Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Vertex Inc.
·28 min read
Vertex Inc.
Vertex Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer, stated “The fourth quarter wrapped up a very strong year for Vertex. Revenue growth accelerated, profitability was strong, and we delivered positive free cash flow. It’s clear the investments we are making in strategic acquisitions, new product development and expansion of our go-to-market and customer success organizations are helping us attack our significant growth opportunity. The Vertex team is executing well, and we are optimistic about 2023 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $131.1 million, up 17.4% year-over-year.

  • Software subscription revenues of $110.9 million, up 18.9% year-over-year.

  • Cloud revenues of $46.6 million, up 34.4% year-over-year.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $431.1 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.

  • Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $100,500 at December 31, 2022, compared to $86,700 at December 31, 2021 and $97,300 at September 30, 2022.

  • Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 110%, an increase from 108% at December 31, 2021 and 109% at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

  • Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 96%, an increase from 95% at December 31, 2021 and consistent with the third quarter of 2022.

  • Loss from operations of $3.4 million. Prior year loss from operations approximated breakeven. Non-GAAP operating income of $17.7 million, compared to $16.4 million for the same period prior year.

  • Net loss of $5.3 million, compared to net loss of $0.6 million for the same period prior year.

  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $(0.04) for 2022 compared to net loss of $(0.00) for the same period prior year.

  • Non-GAAP net income of $12.5 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million, compared to $19.3 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0%, compared to 17.2% for the same period prior year.

Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $491.6 million, up 15.5% year-over-year.

  • Software subscription revenues of $415.5 million, up 15.9% year-over-year.

  • Cloud revenues of $168.9 million, up 32.9% year-over-year.

  • Loss from operations of $8.1 million, compared to a loss from operations of $2.9 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $66.2 million, compared to $66.3 million for the prior year.

  • Net loss of $12.3 million, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million for the prior year.

  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.08) compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B of $(0.01) for the prior year.

  • Non-GAAP net income of $47.8 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.30.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $78.7 million, compared to $78.0 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0%, compared to 18.3% for the prior year.

  • Cash provided by operating activities of $76.8 million, compared to $92.0 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $3.4 million, compared to $46.9 million for the prior year.

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $131 million to $133 million; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19 million to $21 million.

For the full-year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $550 million to $556 million;

  • Cloud revenue growth of 27%; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $96 million.

John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Our guidance for 2023, which indicates continued double-digit revenue growth and strengthening profitability, reflects confidence in our business. Indirect tax automation is a must-have, not a nice-to-have, in today’s complex business environment and we see strong sales pipelines and little impact of a weakening economy on our business so far this year.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, transaction costs which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, March 8, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-201-689-8471 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com.

A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 13735360, or via the Company’s Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on March 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex’s direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy:

Customers

 Q4 2021

 Q1 2022

 Q2 2022

 Q3 2022

 Q4 2022

Direct

4,272 

4,242 

4,242 

4,230 

4,289 

Indirect

206 

239 

266 

268 

270 

Total

4,478 

4,481 

4,508 

4,498 

4,559 


Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, and transaction costs which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations, included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods.

  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net loss or income the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements and transaction costs which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations, included in GAAP net loss or income for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP loss or income before income taxes. Non-GAAP income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, and transaction costs which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 

(In thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

91,803

 

 

$

73,333

 

Funds held for customers

 

14,945

 

 

 

24,873

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9,554 and $9,151, respectively

 

102,885

 

 

 

76,929

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

20,383

 

 

 

20,536

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, current, at fair value (amortized cost of $11,220 at December 31, 2022)

 

11,173

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

241,189

 

 

 

195,671

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

115,768

 

 

 

98,390

 

Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization

 

39,012

 

 

 

33,442

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

257,023

 

 

 

272,702

 

Deferred commissions

 

15,463

 

 

 

12,555

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

30,938

 

 

 

35,298

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

17,187

 

 

 

20,249

 

Other assets

 

2,612

 

 

 

1,900

 

Total assets

$

719,192

 

 

$

670,207

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

2,188

 

 

$

 

Accounts payable

 

14,329

 

 

 

13,000

 

Accrued expenses

 

38,234

 

 

 

22,966

 

Tax sharing agreement distributions payable

 

 

 

 

536

 

Customer funds obligations

 

12,121

 

 

 

23,461

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

10,790

 

 

 

16,671

 

Accrued variable compensation

 

23,729

 

 

 

26,462

 

Deferred compensation, current

 

2,809

 

 

 

4,202

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

268,847

 

 

 

237,344

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

4,086

 

 

 

3,933

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

103

 

 

 

284

 

Deferred purchase consideration, current

 

19,824

 

 

 

19,805

 

Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current

 

6,149

 

 

 

468

 

Total current liabilities

 

403,209

 

 

 

369,132

 

Deferred compensation, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

1,963

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

10,289

 

 

 

11,666

 

Debt, net of current portion

 

46,709

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

20,421

 

 

 

24,320

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

10

 

 

 

68

 

Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

19,419

 

Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion

 

8,412

 

 

 

10,829

 

Deferred other liabilities

 

417

 

 

 

2,726

 

Total liabilities

 

489,467

 

 

 

440,123

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 50,014 and 42,286 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

50

 

 

 

42

 

Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 100,307 and 106,807 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

100

 

 

 

107

 

Additional paid in capital

 

244,820

 

 

 

222,621

 

Retained earnings

 

12,507

 

 

 

24,811

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(27,752

)

 

 

(17,497

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

229,725

 

 

 

230,084

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

719,192

 

 

$

670,207

 

 

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 

 

December 31, 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software subscriptions

 

$

110,886

 

 

$

93,255

 

 

$

415,473

 

 

$

358,415

 

Services

 

 

20,240

 

 

 

18,401

 

 

 

76,151

 

 

 

67,133

 

Total revenues

 

 

131,126

 

 

 

111,656

 

 

 

491,624

 

 

 

425,548

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software subscriptions

 

 

36,311

 

 

 

31,775

 

 

 

142,071

 

 

 

116,194

 

Services

 

 

13,168

 

 

 

11,867

 

 

 

51,061

 

 

 

45,698

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

49,479

 

 

 

43,642

 

 

 

193,132

 

 

 

161,892

 

Gross profit

 

 

81,647

 

 

 

68,014

 

 

 

298,492

 

 

 

263,656

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

11,583

 

 

 

10,754

 

 

 

41,877

 

 

 

44,018

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

35,652

 

 

 

28,332

 

 

 

125,335

 

 

 

99,005

 

General and administrative

 

 

31,131

 

 

 

26,055

 

 

 

121,651

 

 

 

107,009

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

2,891

 

 

 

12,440

 

 

 

11,678

 

Other operating expense, net

 

 

3,344

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

5,271

 

 

 

4,888

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

85,030

 

 

 

68,028

 

 

 

306,574

 

 

 

266,598

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(3,383

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(8,082

)

 

 

(2,942

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

969

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

2,048

 

 

 

984

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(4,352

)

 

 

(327

)

 

 

(10,130

)

 

 

(3,926

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

957

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

(2,447

)

Net loss

 

 

(5,309

)

 

 

(627

)

 

 

(12,304

)

 

 

(1,479

)

Other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax

 

 

(14,277

)

 

 

4,330

 

 

 

10,219

 

 

 

14,370

 

Unrealized loss on investments, net of tax

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

 

(14,267

)

 

 

4,330

 

 

 

10,255

 

 

 

14,370

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

$

8,958

 

 

$

(4,957

)

 

$

(22,559

)

 

$

(15,849

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, basic

 

$

(1,744

)

 

$

(174

)

 

$

(3,771

)

 

$

(357

)

Net loss per Class A share, basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average Class A common stock, basic

 

 

49,332

 

 

 

41,263

 

 

 

45,864

 

 

 

35,647

 

Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted

 

$

(1,744

)

 

$

(174

)

 

$

(3,771

)

 

$

(357

)

Net loss per Class A share, diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted

 

 

49,332

 

 

 

41,263

 

 

 

45,864

 

 

 

35,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, basic

 

$

(3,565

)

 

$

(453

)

 

$

(8,533

)

 

$

(1,122

)

Net loss per Class B share, basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average Class B common stock, basic

 

 

100,807

 

 

 

107,596

 

 

 

103,781

 

 

 

112,133

 

Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted

 

$

(3,565

)

 

$

(453

)

 

$

(8,533

)

 

$

(1,122

)

Net loss per Class B share, diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted

 

 

100,807

 

 

 

107,596

 

 

 

103,781

 

 

 

112,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended

 

 

December 31, 

(In thousands)

    

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(12,304

)

 

$

(1,479

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

61,153

 

 

 

44,782

 

Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance

 

 

(196

)

 

 

466

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

245

 

 

 

211

 

Write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

370

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

19,729

 

 

 

26,160

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(1,345

)

 

 

(3,116

)

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

 

3,357

 

 

 

3,825

 

Other

 

 

4,052

 

 

 

510

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(25,665

)

 

 

2,962

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(5,192

)

Deferred commissions

 

 

(2,908

)

 

 

(812

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

3,847

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

15,064

 

 

 

3,210

 

Accrued and deferred compensation

 

 

(12,005

)

 

 

(3,735

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

30,768

 

 

 

24,691

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(4,041

)

 

 

(4,697

)

Other

 

 

(583

)

 

 

336

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

76,846

 

 

 

91,969

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

(474

)

 

 

(251,412

)

Property and equipment additions

 

 

(58,530

)

 

 

(33,386

)

Capitalized software additions

 

 

(14,888

)

 

 

(11,660

)

Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale

 

 

(16,518

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale

 

 

5,364

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(85,046

)

 

 

(296,458

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations

 

 

(11,340

)

 

 

14,226

 

Proceeds from term loan

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(938

)

 

 

 

Payments for deferred financing costs

 

 

(983

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP

 

 

1,951

 

 

 

2,060

 

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

 

 

(1,104

)

 

 

(12,758

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

1,859

 

Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement

 

 

(536

)

 

 

(2,700

)

Payments for purchase commitment liabilities

 

 

(423

)

 

 

(10,822

)

Payments of finance lease liabilities

 

 

(1,354

)

 

 

(964

)

Payments for deferred purchase commitments

 

 

(20,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

17,094

 

 

 

(9,099

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(352

)

 

 

(479

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

8,542

 

 

 

(214,067

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

98,206

 

 

 

312,273

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

106,748

 

 

$

98,206

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

91,803

 

 

$

73,333

 

Restricted cash—funds held for customers

 

 

14,945

 

 

 

24,873

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

106,748

 

 

$

98,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

 

 

December 31, 

 

 

December 31, 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions

 

$

23,974

 

$

21,507

 

 

$

95,047

 

$

81,567

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services

 

$

12,790

 

$

11,195

 

 

$

49,628

 

$

43,050

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

94,362

 

$

78,954

 

 

$

346,949

 

$

300,931

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

72.0

%

 

70.7

%

 

 

70.6

%

 

70.7

%

Non-GAAP research and development expense

 

$

10,978

 

$

10,142

 

 

$

40,079

 

$

41,398

 

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense

 

$

33,206

 

$

26,570

 

 

$

115,272

 

$

91,821

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

 

$

28,791

 

$

23,047

 

 

$

112,650

 

$

89,592

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

17,711

 

$

16,363

 

 

$

66,233

 

$

66,302

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

12,473

 

$

11,957

 

 

$

47,818

 

$

48,662

 

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.33

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

21,031

 

$

19,254

 

 

$

78,673

 

$

77,980

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

16.0

%

 

17.2

%

 

 

16.0

%

 

18.3

%

Free cash flow

 

$

23,663

 

$

26,056

 

 

$

3,428

 

$

46,923

 

Free cash flow margin

 

 

18.0

%

 

23.3

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

11.0

%


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

 

 

December 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, software subscriptions

 

$

36,311

 

 

$

31,775

 

 

$

142,071

 

 

$

116,194

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(588

)

 

 

(548

)

 

 

(2,090

)

 

 

(2,336

)

 

Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues

 

 

(11,749

)

 

 

(9,720

)

 

 

(44,934

)

 

 

(32,291

)

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions

 

$

23,974

 

 

$

21,507

 

 

$

95,047

 

 

$

81,567

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, services

 

$

13,168

 

 

$

11,867

 

 

$

51,061

 

 

$

45,698

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(378

)

 

 

(672

)

 

 

(1,433

)

 

 

(2,648

)

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services

 

$

12,790

 

 

$

11,195

 

 

$

49,628

 

 

$

43,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

$

81,647

 

 

$

68,014

 

 

$

298,492

 

 

$

263,656

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

966

 

 

 

1,220

 

 

 

3,523

 

 

 

4,984

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues

 

 

11,749

 

 

 

9,720

 

 

 

44,934

 

 

 

32,291

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

94,362

 

 

$

78,954

 

 

$

346,949

 

 

$

300,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues

 

$

131,126

 

 

$

111,656

 

 

$

491,624

 

 

$

425,548

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

72.0

 

%

 

70.7

 

%

 

70.6

 

%

 

70.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expense

 

$

11,583

 

 

$

10,754

 

 

$

41,877

 

 

$

44,018

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(605

)

 

 

(612

)

 

 

(1,798

)

 

 

(2,620

)

 

Non-GAAP research and development expense

 

$

10,978

 

 

$

10,142

 

 

$

40,079

 

 

$

41,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expense

 

$

35,652

 

 

$

28,332

 

 

$

125,335

 

 

$

99,005

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,690

)

 

 

(1,494

)

 

 

(6,284

)

 

 

(6,371

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense

 

 

(756

)

 

 

(268

)

 

 

(3,779

)

 

 

(813

)

 

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense

 

$

33,206

 

 

$

26,570

 

 

$

115,272

 

 

$

91,821

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expense

 

$

31,131

 

 

$

26,055

 

 

$

121,651

 

 

$

107,009

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(2,085

)

 

 

(2,584

)

 

 

(8,124

)

 

 

(12,185

)

 

Severance expense

 

 

(255

)

 

 

(424

)

 

 

(877

)

 

 

(5,232

)

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

 

$

28,791

 

 

$

23,047

 

 

$

112,650

 

 

$

89,592

 

 


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

$

(3,383

)

 

$

(14

)

 

$

(8,082

)

 

$

(2,942

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

5,346

 

 

 

5,910

 

 

 

19,729

 

 

 

26,160

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues

 

 

11,749

 

 

 

9,720

 

 

 

44,934

 

 

 

32,291

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense

 

 

756

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

3,779

 

 

 

813

 

 

Severance expense

 

 

255

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

5,232

 

 

Acquisition contingent consideration

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

 

 

Litigation settlement

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs (1)

 

 

688

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

4,748

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

17,711

 

 

$

16,363

 

 

$

66,233

 

 

$

66,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,309

)

 

$

(627

)

 

$

(12,304

)

 

$

(1,479

)

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

957

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

(2,447

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

5,346

 

 

 

5,910

 

 

 

19,729

 

 

 

26,160

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues

 

 

11,749

 

 

 

9,720

 

 

 

44,934

 

 

 

32,291

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense

 

 

756

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

3,779

 

 

 

813

 

 

Severance expense

 

 

255

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

5,232

 

 

Acquisition contingent consideration

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

 

 

Litigation settlements

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs (1)

 

 

688

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

4,748

 

 

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

 

 

16,742

 

 

 

16,050

 

 

 

64,185

 

 

 

65,318

 

 

Income tax adjustment at statutory rate

 

 

(4,269

)

 

 

(4,093

)

 

 

(16,367

)

 

 

(16,656

)

 

Non-GAAP income

 

$

12,473

 

 

$

11,957

 

 

$

47,818

 

 

$

48,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

12,473

 

 

$

11,957

 

 

$

47,818

 

 

$

48,662

 

 

Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted

 

 

159,561

 

 

 

157,417

 

 

 

158,881

 

 

 

147,781

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The 2022 periods include offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders, which are not representative of normal business operations.

 

 

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

    

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,309

)

 

$

(627

)

 

$

(12,304

)

 

$

(1,479

)

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

 

969

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

2,048

 

 

 

984

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

957

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

(2,447

)

 

Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

2,891

 

 

 

12,440

 

 

 

11,678

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues

 

 

11,749

 

 

 

9,720

 

 

 

44,934

 

 

 

32,291

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense

 

 

756

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

3,779

 

 

 

813

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

5,346

 

 

 

5,910

 

 

 

19,729

 

 

 

26,160

 

 

Severance expense

 

 

255

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

5,232

 

 

Acquisition contingent consideration

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

 

 

Litigation settlements

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs (1)

 

 

688

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

4,748

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

21,031

 

 

$

19,254

 

 

$

78,673

 

 

$

77,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

131,126

 

 

$

111,656

 

 

$

491,624

 

 

$

425,548

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

16.0

 

%

 

17.2

 

%

 

16.0

 

%

 

18.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The 2022 periods include offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders, which are not representative of normal business operations.

 

 


 

 

Three months ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

    

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Free Cash Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

$

43,820

 

 

$

39,301

 

 

$

76,846

 

 

$

91,969

 

 

Property and equipment additions

 

 

(15,557

)

 

 

(9,487

)

 

 

(58,530

)

 

 

(33,386

)

 

Capitalized software additions

 

 

(4,600

)

 

 

(3,758

)

 

 

(14,888

)

 

 

(11,660

)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

23,663

 

 

$

26,056

 

 

$

3,428

 

 

$

46,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

131,126

 

 

$

111,656

 

 

$

491,624

 

 

$

425,548

 

 

Free cash flow margin

 

 

18.0

 

%

 

23.3

 

%

 

0.7

 

%

 

11.0

 

%


Investor Relations Contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com


