Vertalo Announces The Digital Assets And Security Conference To Connect and Enable Greater Cooperation and Interoperability Across a Growing Ecosystem of Partners and Clients

·4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertalo, the digital transfer agent that connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem, today announces that it will be hosting the first-ever Digital Assets AND Security Conference (DAAS) this fall in Austin, Texas. The three-day event (details below) will take place on September 21-23, 2021 and will bring together buyers, issuers, integrators, skeptics, lawyers, and everyone in between to connect and enable a stronger ecosystem and further the understanding of the intersection of Digital Assets and Securities.

More information about the conference can be found at www.daas-conf.com

DAAS committed sponsors include:

  • Planet Wealth as Title Sponsor

  • Texas Blockchain Council

  • Oasis Pro Markets

  • tZero

  • Inveniam

  • Dealbox

  • Texture Capital

  • Alto IRA

  • REI Capital

  • MountX

  • Upstream

  • Assurely

  • Templum

  • 1transfer

DAAS will showcase keynote expert speakers including:

  • Dave Hendricks: CEO & Co-founder of Vertalo

  • Representative Tan Parker of the Texas House

  • Lee Bratcher: Texas Blockchain Council

  • Nisa Amoils: Managing Partner at A100 Ventures

  • Nitin Gaur: Director of Financial Scientists and Digital Assets at IBM

  • Rob Christensen: Vice President of Product Development of tZero

  • Hailey Lennon: Partner at Anderson Kill

  • Stephen McKeon: Partner at Collab+Currency & Associate Professor of Finance at University of Oregon

  • Alex Nascimento: Managing Director of 7cc Blockchains Investments

  Greg Sossaman: CEO of Planet Wealth

  Ross Denny: President & COO of Ezzey Marketing

  Michael Hamburger: CEO or Ezzey Marketing

  Lance Woodson: CIO of Planet Wealth

  • James O'Brien: VP of Business Development and Crypto at Alto IRA

  • Darren Marble: Founder and CEO of Issuance and Going Public

  • Tron Black: Core Dev and President of Ravencoin Foundation

  • Kevin Mehrabi: Founder of Wealthchain and Tezos expert

  • Mance Harmon: CEO & Co-founder of Swirlds and inventor of Hedera Hashgraph

  • David Carpentier: CEO & Co-founder of Assurely

  • Pat LaVecchia: CEO & Co-Chairman of Oasis Pro Markets

  • Jim Row: Chairman & Interim CEO of 1transfer

  • Jeff Gangl: CCO of Templum Markets

  • Enrique Suárez: Co-founder & CEO of MountX

  • Alan Blair: Founder & CEO of REI Capital Growth

  • Paul Snow: Chief Blockchain Scientist at Inveniam

  • Zach Resnik: Managing Partner of Unbounded Capital, and BSV expert

  • Gary Brandeis: Managing Partner of Real Estate Capital Management

  • Greg Sossaman: CEO of Planet Wealth

  • Ross Denny: President & COO of Ezzey Marketing

  • Michael Hamburger: CEO or Ezzey Marketing

  • Lance Woodson: CIO of Planet Wealth

  • Mark Kopelman: Executive VP at Computershare

The conference comes on the heels of Vertalo's $5 million fundraising announcement. This event will communicate where the Digital Finance ecosystem is headed and allows for participants of all levels of understanding.

Vertalo CEO & Co-founder, Dave Hendricks, said, "Since its founding, Vertalo has been focused on community. As an API-first platform whose mission is to 'connect and enable the digital asset ecosystem', we've always been keen to forge relationships and help other teams build their businesses on top, alongside, and in partnership with Vertalo. As our network of partners and clients continues to grow, it made sense to us to host an event that would enable everyone in the digital asset and securities ecosystem to connect - in person - so that we could continue to help each other grow. If you are building a vertical, walled garden business, this is not the conference for you. But if you depend on the principles of interoperability, cooperation, and collaboration the Digital Assets AND Securities Conference will be your kind of event."

What People Are Saying:

"We are excited to be part of Vertalo's excellent and important gathering of industry leaders." - Pat LaVecchia, Oasis Pro Markets

"The Digital Assets and Securities Summit will not disappoint! Not to mention the conference location (The Omni Barton Creek in Austin) has some world class golf courses!" - Lee Bratcher, Texas Blockchain Council

"Vertalo is operationalizing the concept of bringing securities and cap tables onto trust-minimized secure ledgers. We're looking forward to trading thoughts with the pioneers of this movement at the DAAS conference!" - Stephen McKeon, Collab+Currency

ABOUT Digital Assets and Security Conference

DATE: September 21-23, 2021

LOCATION: Omni Barton Creek, Austin TX

LINK: https://www.das-conf.com/

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-digital-assets-and-securities-conference-tickets-164042480475

For more information on Vertalo, visit www.vertalo.com or stay updated with Vertalo's communications:

Telegram – https://t.me/vertalotoken

Twitter – https://twitter.com/vertalo_?lang=en

Medium – https://medium.com/@Vertalo

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/vertal

About Vertalo

Launched after their own March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and Seoul. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.com.

Media contact: Katie Campisano, katie@kamprelations.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertalo-announces-the-digital-assets-and-security-conference-to-connect-and-enable-greater-cooperation-and-interoperability-across-a-growing-ecosystem-of-partners-and-clients-301363877.html

SOURCE Vertalo

