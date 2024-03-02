When Will Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRCA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. On 31 December 2023, the US$235m market-cap company posted a loss of US$67m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Verrica Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Verrica Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Verrica Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

