Versameb to present at the Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction 2022 Winter Meeting

·3 min read

- Data demonstrates first-in-class potential as a regenerative treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence

- Treatment results in muscle regeneration with restored functionality in pre-clinical models

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG ("Versameb"), a pre-clinical stage company focused on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics, today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Friedrich Metzger will be presenting data on the Company's mRNA engineering technology and lead therapeutic candidate, VMB-100, at the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) 2022 Winter Meeting, taking place on 22-26 February 2022 in San Diego, California.

Versameb has developed a groundbreaking, proprietary technology platform which optimizes the application of functional RNA in different disease contexts. Its lead therapeutic candidate VMB-100 has demonstrated first-in-class potential for treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) in a pre-clinical animal model showing regeneration and functional restoration of the urinary sphincter.

Friedrich Metzger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "Our findings demonstrate a single local injection of our engineered mRNA results in therapeutically relevant target protein expression and secretion in the affected muscle tissue leading to tissue regeneration. These findings support the therapeutic potential of this treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence as well as other muscle-related disorders, by restoring muscle functionality."

Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction 2022 Winter Meeting
Date: 22-26 February 2022, San Diego, California. In-person
Presentation by: Friedrich Metzger
Title: Regeneration of Muscle Tissue and Function In Stress Urinary Incontinence Using Engineered RNA, #NM20
Authors: Justin Antony Selvaraj, Claudia Bohnert, Pascale Birrer, Sina Zimmerli, Isabelle Kappeler, Tatsuo Satoh, Petra Hillmann, Isabel Ferreira, Klaas Zuideveld, Friedrich Metzger, Versameb AG
Date & Time: 24 February, 13.00pm EST

Klaas Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to be presenting at the prestigious SUFU 2022 Winter Meeting. Our next generation mRNA technology offers a pioneering potential treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence through tissue regeneration. As a team, we remain committed and are working towards technology that will allow the rejuvenation of the urinary sphincter and address the unmet medical need of patients. Currently up to 50% of adult women worldwide suffer from SUI with no drug treatment approved for restoration".

For more information, please visit us at https://versameb.com/upcoming-conferences-events/

About Versameb

Versameb AG is a privately held biotechnology company focusing on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based drugs for modulation of protein expression, including the ability to simultaneously influence several therapeutic targets, in a controlled manner, with one molecular construct, and cellular targeting. Based in Basel and fully operational from 2018, the company is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in drug discovery and development from lab bench to patient. Versameb's proprietary technology platform, VERSagile, optimizes the application of functional RNA in different disease contexts – making RNA druggable in new therapeutic areas others have been unable to solve. The pipeline includes lead candidate programs in Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) and solid tumors. Versameb is working towards the completion of a first in-human/proof-of-concept clinical study while advancing its platform. More information on Versameb can be found at www.versameb.com as well as on LinkedIn.

About SUFU Winter Meeting

SUFU Winter meeting showcases the art and science of Urology through sessions on basic and translational research as well as clinical care of patients in urodynamics and neurourology, voiding function and dysfunction, female urology, and pelvic floor dysfunction. The meeting's aim is to disseminate and teach current knowledge in this field and stimulate advanced thinking to further our understanding of the pathophysiology, evaluation, and treatment of pelvic floor disorders. More information can be found at https://sufuorg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versameb-to-present-at-the-female-pelvic-medicine-and-urogenital-reconstruction-2022-winter-meeting-301483964.html

SOURCE Versameb

