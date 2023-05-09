Vertex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERX) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 6.3x Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) is a stock to potentially avoid, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.3x and even P/S lower than 1.8x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

View our latest analysis for Vertex

How Vertex Has Been Performing

Recent revenue growth for Vertex has been in line with the industry. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to improve, justifying the currently elevated P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Vertex.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

Vertex's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 16% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 53% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% each year during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 13% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that Vertex is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Given Vertex's future revenue forecasts are in line with the wider industry, the fact that it trades at an elevated P/S is somewhat surprising. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Vertex you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Vertex's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here