Versalift Bucket Truck Featured in Wall Street Journal Article on Broadband Funding in Infrastructure

·3 min read

WACO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. (PRNewsfoto/Versalift)
VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. (PRNewsfoto/Versalift)

Enterprise-Wide Focus on American Infrastructure
In a Wall Street Journal article published August 3, 2021, Versalift equipment was the focal point of the featured photograph. The article describes the challenge of delivering high speed internet to every American, which is a stated goal in the infrastructure bill. The fleets that will perform this work are Versalift customers. A Time Manufacturing Company brand, Versalift has been boosting its production efficiency, integrating its supply chain, and expanding its service footprint in order to help fleet customers address these massive challenges. All of the brands of the enterprise are focused on supporting the fleet companies that are improving American Infrastructure including vehicle-mounted aerial lifts (VMAL) for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, and forestry, and service trucks for public utilities, private utilities and other large dispatched fleets.

Customers include some of the largest telecommunications service providers and infrastructure development partners in the world. The Journal article states that this "new broadband standard means companies that offer service over coaxial cables as well as fiber-optic lines can benefit from federal funding." The article also outlines how, in the $1T Senate infrastructure bill, money that is budgeted for improving rural access to high speed internet will be spent, and how it will benefit the organizations that will ultimately be contracted to do the work.

Versalift - Product Innovations For 5G
Versalift has been expanding and improving manufacturing and distribution capacity, as well as innovating with new equipment to address the challenges that telecommunications technicians face in a nationwide broadband expansion. The company recently unveiled its new 5G bucket truck, the first of its kind, which features a climate-controlled splicing cabin and more than 30 feet of working height on a highly maneuverable chassis.

Nationwide Effort and Broadband Coverage
The article's authors note that the States, and not the FCC, are in control of awarding contracts, and that will help do a more thorough job for the people and communities who will meaningfully benefit from high-speed internet access. Versalift has developed several programs to simplify the equipment purchasing process for customers, including localized websites, distribution hubs, and participation in collective bargaining associations at the state and federal level.

History of Partnering With States And National Organizations
Time Manufacturing Company, through its Versalift brand, has a long history of working with state and Federal organizations, using government funding to improve infrastructure. The company initially launched its first aerial lift in the late 1960s to help bring telephone service to American communities. In the 1980s, Versalift pioneered the articulated telescopic aerial lift to support rural broadband efforts. With the passage of the Telecom act of 1996, and increased competition in the telecommunications industry, Versalift grew to include other utility companies as customers that could compete to speed deployment.

Enterprise Bridge Inspection
Time Manufacturing company acquired Aspen Aerials, the North American Leader in Bridge Inspection equipment, in 2018. The proposed Infrastructure bill also includes $110B slated for road and bridge improvements, which bodes well for the company. The Under-bridge inspection division has experienced renewed equipment manufacturing capabilities, and units on the ground and is working to fix bridges in all 50 States.

Utility Expo Trade Show
The company will showcase its products at the 2021 Utility Expo Show in Louisville, KY September 28-30. Products from Versalift, BrandFX, Ruthmann, and Bluelift will be on display. Please visit https://versalift.com/utility-expo/ to learn more and register.

Media Contact: Brent Berger • (323) 791-3722 • brentberger@versalift.com
Versalift is an industry leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, aerial devices, digger derricks, cable placers, high reach aerials, vehicle-mounted aerial lifts (VMAL), and other specialty equipment for the electric power, telecommunication, light & sign, bridge inspection and forestry industries. Working with investor-owned utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, government agencies through its global network of facilities and distributors, Versalift is a Time Manufacturing Company. Time Manufacturing Company goes to market under the Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials, Ruthmann, Steiger, EcoLine and BlueLift brands, serving North America, and around the world. The company employs more than 2,000 associates worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versalift-bucket-truck-featured-in-wall-street-journal-article-on-broadband-funding-in-infrastructure-301348538.html

SOURCE Versalift

