Vertalo Announces The Digital Assets And Security Conference To Connect and Enable Greater Cooperation and Interoperability Across a Growing Ecosystem of Partners and Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertalo , the digital transfer agent that connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem, today announces that it will be hosting the first-ever Digital Assets AND Security Conference (DAAS) this fall in Austin, Texas. The three-day event (details below) will take place on September 21-23, 2021 and will bring together buyers, issuers, integrators, skeptics, lawyers, and everyone in between to connect and enable a stronger ecosystem and further the understanding of the intersection of Digital Assets and Securities.

More information about the conference can be found at www.daas-conf.com

DAAS committed sponsors include:

Planet Wealth as Title Sponsor

Texas Blockchain Council

Oasis Pro Markets

tZero

Inveniam

Dealbox

Texture Capital

Alto IRA

REI Capital

MountX

Upstream

Assurely

Templum

1transfer

DAAS will showcase keynote expert speakers including:

Dave Hendricks: CEO & Co-founder of Vertalo

Representative Tan Parker of the Texas House

Lee Bratcher: Texas Blockchain Council

Nisa Amoils: Managing Partner at A100 Ventures

Nitin Gaur: Director of Financial Scientists and Digital Assets at IBM

Rob Christensen: Vice President of Product Development of tZero

Hailey Lennon: Partner at Anderson Kill

Stephen McKeon: Partner at Collab+Currency & Associate Professor of Finance at University of Oregon

Alex Nascimento: Managing Director of 7cc Blockchains Investments

Greg Sossaman: CEO of Planet Wealth

Ross Denny: President & COO of Ezzey Marketing

Michael Hamburger: CEO or Ezzey Marketing

Lance Woodson: CIO of Planet Wealth

James O'Brien: VP of Business Development and Crypto at Alto IRA

Darren Marble: Founder and CEO of Issuance and Going Public

Tron Black: Core Dev and President of Ravencoin Foundation

Kevin Mehrabi: Founder of Wealthchain and Tezos expert

Mance Harmon: CEO & Co-founder of Swirlds and inventor of Hedera Hashgraph

David Carpentier: CEO & Co-founder of Assurely

Pat LaVecchia: CEO & Co-Chairman of Oasis Pro Markets

Jim Row: Chairman & Interim CEO of 1transfer

Jeff Gangl: CCO of Templum Markets

Enrique Suárez: Co-founder & CEO of MountX

Alan Blair: Founder & CEO of REI Capital Growth

Paul Snow: Chief Blockchain Scientist at Inveniam

Zach Resnik: Managing Partner of Unbounded Capital, and BSV expert

Gary Brandeis: Managing Partner of Real Estate Capital Management

Greg Sossaman: CEO of Planet Wealth

Ross Denny: President & COO of Ezzey Marketing

Michael Hamburger: CEO or Ezzey Marketing

Lance Woodson: CIO of Planet Wealth

Mark Kopelman: Executive VP at Computershare

The conference comes on the heels of Vertalo's $5 million fundraising announcement . This event will communicate where the Digital Finance ecosystem is headed and allows for participants of all levels of understanding.

Story continues

Vertalo CEO & Co-founder, Dave Hendricks, said, "Since its founding, Vertalo has been focused on community. As an API-first platform whose mission is to 'connect and enable the digital asset ecosystem', we've always been keen to forge relationships and help other teams build their businesses on top, alongside, and in partnership with Vertalo. As our network of partners and clients continues to grow, it made sense to us to host an event that would enable everyone in the digital asset and securities ecosystem to connect - in person - so that we could continue to help each other grow. If you are building a vertical, walled garden business, this is not the conference for you. But if you depend on the principles of interoperability, cooperation, and collaboration the Digital Assets AND Securities Conference will be your kind of event."

What People Are Saying:

"We are excited to be part of Vertalo's excellent and important gathering of industry leaders." - Pat LaVecchia, Oasis Pro Markets

"The Digital Assets and Securities Summit will not disappoint! Not to mention the conference location (The Omni Barton Creek in Austin) has some world class golf courses!" - Lee Bratcher, Texas Blockchain Council

"Vertalo is operationalizing the concept of bringing securities and cap tables onto trust-minimized secure ledgers. We're looking forward to trading thoughts with the pioneers of this movement at the DAAS conference!" - Stephen McKeon, Collab+Currency

ABOUT Digital Assets and Security Conference

DATE: September 21-23, 2021

LOCATION: Omni Barton Creek, Austin TX

LINK: https://www.das-conf.com/

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-digital-assets-and-securities-conference-tickets-164042480475

For more information on Vertalo, visit www.vertalo.com or stay updated with Vertalo's communications:

Telegram – https://t.me/vertalotoken

Twitter – https://twitter.com/vertalo_?lang=en

Medium – https://medium.com/@Vertalo

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/vertal

About Vertalo

Launched after their own March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and Seoul. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.com .

Media contact: Katie Campisano, katie@kamprelations.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertalo-announces-the-digital-assets-and-security-conference-to-connect-and-enable-greater-cooperation-and-interoperability-across-a-growing-ecosystem-of-partners-and-clients-301363877.html

SOURCE Vertalo