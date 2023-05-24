Is Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) Potentially Undervalued?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Verra Mobility’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Verra Mobility?

According to my valuation model, Verra Mobility seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Verra Mobility today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $21.76, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Verra Mobility’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Verra Mobility look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Verra Mobility. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VRRM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VRRM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Verra Mobility is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

