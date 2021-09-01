U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Verra Mobility To Present At The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

2 min read
MESA, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced that David Roberts, chief executive officer, and Patricia Chiodo, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021 on Thursday, September 09, 2021, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility)
Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility)

The format of the presentation will be a fireside chat and a live webcast, as well as the replay will be accessible from the Investor Calendar section of Verra Mobility's website at http://ir.verramobility.com/ .

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments, and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com .

Investor Relations Contacts

Sajid Daudi
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-596-4850
IR@verramobility.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-to-present-at-the-deutsche-bank-technology-conference-301367283.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility

