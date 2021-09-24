U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.03
    -9.01 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.96
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.90
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7590
    +0.4580 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,512.43
    -2,187.52 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.88
    -45.18 (-4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

VersaBank Announces Closing of Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") today announced the closing of its previously-announced public offering of VersaBank's common shares. VersaBank issued 5,500,000 shares at a price of US $10.00 per share, the equivalent of CAD $12.80 per share based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate at the time of pricing, for gross proceeds of US $55,000,000.

VersaBank Logo (CNW Group/VersaBank)
VersaBank Logo (CNW Group/VersaBank)

The offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James & Associates, Inc. as sole bookrunning manager and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., as co-manager and includes their respective Canadian broker dealer affiliates.

VersaBank expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be used for general banking purposes and will qualify as Common Equity Tier 1 capital for the Bank.

The Bank has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 common shares, representing 15% of the number of common shares sold pursuant to the public offering, solely to cover the underwriters' over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The option is exercisable by the underwriters for a period of 30 days following the closing of the offering.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About VersaBank:
VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade under the symbol VB.PR.A. VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol VBNK.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws, including without limitation, the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements give the Bank's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, including the Bank's expectations regarding the transactions described in this press release and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "target," "strategy," "continue," "may," "will," "should," variations of such words, or other words and terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements reflect the Bank's best judgment and are based on several factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the strength of the Canadian economy in general and the strength of local economies within Canada in which VersaBank conducts operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of changes in monetary and fiscal policy, including changes in interest rate policies of the Bank of Canada; changing global commodity prices; the effects of competition in the markets in which VersaBank operates; capital market fluctuations; the timely development and introduction of new products in receptive markets; the impact of changes in laws and regulations pertaining to financial services; changes in tax laws; technological changes; unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings; unexpected change in consumer spending and saving habits; and VersaBank's anticipation of and success in managing the risks resulting from the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Bank on the date hereof, and it does not have, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to publicly release any updates or any changes in its expectations, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based. The Bank's actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that had not been completed as of the date of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versabank-announces-closing-of-public-offering-301384921.html

SOURCE VersaBank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c6353.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Dow Jones Struggles As Pelosi Hints At Spending Bill Changes; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Chips

    The Dow Jones struggled. Nancy Pelosi hinted at spending bill changes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bullish noises on chips. Snap stock surged.

  • 10 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap stocks to buy according to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Parekh’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. In 2008, Anand Parekh founded […]

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • Snap Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

    Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) traded at a new 52-week high today of $80.93. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 9.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 13.2 million shares. Over the past year, Snap Inc. has traded in a range of $24.02 to $80.93 and is now at $80.89, 237% above that low. Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North Ameri