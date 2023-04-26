Vertafore Names Teresa Chia as Chief Financial Officer

Insurance veteran brings rich background and expertise to lead Vertafore's finance team and drive operational excellence and corporate strategy

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, has named Teresa Chia to the role of chief financial officer.

Teresa Chia, Vertafore CFO

With a decade of experience helping fast-growing companies across the insurance sector implement operational practices to support growth at scale, Chia will play an important role in supporting Vertafore's strategy and continued development of market-leading solutions. In addition, Chia will focus on driving excellence across the company's planning, processes and systems.

Her experience optimizing financial and operational processes will enable Chia to make significant contributions to both Vertafore's finance team and its executive leadership more broadly. Chia's work will ensure that the company is able to deliver the best possible products, service and support to its customers.

"Vertafore's dedication to providing mission-critical technology to its insurance partners is a major reason why I'm so excited to be here," said Chia. "Vertafore provides tools to help customers maximize their productivity, enable their continued success and improve outcomes for the millions of people they serve."

Before joining Vertafore, Chia was a senior partner and managing director at White Mountains Insurance Group, a publicly traded holding company that provides long-term capital support for innovative companies in insurance and financial services. She was responsible for White Mountains' direct investing and corporate mergers and acquisitions activity, and she provided support to executive leadership teams in White Mountains' portfolio companies as they set strategy and formalized internal processes.

Prior to that, she was a private equity investor at Permira Advisors, where she focused on investments in the global technology and consumer verticals.

Chia has also served on a variety of governance boards for companies in the insurance industry, including Kinsale Capital Group, Velocity Risk Underwriters and Spark Advisors.

"We have an amazing finance team here at Vertafore, and I'm extremely pleased to have Teresa join us to make that team even stronger," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "Teresa is an innovator with a deep understanding of the insurance market. I look forward to collaborating closely with her as we optimize our processes to continue to accelerate the value we deliver to our carriers, independent agents and MGAs."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers.

