VersaBank's (TSE:VBNK) Dividend Will Be CA$0.025

The board of VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.025 per share on the 30th of April. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

VersaBank's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 5 years, VersaBank has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, VersaBank's payout ratio sits at 11%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 9.6%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

VersaBank Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was CA$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that VersaBank has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like VersaBank's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think VersaBank might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for VersaBank that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

