washington, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, which will take place over the second half of 2022."

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veroni-becomes-the-first-brand-for-italian-charcuterie-in-the-us-301574970.html

SOURCE Veroni

