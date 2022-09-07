VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2021 ESG UPDATE REPORT

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSXV: VTX) (" Vertex " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 ESG Update report as part of its ongoing corporate commitment to sustainability.

While we intend to provide a full comprehensive report every two years, we are pleased to provide an update on our ESG progress and continued commitment to sustainability.

As an environmental service business, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our organization and we have articulated that in this update as our dual-phase approach to ESG performance. We are committed to expand our supply chain services to help more customers solve their ESG problems, while working relentlessly to reduce the intensity of our organizational impacts on the environment.

"We are excited to release our 2021 ESG Update Report and share our sustainability progress," said Terry Stephenson, President of Vertex. "We are encouraged by our organizational growth and the associated expansion of ESG solutions that creates for our customers. Equally important in our dual-phase approach to ESG has been our ability to reduce the intensity of our operation's environmental impact. We envision Vertex as an ESG problem solver for our customers through our supply chain services and for our organization as we improve the efficiency of our operation."

Key highlights from Vertex's reported results include:

2021 SUPPLY CHAIN ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

Strategic expansion of our Industrial Cleaning business to support the responsible operation of customers' long-life facilities

Record revenue in our Indigenous business's portfolio with more than $35 Million in revenue in formal partnership with nine Indigenous communities

50% growth of Emission Management business supported mitigation of >75,000 metric tonnes of C02e, an increase of almost 25,000 tonnes and an equivalent of 2x Vertex's Scope 1 & 2 emissions

57% growth of our remote site waste management services, recycling 84% of collected waste

2021 INTERNAL ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

Achieved 18% reduction in the intensity of Scope 1 & 2 emissions

Continued to execute our commitment to having a positive Indigenous impact with 10% of our workforce self identifying as Indigenous and $1.75 Million of indirect benefit in our partners' communities

23% reduction in operational footprint

Total Recordable Incident Frequency (TRIF) of 0.63

The full update report is available at: https://vertex.ca/about/our-sustainability

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 950 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation, and regulatory approval, through construction, operation, and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture, and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as required by law, Vertex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

