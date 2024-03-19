Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Verra Mobility:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$225m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$215m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Verra Mobility has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Verra Mobility compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Verra Mobility .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Verra Mobility are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 23%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Verra Mobility's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Verra Mobility is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Verra Mobility can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

