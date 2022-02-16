U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator Is Certified by SAP® for Integration with SAP S/4HANA®

Vertex Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  VERX
Vertex Inc.
Vertex Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today that its Vertex® Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator is certified by SAP for integration with SAP S/4HANA®. The integration enables customers to achieve fully automated and consistent value added tax (VAT) treatment with their SAP S/4HANA software.

“Vertex has partnered with SAP for over 20 years to help deliver a best-in-class customer experience,” said Brian Wilchusky, director of SAP global partnerships, Vertex. “The SAP-certified integration of the Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator with SAP S/4HANA underscores our commitment to building solutions which offer innovative features that integrate smoothly, and without custom application development, while increasing the value of our customers’ SAP investments.”

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software VERTEX 100_755 for the product Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their organizations.

This is the latest Vertex global solution to be certified, following Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series 9.0, which was recently certified by SAP as Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, catering to the Brazilian market. Vertex offers a full suite of SAP-certified solutions to help customers address the specific needs of their businesses, regardless of how large they are, where they are doing business or which combination of SAP solutions they are using.

For more information on the Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator, click here.

Copyright © 2022 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex’s products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update.

About Vertex
Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Company contact:
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890


