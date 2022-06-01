Vertebral Augmentation Market Size to Grow by USD 756.67 million | Becton Dickinson and Co. and BIOPSYBELL Srl Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vertebral augmentation market will be driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, according to an analyst at Technavio. The number of people aged 60 and above is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2050. Age-related decline in musculoskeletal function, neurological function, and bone flexibility leads to injuries among the geriatric population. Spinal cord injuries mostly affect this population segment. Correct treatment can help in help in increasing mobility and alleviating the pain caused by such injuries. These factors are driving the growth of the vertebral augmentation market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vertebral Augmentation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The vertebral augmentation market size is expected to grow by USD 756.67 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Vertebral Augmentation Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

Based on product, the market has been segmented into Vertebroplastic device and Kyphoplastic device.

The vertebroplastic device segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Vertebroplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure. It is performed through a small puncture in the skin on the posterior side of the back.

Vertebroplasty has several advantages, some of which include rapid and sustained pain relief, low complication rate, increased mobility, and improved quality of life.

The above factors are expected to contribute to segment growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The high prevalence of spinal injury among people in the region and established healthcare infrastructure will drive the vertebral augmentation market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vertebral Augmentation Market: Major Vendors

The vertebral augmentation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing highly innovative, safe, and effective devices for reliable results to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including Becton Dickinson and Co., Benvenue Medical Inc., BIOPSYBELL Srl, G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., IZI Medical Products, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., RONTIS AG, Spine Wave Inc., Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Tsunami Medical Srl, and Zavation Medical Products LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers a vertebral augmentation system, namely AVAmax, which has 8- and 10-gauge vertebral balloons.

BIOPSYBELL Srl - The company manufactures medical equipment for surgeries such as assisted reproductive technology, ortho biologics, spine, and others.

Globus Medical Inc. - The company offers vertebral augmentation such as Fortress Radiopaque Bone Cement and Affirm VCF System.

Vertebral Augmentation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 756.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Benvenue Medical Inc., BIOPSYBELL Srl, G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., IZI Medical Products, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., RONTIS AG, Spine Wave Inc., Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Tsunami Medical Srl, and Zavation Medical Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Vertebroplastic device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Kyphoplastic device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.4 Globus Medical Inc.

10.5 IZI Medical Products

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

10.7 Medtronic Plc

10.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

10.9 RONTIS AG

10.10 Stryker Corp.

10.11 Tecres Spa

10.12 Zavation Medical Products LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

