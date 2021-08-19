U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

VersaBank to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 1, 2021

LONDON, ON, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - VersaBank (the "Bank") (TSX: VB) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results and host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Logo (CNW Group/VersaBank)
Logo (CNW Group/VersaBank)

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (EDT). The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (EDT) and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. The call and webcast will feature a presentation by David Taylor, President & CEO, and other VersaBank executives, on the Bank's financial results for the third quarter, followed by a question and answer period.

The presentation material referenced during the call will be available on the Bank's website (www.versabank.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The audio conference line will be available at: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll free) and the passcode is 38726093.

Webcast Access: For those preferring to listen to the conference call via the Internet, a webcast of Mr. Taylor's presentation will be available at: https://bit.ly/2Ula5Oe or on the Bank's web site.

The archived webcast presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event at https://bit.ly/2Ula5Oe and on the Bank's web site. Replay of the teleconference will be available until October 1, 2021 by calling 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll free) and the passcode is: 726093#

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade under the symbol VB.PR.A.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versabank-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-september-1-2021-301358501.html

SOURCE VersaBank

