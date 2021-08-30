U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.50
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.50
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,764.50
    -1,914.67 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.60
    -25.26 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,666.07
    -123.22 (-0.44%)
     

Veronica’s Insurance Expands Into the Florida Insurance Market

·2 min read

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 /Veronica's Insurance, the leading insurance broker for Hispanics and Latinos, is now serving the Miami and N. Lauderdale communities after opening its first two locations in Florida. The company plans to open several more locations across the state in the coming months as part of its expansion plan.


"Our franchise model is making it affordable for entrepreneurs to run a stable and thriving business," said Veronica Gallardo, CEO and founder of Veronica's Insurance. "There are 50.5 million Hispanics in the U.S., and their purchasing power has quadrupled in the last 20 years which ensures the industry will continue to grow."

Veronica's Insurance now has 16 franchises in three states, becoming the fastest-growing Hispanic insurance franchise in the U.S.

"We are very happy and grateful to Veronica's Insurance for all their support and for guiding us step by step to fulfill one of our biggest dreams," said Annerys and Frank Camacho, the Miami Lakes franchise owners. "If you want to have your own business, you can. The sky is the limit!"

The company recently announced its been named as the No. 1 franchise in the insurance category in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Top 500 New Franchises for its financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We take pride in helping people to achieve their dream of running their own business," said Gallardo. "It fills our hearts to see how our franchisees are succeeding by getting what they have always wanted."

The company also serves clients in their language to keep the roots of the Latino and Hispanic culture. Veronica's Insurance has 24/7 customer service agents that are fluent in English, Spanish, and in an effort to be more inclusive, some service agents are now versed in sign language.

"If you are a person looking for a business that grows by leaps and bounds, do not hesitate to contact us," said Raul Dominguez, COO of Veronica's Insurance. "It's time to run your own business."

To learn more about Veronica's Insurance franchising opportunities, please visit veronicasfranchise.com. To learn more about prices on auto, renter, business, life and health insurance, visit veronicasinsurance.com.

About Veronica's Insurance

Founded 25 years ago by Mexican businesswoman, Veronica Gallardo, Veronica's Insurance specializes in the Hispanic and Latin market, offering auto, life, and health insurance. Gallardo's vision has created employment for more than 400 families. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and makes up over 400 people. Veronica's Insurance has more than 90 locations in California, Colorado, Texas, and Florida.

Press Contacts&zwj;
Veronica's Insurance
Raul Dominguez
raul@veronicas.com
1-800-639-39-39

SOURCE: Veronica's Insurance



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662106/Veronicas-Insurance-Expands-Into-the-Florida-Insurance-Market

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t seen a year-to-date rally this strong since 1997. What’s next?

    The S&P 500 continues chugging into record territory, on track to end August with its best performance over the first eight months of a calendar year since 1997. History offers no guarantees, but shows that strong performances tend to see follow-through.

  • Robinhood should 'never, ever' be called a meme stock: Retail trader

    Matt Kohrs, YouTube Host, talks about new meme stock Support.com's surge following a monster rally, and why he would never call Robinhood a meme stock.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • ‘We can’t afford to leave’: Some unable to flee ahead of Hurricane Ida

    Robert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.