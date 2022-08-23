Versatile CPG Leader Paul Reppenhagen Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

Reppenhagen builds high performing businesses with modernized systems and talent

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Reppenhagen has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), bringing with him a wealth of cutting-edge go-to-market strategy and business-building skills honed while leading some revered consumer brands including Post, Famous Dave’s, and Malt-O-Meal.

Noted for his ability to align teams, grow share, margins, and profits, and eliminate complexity through compelling, multi-dimensional marketing strategies, Reppenhagen joins more than 110 fractional CMOs available for engagements via Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s largest strategic marketing consultancies.

While serving as CMO, SVP Marketing & Corporate Strategy at Post Consumer Brands, Reppenhagen expanded market share and buying households in a hyper-competitive industry by pivoting marketing focus to core brands, re-engineering the advertising approach, amplifying R&D, and prioritizing retail focus and execution. The resulting changes helped lead Post’s brand portfolio to the No. 1 market share at retail giant Walmart.

In a similar role as CMO, SVP Marketing & Strategy at MOM Brands, Reppenhagen transformed the marketing function with new Brand, Analytics, MarCom, and Digital teams and shepherded new competencies in licensing partnerships with Mondelez, Weight Watchers, and Dreamworks Entertainment.

Most recently, Reppenhagen served as President and CEO of Famous Products, Inc. where he executed a very successful turnaround and business transformation with new operating systems, digital marketing and messaging, product line launches, and talent.

“Paul is an engaging leader with a proven record of turning around underperforming businesses, driving growth, EBITDA, and team engagement,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “By developing and executing a clear, winning strategy, he simplifies complexity, eliminates team confusion, and aligns and optimizes marketing resources to drive brand growth, market share, and customer penetration while also driving stellar financial performance.”

Reppenhagen earned his MBA in Strategy and Marketing at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and holds a BA degree in Economics & Business from Kalamazoo College.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

