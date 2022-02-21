U.S. markets closed

Verso Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

5 min read
In this article:
MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on February 28, 2022.

Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
As announced on December 19, 2021, Verso has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which BillerudKorsnäs AB ("BillerudKorsnäs") has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for a purchase price of $27.00 per share in cash. The proposed transaction is subject to the approval of Verso stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As a result of the proposed transaction, Verso will not be hosting a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors or issuing an earnings presentation in conjunction with the release of financial results. The news release and fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be available on Verso's website at http://investor.versoco.com by navigating to the Financial Information page.

About Verso
VERSO CORPORATION is a leading American owned and operated producer of graphic, specialty and packaging paper and market pulp, with a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. Verso's graphic paper products are designed primarily for commercial printing, advertising and marketing applications, including direct mail, catalogs, corporate collateral, books and magazines. Verso's specialty paper products include release liner papers and label face stock for pressure sensitive, glue-applied and laminate applications. Verso produces packaging paper used in higher-end packaging and printing applications such as greeting cards, book covers, folders, labels and point-of-purchase displays. Verso also makes market pulp used in printing, writing, specialty and packaging papers, facial and toilet tissue, and paper towels. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, all statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "intends," "targets", "expects", "allows", "enables", "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available business, economic, financial, and other information and reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and views with respect to future developments and their potential effects on Verso. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties that may affect Verso and its business. Verso's actual actions and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in Verso's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Verso assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or actual outcomes.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger, on February 8, 2022, Verso filed with the SEC and furnished to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement") and accompanying WHITE proxy card, as well as other relevant documents regarding the proposed merger. On or about February 8, 2022, Verso commenced mailing the Proxy Statement and a proxy card to Verso's stockholders entitled to vote at a special meeting relating to the proposed merger, seeking their approval of the respective merger-related proposals. The Proxy Statement contains important information about the proposed merger and related matters. STOCKHOLDERS OF VERSO ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER THAT VERSO HAS FILED OR MAY FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT VERSO, THE MERGER AND THE OTHER TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT THAT HOLDERS OF VERSO'S SECURITIES SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING VOTING. This release is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement, or for any other document that Verso has filed or may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed merger.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and any other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC by Verso free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on Verso's investor website, https://investor.versoco.com/.

Participants in the Solicitation
Verso and its directors and certain of its executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger under the rules of the SEC. Information about Verso's directors and executive officers is available in the Definitive Proxy and Verso's proxy statement dated on March 30, 2021 for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. These documents are available free of charge from the sources indicated above, and from Verso by going to its investor relations page on its corporate website at https://investor.versoco.com/. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the Proxy Statement and in other relevant materials that may be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed merger when they become available.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verso-corporation-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-28-2022-301486550.html

SOURCE Verso Corporation

