U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.00
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,031.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.25
    +47.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.80
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.83 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -17.10 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.58 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.04
    -1.12 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    +0.5300 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,675.14
    -1,188.49 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.27
    -18.54 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.26
    +43.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Versius introduced in leading public hospitals in Egypt

CMR Surgical
·4 min read

Versius introduced in leading public hospitals in Egypt

  • Renowned teaching hospital, Ain Shams University Specialized Hospital, was the first hospital to introduce Versius

  • Demand for Versius continues to grow across MEA with rapidly expanding caseloads across a range of surgical specialties

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 27 January 2022 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced the launch of its Versius® Surgical Robotic System in Egypt. Versius has been introduced at both Ain Shams University Specialized Hospital and the International Hospital for Urology & Nephrology (IHUN), as CMR works with ATG group to meet significant demand for Versius from one of the largest countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Versius is being used to perform a range of high-volume general surgery and urological procedures, helping to treat patients with colorectal and urological cancers, bowel and kidney disease.

High tech surgical care is highly prominent in the health system in Egypt, with adoption of the latest technology for RAS growing rapidly in Ministry of Health supported public hospitals in Egypt, such as Ain Shams. Ain Shams is one of the largest teaching hospitals in Africa and the Middle East and has a strong reputation globally as a research centre and training institute. The hospital was the first in Egypt to adopt Versius, where it is being used for a range of general and urological surgical procedures. At IHUN, Versius has been used in urological surgery. Using robotic keyhole surgery in these cases may reduce recovery time for a patient when compared to open surgery and can significantly reduce physical strain of operating for the surgeon.

Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer of CMR Surgical said: “There is huge potential for surgical robotics in Egypt, a healthcare system that is renowned for clinical and academic excellence. The adoption of Versius by Ain Shams, one of the largest public teaching hospitals, and IHUN, a dedicated urological centre, is just the beginning. The diversity of procedures being completed across both Ain Shams and IHUN is a testament to the versatility of Versius. It is encouraging to see that in the short time that they have been using Versius, they have been able to complete a high-volume of procedures primarily treating a range of cancers, cementing the value Versius can offer healthcare systems globally.”

Dr Tarek Youssef, Senior General & Colorectal Surgeon at Ain Shams University Hospital said: “Due to its size and modular design, we have easily been able to incorporate Versius into our busy clinical practice, performing complex surgeries that would otherwise have had to be performed using open surgery. Versius provides advantages in terms of increased accuracy and dexterity, both crucial assets in oncologic surgery, whilst also providing significant benefits to patients. We are delighted to be an innovator in Egypt as the first to use Versius and look forward to providing more patients with robotic surgery in the future.”

The news of Versius launching in Egypt follows the recent successful introductions of the system in Pakistan and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where CMR have recently opened a hub to support the UAE region. Versius is now being used across the Middle East, Europe, India and Australia to perform surgical procedures across a range of specialities including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery general surgery and urology.

— ENDS —

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical
T +44(0) 1223 755801
E pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.


Recommended Stories

  • Musk Sees Potential for Tesla Robot to Eclipse Car Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The humanoid robot Tesla Inc. first teased five months ago may be the most important product the carmaker is working on and has the potential to be more significant than its vehicle business, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike Afte

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • Why Cortexyme's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The FDA's latest move regarding one of this biopharma's investigational drugs all but slams the door shut on its future.

  • Here’s How to Get Your Free N95 Masks

    Drugstores and retailers have already received some of the 400 million free N95 masks President Joe Biden has promised to distribute, in the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.

  • Free N95 Masks Offered At GA Publix, CVS, Costco, Walgreens Soon

    Publix, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies are working with federal officials to offer free N95 masks in varying sizes at GA stores this week.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Will virus be 'over'? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

    Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online. The 38-year-old father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Florida, says he relaxed a bit after getting vaccinated last year.

  • Free N95 masks roll out at pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens this week. Here’s how to get yours.

    The Biden administration is issuing 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla’s ‘Optimus’ robot could one day outsell its cars

    Humanoid bot will have ‘profound implications for the economy’, tech billionaire claims

  • Myth busters: Frozen pizza, tons and tons of other things more danger than COVID vaccines

    No amount of logic can convince the staunchly unvaccinated, but the risk and benefit calculus heavily favors vaccination, write two researchers.

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • New COVID variant has arrived in the US. What to know about 'stealth' version of omicron BA.2

    There's a lot unknow about new variant, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease. Here's what we do know.

  • Recently acquired medical group finally nears completion of delayed new wellness center

    A wellness facility which had been on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic finally is nearing completion north of Orlando International Airport. DNF Medical Centers — part of Miami-based CareMax Inc. (Nasdaq: CMAX) — is building a 4,038-square-foot senior center at 5552 E. Grant St. in Orlando. The location is part of a complex that includes two other DNF buildings and a building that hosts offices for Orlando Health Physician Associates.

  • An Expert Weighs In on Why Our Noses Get Clogged on 1 Side When We're Sick

    Although it's a common occurrence, nothing is stranger than the feeling of having one nostril be completely clogged, while the other is perfectly clear. It can happen when you're sick or dealing with allergies, but sometimes you may notice that you simply wake up after a good night's rest with a stuffed up nostril, seemingly for no reason at all.

  • The pandemic will end, but the virus isn't going away: Gregory Zuckerman

    Gregory Zuckerman, author of ‘A Shot to Save the World’, joins Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, for a discussion about what COVID-19 will look like in the future.

  • Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

    A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. The family of D.J. Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus. D.J.'s mother, Tracey Ferguson, insists that her son isn't against vaccinations, noting he's had other immunizations in the past.

  • Kansas bill would force pharmacists to fill ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine as off-label COVID treatment

    Kansas senators who oversee public health policy debate a bill that would promote off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.

  • H.K. Cuts Quarantine; UAE Tops Best Places to Be: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is shortening its quarantine period for inbound travelers to 14 days, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the list of best places to be as omicron spreads. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronom

  • 9 NIOSH-Approved N95 Respirator Face Masks You Should Be Shopping Right Now

    Trust us, we checked.