U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.74
    +29.55 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,334.42
    +189.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.82
    +98.91 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.05
    +9.73 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    -4.29 (-4.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.30
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    +0.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0050 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2790
    -0.0610 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3340
    +1.5770 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,895.19
    -840.20 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.74
    +7.03 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2021 ESG UPDATE REPORT

·3 min read

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSXV: VTX) ("Vertex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 ESG Update report as part of its ongoing corporate commitment to sustainability.

VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2021 ESG UPDATE REPORT (CNW Group/Vertex Resource Group Ltd.)
VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2021 ESG UPDATE REPORT (CNW Group/Vertex Resource Group Ltd.)

While we intend to provide a full comprehensive report every two years, we are pleased to provide an update on our ESG progress and continued commitment to sustainability.

As an environmental service business, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our organization and we have articulated that in this update as our dual-phase approach to ESG performance. We are committed to expand our supply chain services to help more customers solve their ESG problems, while working relentlessly to reduce the intensity of our organizational impacts on the environment.

"We are excited to release our 2021 ESG Update Report and share our sustainability progress," said Terry Stephenson, President of Vertex. "We are encouraged by our organizational growth and the associated expansion of ESG solutions that creates for our customers. Equally important in our dual-phase approach to ESG has been our ability to reduce the intensity of our operation's environmental impact. We envision Vertex as an ESG problem solver for our customers through our supply chain services and for our organization as we improve the efficiency of our operation."

Key highlights from Vertex's reported results include:

2021 SUPPLY CHAIN ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Strategic expansion of our Industrial Cleaning business to support the responsible operation of customers' long-life facilities

  • Record revenue in our Indigenous business's portfolio with more than $35 Million in revenue in formal partnership with nine Indigenous communities

  • 50% growth of Emission Management business supported mitigation of >75,000 metric tonnes of C02e, an increase of almost 25,000 tonnes and an equivalent of 2x Vertex's Scope 1 & 2 emissions

  • 57% growth of our remote site waste management services, recycling 84% of collected waste

2021 INTERNAL ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Achieved 18% reduction in the intensity of Scope 1 & 2 emissions

  • Continued to execute our commitment to having a positive Indigenous impact with 10% of our workforce self identifying as Indigenous and $1.75 Million of indirect benefit in our partners' communities

  • 23% reduction in operational footprint

  • Total Recordable Incident Frequency (TRIF) of 0.63

The full update report is available at: https://vertex.ca/about/our-sustainability

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 950 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation, and regulatory approval, through construction, operation, and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture, and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as required by law, Vertex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

SOURCE Vertex Resource Group Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c1544.html

Recommended Stories

  • Enphase (ENPH) Extends Distribution Alliance With BayWa r.e.

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) unveils the extension of its strategic alliance with the international distribution partner, BayWa r.e.

  • 10 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 alternative energy stocks to buy amid the energy crisis in Europe. If you want to explore similar alternative energy stocks that can be eco-friendly plays, you can also take a look at 5 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe. As concerns around climate […]

  • EPA denies Cheniere Energy’s request for LNG pollution waiver

    The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday denied a request by Cheniere Energy, a leading U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas, to exempt two Gulf Coast plants from a federal air pollution rule.

  • CEOs Ride Tractors to Work as Rains Engulf India Tech Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Weather officials are predicting further bouts of severe weather in Bangalore as torrential rains pounded the city, submerged access to office parks and hit back-office operations that are the nerve center of the global financial and technology industries. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Rus

  • He pulled an odd fish with really big teeth from a North Miami Beach pond. Was it a piranha?

    A few weeks ago, Eric Estrada, an artist and ardent fly fisherman who lives in North Miami Beach, decided to visit a neighborhood pond. He hoped to hook his usual catches of peacock bass, snook or tarpon.

  • The EU Is Getting Ready for a Prolonged Crisis: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to intervene in energy markets to take the pressure off companies that are being squeezed by a liquidity crunch. It will also propose a clawback on excess profits by power and oil companies as it seeks to protect citizens from soaring costs.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: U

  • Biden administration denies Cheniere's request to sidestep LNG pollution rule

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule. The rejection raises questions about whether the Texas-based company will have to reduce exports of the supercooled fuel to install new pollution control equipment at its facilities at a time that Europe is depending on increased shipments of LNG from the United States to offset cuts from Russia. Europe is facing its worst-ever gas supply crisis, with energy prices soaring and German importers discussing possible rationing in the European Union's biggest economy after Russia reduced gas flows westward.

  • Enphase Stock Is Rising. The Solar Firm Expanded a Partnership.

    Solar-equipment firm Enphase announced it will expand a global partnership with Munich-based renewable-energy company, BayWa.

  • Tiny algae could help fix concrete's dirty little climate secret – 4 innovative ways to clean up this notoriously hard to decarbonize industry

    Humans produce more concrete than any other material on the planet. It is the literal foundation of modern civilization – and for good reason. Concrete is strong, durable, affordable and available to almost every community on the planet. However, the global concrete industry has a dirty little secret – it alone is responsible for more than 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions – more than three times the emissions associated with aviation. Those emissions doubled in the past two decades as Asian

  • Tesla, PG&E and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

    Record-breaking heat in the Golden State is pushing utilities beyond the brink. There's opportunity in the power crunch, however.

  • Generac will vigorously defend itself against solar-panel lawsuit that alleges malfunctions

    A residential solar panel firm that faces investigations of its own is publicizing its lawsuit against Generac Power Systems that alleges the Waukesha County-based company supplied components that overheated and sometimes burned, rendering some solar panels inoperable.

  • Natural gas prices slide amid Gazprom and Siemens Energy clash over Nord Stream 1 maintenance

    US oil prices rose but gas prices slumped on Tuesday in tandem with a clash between Gazprom and Siemens Energy over repair work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

  • Illuminating Possibility: Duke Energy and Ford Motor Company Plan To Use F-150 Lightning Electric Trucks To Help Power the Grid

    CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 27, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and Ford Motor Company are leading the charge to expand vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging using the new F-150 Lightning electr...

  • U.S. tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

    An American tourist was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas.

  • POSCO says fire put out at S.Korea steel plant, production halted due to flooding

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A fire broke out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed. "A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant were affected by the fire - and the fires have been put out," said the POSCO spokesperson, adding that no casualties have been found and the company is assessing the damage. The spokesperson said there was a byproduct gas release at the plant in the morning caused by a power outage due to a typhoon that has departed South Korea.

  • Explainer: Here's what to know as Shell's new plant in Beaver County nears completion

    After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now.

  • A Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- A timely mobile alert may have prevented hundreds of thousands of Californians from being plunged into darkness in the middle of a heat wave Tuesday night.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainJust

  • Here's how to prepare for a blackout in a heat wave

    Here's what to do before, during and after a power outage as a heat wave continues to scorch California.

  • Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

    The European Union's next steps for addressing the continent's worsening energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week, the European commissioner for energy said Tuesday. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, in what German officials see as a political power play, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war.

  • Shark kills mom snorkeling with family of five on Bahamas cruise, officials say

    The Pennsylvania family was on an excursion with a local snorkeling company.