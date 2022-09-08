U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.24
    +12.37 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,673.83
    +92.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,811.56
    +19.66 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.42
    +12.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -8.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9997
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0230 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9600
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,194.62
    +50.85 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.87
    -0.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

New version of i-PRO Active Guard turns VMSs into powerful search engines for real time alarm notifications and post-event searches

i-PRO
·4 min read

AI-based plug-in features industry’s largest number of search attributes, new UI enhancements and adds support for leading VMS

New version of i-PRO Active Guard turns VMSs into powerful search engines

i-PRO Active Guard allows users to easily set up sophisticated search parameters based on the industry’s largest number of search attributes which include gender, age, clothing color, facial characteristics, vehicle color and direction, and more.
i-PRO Active Guard allows users to easily set up sophisticated search parameters based on the industry’s largest number of search attributes which include gender, age, clothing color, facial characteristics, vehicle color and direction, and more.

New version of i-PRO Active Guard turns VMSs into powerful search engines

i-PRO Active Guard allows users to easily set up sophisticated search parameters based on the industry’s largest number of search attributes which include gender, age, clothing color, facial characteristics, vehicle color and direction, and more.
i-PRO Active Guard allows users to easily set up sophisticated search parameters based on the industry’s largest number of search attributes which include gender, age, clothing color, facial characteristics, vehicle color and direction, and more.

Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-PRO Co., Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced the latest version of its Active Guard plug-in. The AI-based plug-in can turn video management systems (VMS) into powerful search engines capable of real-time searches or deep forensic analysis. Already supported by leading VMSs including Genetec Security Center and i-PRO Video Insight, the latest version now adds support for Milestone Systems’ X-Protect and i-PRO’s ASM300 software, and features the industry’s largest number of search attributes and new UI enhancements.

“With the addition of Milestone X-Protect, i-PRO Active Guard is now available to the major leaders in the global VMS market and will revolutionize how Security Officers conduct real time and post event searches,” said Norio Hitsuishi, Global Head of Product Management at i-PRO. “These enhancements combined with the extension of our AI-capable camera line-up are creating a powerful end-to-end AI security ecosystem that allows businesses to take their security infrastructure to the next level. This latest announcement underscores i-PRO’s mission as a trusted next-generation partner to make AI the new standard in the security industry.”

Fast and intuitive, i-PRO Active Guard creates a more efficient and accurate AI-powered system without compromising on image quality or network performance. The plug-in integrates seamlessly into the existing UI of the VMS, appearing as just another function tab. It allows users to easily manage the AI analytics from multiple i-PRO cameras and allows users to easily set up sophisticated search parameters based on the industry’s largest number of search attributes which include gender, age, clothing color, facial characteristics, vehicle color and direction, and many more.

With Active Guard, Security Officers no longer have to spend time looking at multiple screens for persons or vehicles of interest or watch hours of recorded video to search for important events. Operators can register specific characteristics in their watch lists (for instance “male wearing a red shirt and blue pants”) and the VMS will send them a real-time alarm whenever a match is identified, a feature that is unique to i-PRO. This enhances real-time situational awareness and enables proactive security. The same process can be set up for fast data mining of events during forensic investigations.

The metadata is captured and analyzed by i-PRO AI network cameras at the edge, which use the powerful Ambarella SoC, reducing bandwidth and eliminating the need for expensive servers. i-PRO Active Guard is a light-load and unique in the industry in that the edge-processed AI data results are sent to the Active Guard server eliminating the requirement for additional on-premises servers. The metadata is then searched and presented in the Active Guard plugin on the client.

 

For more information, visit

https://i-pro.com/global/en/surveillance/featured-products/i-pro-active-guard

 

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic. The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

© i-PRO is a trademark of i-PRO Co., Ltd. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachments

CONTACT: Veronique Froment i-PRO 603-537-9248 veronique@Highrezpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

  • Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals

    The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a longer effort by the U.S. government to crack down on U.S. contributions to Chinese artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or supercomputing. Last year, U.S. officials put seven Chinese supercomputing entities on an economic blacklist, and last week they banned Nvidia and AMD's chips from export to China "to keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands."

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter aims a not-too-subtle dig at Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Eve Jobs shared the views of many online commentators who don’t think the latest iPhone upgrade is worth it.

  • Is the iPhone 14 worth it? Apple CEO Tim Cook made one ‘brilliant move,’ but our verdict might surprise you.

    The basic iPhone starts at $799, the Plus starts at $899, the Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099.

  • Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Smarter watches

    Apple has debuted its latest Apple Watches: the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve mocks Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Apple unveiled its newest version of the iPhone on Wednesday.

  • Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

    The Merge is likely to cause a drastic reduction in ether's supply, making it a deflationary asset. However, the low network usage may delay the expected bullish effect.

  • Samsung Warns Chip Industry Is Headed for Tough Close to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is warning that the semiconductor industry could be in for a rocky close to 2022.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderA senior executive at the world’s largest make

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge

    The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. Several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are now setting limits around ETH lending, as speculators load up on the asset in anticipation of a potential windfall. This comes a week after Aave, another “blue chip” DeFi lender, voted to temporarily ban ETH lending after users predicted the Merge could cause a surge in demand that would severely interfere with the protocol’s programmatic trading protections.

  • Globalstar Sinks on Apple Deal. It’s a Case of ‘Buy the Rumor; Sell the News.’

    Apple's iPhone 14 will have some satellite connectivity. The tech giant also has a deal with Globalstar for sat-com. So why is Globalstar stock tanking on the news?

  • Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: New cameras and safety first

    Hands on with Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

  • Apple Watch Ultra seeks to beat Fitbit, Garmin

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses first impressions on some of Apple's newest tech announced Wednesday.

  • Why You Should Never Buy the Latest iPhone

    If you follow tech news, you may know that Apple announced the upcoming iPhone 14. If you're an Apple fan, you may wonder if you should invest in the newest model. While the new iPhone is packed with features -- it's a costly purchase.

  • Price more important than security for smart devices say European homeworkers, putting home and business cyber-safety at risk

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new European research exposing the cybersecurity risk created by cost-conscious homeworkers who prioritise security behind price, usability and ease of set up in their purchase of domestic smart devices. Less than a third (32%) of European home workers who own a smart devicei surveyed said security was a top three factor when choosing a smart device, compared to 50% who prioritised price (figure 1). Over a quarter of businesses (28%) aren't

  • Three Buy-rated software stocks that don't deserve to crash anymore: Analyst

    Software stocks have been clobbered in recent weeks. But is now a good time to go shopping?

  • 3 Cheaper Alternatives to the iPhone 14

    Image source: Getty Images iPhone season is upon us. To the delight of Apple fans everywhere, the iPhone 14 is set to release on Sept. 16. The newest phone in Apple's lineup looks to boast better battery life and a better camera than its predecessors, among other things.

  • Foresight Partners With American EV Manufacturer Regarding Stereo Vision Technology

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a paid joint proof of concept (POC) project with a leading American manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs). Foresight intends to demonstrate its ability to create a 3D stereo perception with software using the EV using the manufacturer's existing pair of mono cameras mounted on a large baseline. The company's ScaleCam separated stereo camera solution allows manufacturers to place cameras on a large baseline. The solution increases dis