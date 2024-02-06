Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 5, 2024

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susie Lisa, please go ahead ma'am.

Susie Lisa: Good evening, everyone. My name is Susie Lisa, and as a Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On tonight's call, making prepared remarks, we have Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Vertex's CEO and President; Stuart Arbuckle, Chief Operating Officer; and Charlie Wagner, Chief Financial Officer. We recommend that you access the webcast slides as you listen to this call. The call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website. We will make forward-looking statements on this call that are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements, including without limitation, those regarding Vertex's marketed medicines for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and beta thalassemia, our pipeline, and Vertex's future financial performance are based on management's current assumptions. Actual outcomes and events could differ materially. I would also note that select financial results and guidance that we will review on the call this evening are presented on a non-GAAP basis. In addition, the impact of foreign exchange is presented inclusive of our foreign exchange risk management program. I will now turn the call over to Reshma.

Reshma Kewalramani: Thanks, Susie. Good evening all, and thank you for joining us on the call today. We've delivered another excellent quarter to finish 2023, established a strong foundation for continued growth, and started off 2024 with tremendous momentum with additional approvals for CASGEVY, positive Phase 3 results for VX-548 in acute pain last week, and positive results for the vanzacaftor triple program in CF, this afternoon. In 2023, Vertex continued to reach more CF patients and achieved full year CF product revenues of $9.87 billion, representing 11% growth versus 2022. Following the historic approvals of CASGEVY, the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy, our launch is off and running globally as we are now approved in both sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia in the U.S., Great Britain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

CASGEVY is a one-time precise durable CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy that is generating strong enthusiasm from physicians and patients and excellent support from payers. We're also working toward multiple additional near term commercial opportunities driving toward our five launches in five years goal. The recent approvals for CASGEVY in both sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia deliver the first two. Now with the positive Phase 3 results from VX-548 in acute pain and for the vanzacaftor triple therapy in CF, these are potentially the next two, and with a strong clinical-stage pipeline with first-in-class or best-in-class assets, we are well on our way to our goal of five launches by 2028. In addition to the rapidly advancing clinical-stage pipeline, the next wave of innovation also continues to make progress, and as we announced last month, we are pleased to be advancing two new disease areas into the clinic.

First, myotonic dystrophy type 1 or DM1, a serious disease with high unmet need and no approved therapies. This disease affects approximately 110,000 patients in North America and Europe. Our DM1 program represents our nineth disease area to advance into the clinic. We already initiated a Phase 1/2 study in patients that is to state a study that will be able to assess both safety and efficacy late last year. And second, we expect to advance into our 10th disease area in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease or ADPKD, the most common genetic kidney disease that affects approximately 250,000 patients in the U.S. and EU alone, into the clinic with a healthy volunteer study in the first half of this year. With that overview, let me now turn to a more detailed pipeline review.

This quarter, I will limit my comments to the programs with significant recent updates, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, and pain, so as to leave time for your questions. Starting with cystic fibrosis and our next-in-class vanzacaftor triple combination therapy. This afternoon we reported positive results from the Phase 3 program, including the SKYLINE 102 and 103 studies in patients 12 years and above, and the RIDGELINE study in patients ages six to 11. We are very pleased with these results and the arc of progress in treating patients with CF, as we continue to advance our ultimate goal of bringing all eligible patients to carrier levels of sweat chloride. Treatment with the vanza triple met all primary and secondary endpoints in the three Phase 3 studies, and once again, our proprietary HBE assays were both qualitatively and quantitatively predictive.

In the SKYLINE 102 and 103 trials, the vanzacaftor triple combination met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority versus TRIKAFTA on ppFEV1, consistent with our expectations. The difference in ppFEV1 in the TRI and vanza-treated groups was negligible. In SKYLINE 102, the LS mean difference was 0.2, numerically favoring vanza, and meeting non-inferiority with a p-value of less than 0.0001. And in the SKYLINE 103 study, again, the difference in ppFEV1 in the TRI and vanza-treated groups was negligible, and numerically favored vanzacaftor with LS mean difference of 0.2, meeting non-inferiority with a p-value of less than 0.0001. Recall, the improvement in ppFEV1 in treatment-naive patients in the original TRI Phase 3 program was approximately 14%.

In addition, all key secondary endpoints were met across SKYLINE 102 and 103, and showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in sweat chloride. The sweat chloride results were measured in three key secondary endpoints. First, the overall achieved sweat chloride levels in the two RCTs were lower in the vanza-treated group versus the TRIKAFTA-treated group. The LS mean difference was minus 8.4 with a p-value of less than 0.0001 in SKYLINE 102. The LS mean difference was minus 2.8 with a p-value of 0.0034 in SKYLINE 103. The key difference of course in SKYLINE 102 and 103 was the genotype studied. SKYLINE 102 included [FMF] (ph) patients, who have more severe disease and therefore higher sweat chloride levels at baseline and SKYLINE 103 included FF and other responsive mutations with lower baseline sweat chloride levels.

Next, the second key secondary endpoint of proportion of sweat chloride less than 60 mmol pooled across two studies, 86% of patients in the vanza-treated groups and 77% of patients in the TRIKAFTA-treated groups achieved sweat chloride levels below 60 mmol, leading to an odds ratio of 2.21 and a p-value of 0.0001. This means about two times greater likelihood in the odds of achieving sweat chloride less than 60 with vanza versus TRIKAFTA. Last, the third key secondary endpoint of proportion of sweat chloride less than 30 mmol pooled across the two studies, 31% of patients in the vanza-treated groups versus 23% of patients in the TRIKAFTA-treated groups achieved sweat chloride levels below 30 mmol, leading to an odds ratio of 2.87 and a p-value of 0.0001.

This means about three times greater likelihood in the odds of achieving sweat chloride less than 30 with vanzacaftor versus TRIKAFTA. The results were even more pronounced in the RIDGELINE study evaluating children ages six to 11. The primary endpoint in the single-arm study was safety, which I will come to in a minute. On efficacy, 95% of patients achieved sweat chloride below 60 mmol, the diagnostic threshold for cystic fibrosis, and more than half reached sweat chloride levels below the carrier level threshold of 30 mmol. These sweat chloride results with the vanza triple are both impressive and important. Let me take a step back to frame the significance of these results. While CF is a systemic multi-organ disease, historically, the focus has been primarily on lung function as measured by ppFEV1, given it is the most visible symptom and typically the cause of death in CF patients.

ppFEV1 is also the regulatory enabling endpoint. Given the strides we've made with TRIKAFTA, we believe we may have reached the maximum potential benefit in lung function from CFTR modulators, thus, our objective was vanzacaftor moves beyond the focus on lung function to a broader, more ambitious goal to improve CFTR protein function as measured by lower sweat chloride levels and deliver even greater systemic benefit than TRIKAFTA. To be clear, the goal with the vanza pivotal development program was to show that lung function benefit was non-inferior to TRIKAFTA and over and above that to deliver additional benefit on sweat chloride, the direct marker of CFTR protein function. A note on CFTR protein. CFTR protein dysfunction is the underlying pathophysiology in CF, and while CF is often diagnosed by a genetic test at birth, it is confirmed via a sweat chloride test, because it is the direct measure of CFTR protein dysfunction.

Simply put, higher levels of sweat chloride associated with more severe disease. Therefore, the ultimate goal is to restore CFTR protein function as measured by sweat chloride, back to normal or as close to normal as possible so that there is no manifestation of disease. And more specifically, sweat chloride values below 60 mmols are associated with improved outcomes, such as better and more stable lung function, fewer pulmonary exacerbations, better quality of life, and improved survival. Vertex's ultimate treatment goal is to restore sweat chloride levels to below 30, which is considered normal and are typical of CF carriers who do not have the disease, for instance, the parents of children with CF. Thus, our goal in designing the vanzacaftor triple therapy studies was to test if even more patients treated with vanza could achieve those sweat chloride thresholds of less than 60 and less than 30 than those treated with TRIKAFTA.

Switching to safety, the vanza triple was generally safe and well-tolerated in all three studies. The adverse events seen in the vanza triple pivotal development program are consistent with the underlying disease and with the incidents and nature of adverse events we have seen with previous CFTR modulators. As a reminder and to round out the profile of the vanzacaftor triple, this therapy offers the convenience of once-daily dosing for patients and a substantially lower royalty burden. In summary, we set a goal to establish a new and higher bar in the treatment of CF with CFTR modulators, and with these Phase 3 vanza triple results, we have the first evidence that we have done so, and with these results, we now know that the vanza triple has indeed surpassed the very high bar set by TRIKAFTA in people with CF, ages six and older.

And by treating patients early with the vanza triple, we have the potential to possibly prevent systemic manifestations of CF in more people. These results also reaffirm our conviction that continued investment in scientific and serial innovation will allow us to complete our journey to transform CF by bringing all eligible CF patients down to carrier levels of sweat chloride, where there are no manifestations of disease. I want to acknowledge the CF patients in our clinical trials, who put their trust in us as well as the Vertex San Diego team and the CF R&D teams, some of whom have worked on CF for more than 20 years to deliver yet another potentially transformative medicine. We are working rapidly to compile the regulatory submissions and anticipate filing in both the U.S. and Europe for patients ages six and older by the middle of 2024.

We will be using one of our priority review vouchers entitling us to designate the vanza NDA for priority review, which provides an expedited six-month review versus a standard 10-month review timeline. I'll close on CF with VX-522, our CFTR mRNA therapy in development with our partners at Moderna, for the more than 5,000 CF patients who do not make any CFTR protein and therefore cannot benefit from CFTR modulators. Late last year, we completed enrollment in dosing in the single-ascending dose portion of our study for VX-522 and initiated the multiple-ascending dose portion of the study. This study continues to screen, enroll, and dose patients and we expect data late this year or early next. Turning now to CASGEVY, our precise durable CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy that delivers a potential one-time functional cure for patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

CASGEVY represents an enormous advancement for the estimated 35,000 people living with severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia across the U.S. and Europe, as well as thousands of patients in other regions such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. CASGEVY represents a significant commercial opportunity as well, and Stuart will discuss the strong start to the launch following the rapid approvals in multiple countries. While these launches are underway, we are awaiting approval in the EU, where CASGEVY has received CHMP positive opinion for both sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. CASGEVY is also under review in Switzerland and we anticipate filing in Canada this quarter. Lastly on CASGEVY, recognizing the importance of treating patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia early in life to minimize organ damage and other complications of the disease, we are conducting studies in both sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia to expand the label to younger age groups.

To that end, we recently completed enrollment in our two global Phase 3 studies in patients five to 11 years of age, and dosing in these studies is underway. Moving to the Pain program and VX-548, our novel highly selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor. With VX-548, we finally have the possibility of a medicine that has the compelling combination of both strong efficacy and strong safety that can be used for multiple moderate-to-severe pain types across multiple settings of care. Last week, we detailed the positive results from the three Phase 3 trials that comprise our pivotal program for VX-548 in acute pain, including randomized placebo-controlled trials in two different pain models, abdominoplasty, a soft-tissue pain model, and bunionectomy, a hard tissue pain model, and a single-arm safety and effectiveness trial in a broad range of surgical and non-surgical pain conditions.

Both the abdominoplasty and bunionectomy RCTs met the primary endpoint with statistically significant improvement in pain compared to placebo on the primary endpoint of SPID48. The SPID48 is derived from a change in the numeric pain rating scale or NPRS. Practicing physicians tell us that in addition to SPID48 they focus on this reduction in the NPRS from baseline and this change in baseline in NPRS score is also how clinical meaningfulness is assessed in the field. In acute post-operative pain studies, clinical meaningfulness is defined by at least a two-point change in NPRS from baseline or at least a 30% reduction in NPRS from baseline. In that context, both RCTs demonstrated that treatment with VX-548 led to rapid, clinically meaningful reductions on the NPRS with more than three points of pain reduction or roughly a 50% reduction from baseline in the VX-548 arms.

The single-arm safety and effectiveness trial was conducted in a broad range of surgical and non-surgical pain conditions and supported longer-term safety and effectiveness. VX-548 was safe and well-tolerated across all three studies, including multiple acute pain types and settings. Of importance, with respect to safety in the two RCTs, the incidence of adverse events in the VX-548 arms was lower than placebo, an uncommon and noteworthy finding. We believe the results of this comprehensive Phase 3 program support a broad, moderate-to-severe acute pain label, and if approved, should enable prescribing and usage across multiple care settings. VX-548 has already secured Fast Track and Breakthrough designations and we are working with urgency to file the NDA by mid-2024.

Moving now to neuropathic pain. Two months ago, we also reported positive results from our Phase 2 study of VX-548 in diabetic peripheral neuropathy, one type of peripheral neuropathic pain, and another area of high unmet need. We look forward to our end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA towards the end of this quarter and starting our Phase 3 program thereafter. We also continue to enrol and dose our second Phase 2 neuropathic pain study of VX-548 in lumbosacral radiculopathy or LSR. Ultimately, we seek a broad neuropathic pain label and believe by studying two of the largest pain segments, DPN and LSR, which together represent more than 60% of all peripheral neuropathic pain, we have a pathway to that broad indication. Just as we transform the treatment of CF, we believe we have the potential to transform the treatment of pain, both acute and neuropathic, based on the compelling and consistent results we have seen with VX-548.

We now have results in hand from the Phase 3 program in acute pain as well as the Phase 2 results in DPN. We are underway with the Phase 2 study in LSR and we are continuing to execute our portfolio approach of serial innovation. We are well on our way to helping address the unmet need of 90 million patients suffering with pain. With that, I'll now turn it over to Stuart.

Stuart Arbuckle: Thanks, Reshma. With the recent approvals of CASGEVY in sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent thalassemia in multiple countries and the recent positive results in our pivotal trials for VX-548 in acute pain and for the vanzacaftor triple combination in CF, we are well and truly entering a new era of commercial diversification. As Reshma noted, we delivered strong fourth quarter and full year commercial results in CF. As we continue to grow the number of eligible patients receiving our CFTR modulators, fourth quarter U.S. growth was driven by continued strong performance of TRIKAFTA including in patients ages two to five-years-old, following the approval for these patients in April. Outside the U.S., we saw continued growth from both label expansions and new reimbursement agreements.

In the near term, we will continue to focus on reaching more eligible patients including younger age groups, which will provide revenue growth, and then we expect to drive further growth with the vanzacaftor triple combination. Given the positive Phase 3 data we released today that demonstrates a strong benefit-risk profile and the ability to deliver greater restoration of CFTR function than even TRIKAFTA, we believe the vanzacaftor triple combination will be widely welcomed by the CF community, both as a new treatment option for the greater than 6,000 patients who have discontinued one of our current CFTR modulators and as an opportunity for TRIKAFTA patients to achieve even greater levels of CFTR function. Longer term, we see additional growth from our mRNA program, VX-522, that we are developing in partnership with Moderna for the more than 5,000 CF patients with mutations that do not respond to CFTR modulators.

In addition, we recently updated our estimates of the number of people living with CF in North America, Europe, and Australia to 92,000 from the previous estimate of 88,000. This increase is in large part due to patients living longer as a result of improvements in CF care, including the advent of CFTR modulators. We expect this trend to continue based on the real-world evidence we have generated on the clinical benefits of CFTR modulators and this will also drive long-term growth. Now, turning to CASGEVY and launches in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Enthusiasm from patients, physicians, and payers is very high around the globe and we are focused on translating the scientific and medical innovation that CASGEVY represents into transformative patient benefit in the real-world.

In countries where CASGEVY has been approved, our sales, reimbursement, and access teams, as well as patient engagement teams have hit the ground running. Let me provide some insights on the early days of the launch. Starting with physicians. There is tremendous interest in CASGEVY and what it can do for their patients. And we see the impact of that in the rapid activation of authorized treatment centers. Less than two months post-approval, we already have 12 ATCs in the U.S., three in the EU, and one in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia already to receive patients. Reaction from payers has also been very positive. In the U.S., across commercial and government payers, all eligible CASGEVY patients have case-by-case coverage through single-case agreements.

We continue to see excellent progress from payers on the development of their formal medical policies and reimbursement pathways. We have a contract in place with Synergy for up to 100 million lives and are actively engaged with other commercial payers to finalize medical policies, which would bring the total percentage of covered lives to over 80%. In the government sector, Medicaid state agencies representing over 60% of sickle cell disease lives have established reimbursement pathways for CASGEVY, with an additional 25% of Medicaid sickle cell disease lives in states actively progressing their reimbursement methodologies. In addition, we're pleased to have received the January approval in the U.S. for CASGEVY for transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients, two and a half months early, and are working to achieve a similarly fast trajectory for gaining reimbursement and access for these patients.

Last week, there was an important update by the Biden administration on the CMMI Cell & Gene Therapy access demonstration model, that was originally announced in February of 2023, and was recently accelerated for implementation from 2026 to 2025. We believe the CMMI CGT access model could be an important additional path to access and we now have greater clarity on the scope and process to be employed in the model. The model is intended to provide a comprehensive strategy to address barriers to equitable access to cell and gene therapies for Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as the longstanding inequities of care in the sickle cell disease community. Last week's update also confirmed additional federal funding to support access and included a defined scope of manufacturer-provided fertility support in the model.

In recognition that for patients choosing to embark on the treatment journey, the cost of fertility preservation are a barrier to access. In the meantime, we continue to actively engage with state Medicaid agencies to finalize medical policies for CASGEVY, even in advance of the CGT access model to ensure patient access without delay. Outside the U.S., we are pleased that the French National Authority for Health has approved our request for the implementation of an early access program or EAP for TDT patients ages 12 years to 35 years. We are delighted to have secured a path to access and payment in France ahead of a national reimbursement agreement and are also in an EAP review process for sickle cell disease patients. In the U.K., CASGEVY will be reviewed by the Highly Specialized Technology Committee in February and we are advancing our reimbursement discussions in other European countries as well.

We also see strong progress in the Middle East, which is especially important for CASGEVY given the high prevalence of these diseases in the region and the government's clear focus on elevating the health of their citizens. We are working with local healthcare authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to refine our estimates of the exact number of eligible patients, but there are thousands of patients we could serve and we are focused on securing access and reimbursement for them. We have established a local presence in the region, have already activated our first ATC and are working with local healthcare professionals to expand the number of ATCs and establish the required infrastructure to meet patient demand. As we have previously outlined, the CASGEVY patient journey can be broken down into three key phases, each of which can take several months, pre-treatment, cell collection and manufacturing, and then infusion of the edited cells.

We are pleased with the early days of what will be a foundational year for CASGEVY, as we work to deliver transformative patient outcomes with the possibility of a lifetime of benefit. We look forward to updating you on the CASGEVY launch over the course of this year. To help track our progress, our expectation is to provide quarterly updates on the number of activated ATCs as well as the number of patients in the cell collection phase. ATCs have begun assessing their patients for the ability to be treated with CASGEVY and we expect that the first commercial patients will start the journey in the coming weeks. Shifting now to VX-548. We are very excited about the potential for this highly selective NaV1.8 inhibitor to provide a transformative treatment option for the millions of patients suffering from acute and peripheral neuropathic pain.

This quarter, I will limit my comments to acute pain. As we discussed last week when we share the results from the pivotal program, we are very excited about VX-548's compelling combination of efficacy and safety and the demonstration that it can be used for moderate-to-severe pain across a range of pain conditions, both surgical and non-surgical, and across a range of settings. If approved, VX-548 will be the first of a new class of medicines that inhibit the pain signal and represent the first new class of medicines for acute pain in over 20 years. The reason we're so excited about the potential for VX-548 to positively impact patient care is because we estimate approximately 80 million patients are prescribed a medicine for moderate-to-severe acute pain every year in the U.S., representing over one billion calendar days of treatment.

Given this massive patient population, acute pain is a multi-billion dollar market today despite the fact that essentially all prescriptions are generic. We also see upside to this market opportunity given the significant unmet need that stems from the suboptimal benefit-risk profiles of existing agents, such as the limited efficacy but acceptable side effects of NSAIDs or the adverse effects and addiction potential of opioids, all of which leads to suboptimal pain management. What physicians and patients seek is a medicine that combines effective relief of moderate-to-severe pain with a clear safety and tolerability profile, and VX-548 delivers on that profile. We've previously shared our go-to-market strategy and we are now actively recruiting our field force in anticipation of our regulatory filing and approval.

The commercial team will focus on the roughly 2,000 hospitals and institutions, where a majority of acute pain patients are seen and prescriptions are written. We continue to see a multi-billion dollar opportunity for VX-548 in acute pain alone. The well-known risks of opioids have led to widespread restrictions and limitations on their use over the years. Increasingly, we are seeing a paradigm shift in policy initiatives across various stakeholders to encourage consideration and use of non-opioid alternatives and to remove financial barriers to choosing a branded non-opioid. As an example, late last month, Congress introduced the Bipartisan Alternatives to Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act or the alternatives to pain Act. If enacted, Medicare Part D plans would be required to set co-pays for non-opioids like VX-548 in line with co-pays for generic opioids, which are typically between [$0] (ph) and $15.

The bill would also prohibit Medicare Part D plans from requiring seniors to step through opioids first or requiring prior authorization for non-opioids. In addition, the NOPAIN Act or Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act, which was enacted in late 2022, provides for an add-on payment for non-opioids in the outpatient and ambulatory surgery center settings, and remains on track to go into effect in 2025. And just recently, seven states, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia have pending legislation that would require education on non-opioid options and would remove financial barriers to patient access within state-based health insurance programs like Medicaid. We expect additional states to introduce similar legislation later this year.

We believe that these advances in federal and state legislation represent further momentum in Congress and across the U.S. to encourage adoption of and remove any financial barriers to using non-opioid therapies like VX-548. In conclusion, it's an incredibly exciting time at Vertex. We continue to treat more CF patients around the world, and with the vanza triple, now have visibility to provide an option for the patients who have discontinued CFTR modulators as well as the possibility to bring even more patients below diagnostic levels and even to carrier levels of sweat chloride. We're entering a new era of commercial diversification with the launch of CASGEVY, the first-ever gene-edited therapy that brings a potential functional cure to patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia across multiple regions, and we are preparing for additional near-term launches with significant market potential, including VX-548 in acute pain.

I'll now turn the call over to Charlie to review the financials.

Charlie Wagner: Thanks, Stuart. Vertex's excellent results in the fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrate once again our consistent strong performance and attractive growth profile. Fourth quarter 2023 revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $2.52 billion and was nicely balanced with revenue growth of 8% in the U.S. and 12% outside the U.S. Full year revenue of $9.87 billion represents 11% growth versus 2022, our nineth consecutive year of at least double-digit growth. Overall, the primary drivers of revenue growth in 2023 were in line with our expectations. Fourth quarter 2023 combined non-GAAP R&D acquired IPR&D and SG&A expenses were $1 billion, compared to $872 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in Q4 '23 results are $18 million of acquired IPR&D charges, compared to $23 million of such charges in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Note, that with the approval of CASGEVY in the fourth quarter cost for manufacturing capacity for CASGEVY are now being recorded in cost of goods sold rather than in R&D. Full year 2023 combined non-GAAP R&D acquired IPR&D and SG&A expenses were $4.24 billion compared to $3.07 billion in 2022. Fourth quarter and full year operating expense growth was driven as expected by continued investment in research and our pipeline as we have now advanced assets into the clinic in nine different disease areas. In the fourth quarter and throughout 2023, the most significant areas of increased investment versus prior year included the pivotal studies for VX-548 in acute pain and the vanzacaftor triple in CF, the Phase 1/2 study for Type 1 diabetes as well as the build-out of capabilities for both our expanding pipeline and our anticipated near-term commercial launches.

In addition, approximately $400 million of the year-over-year increase in operating expenses was the result of increased AIPR&D costs from new business development. Fourth quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating income was $1.15 billion, consistent with $1.15 billion in non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year 2023 non-GAAP operating income was $4.37 billion compared to $4.79 billion in 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 effective tax rate of 16.3% reflects an increase in our 2023 U.S. R&D tax credits. This benefit lowered the Q4 rate and brought the full year 2023 effective tax rate to 19.4%, slightly below our guidance range of 20% to 21%. Fourth quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share were $4.20, representing 12% growth compared to $3.76 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share were $15.23 compared to $14.88 in 2022. We ended the quarter with $13.7 billion in cash and investments. Our priorities for cash deployment remain unchanged as we continue to prioritize investment in innovation including external innovation via business development. During 2023, we completed 10 transactions and recognized over $500 million of AIPR&D. We also deployed over $400 million to repurchase 1.3 million shares over the course of 2023. Now switching to guidance. For 2024, we expect total product revenue in a range of 10.55% to $10.75 billion, representing revenue growth of 8% at the midpoint at current exchange rates. Included in this outlook is our expectation for continued growth in CF as we continue to reach more patients including younger ones in core markets and select other countries.

Guidance also includes contribution from the commercial launch of CASGEVY in approved indications and geographies. We continue to expect a foundational year for CASGEVY in 2024, as we ramp up patient initiations and build toward a multi-billion dollar market opportunity overtime. We are providing total product revenue guidance rather than specifics by disease area or product given the inherent uncertainty of new launches as well as the significant disparity in size of our established CF business relative to other revenues. As a reminder, on the accounting for CASGEVY and the CRISPR profit share arrangement, Vertex will book 100% of revenues for CASGEVY. The profit share with CRISPR calculated after product and commercial costs will be recorded in cost of goods sold.

Any ongoing research and development costs will be recorded in operating expenses net of CRISPR's share. For total Vertex operating expenses, we project $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion in full year 2024 combined non-GAAP SG&A, R&D, and acquired IPR&D. This operating expense range includes approximately $125 million in currently anticipated IPR&D charges. We continue to invest a majority of our operating expenses into R&D given the momentum in our multiple mid and late-stage clinical development programs. Note, that the costs for multiple Phase 3 studies have been a significant driver of our growth in our total operating expenses in recent years. Given that a number of Phase 3 studies were completed as we entered 2024, we were able to fund new additional Phase 3 studies without the same rate of growth in operating expenses.

While we have substantially completed our commercial investments for CASGEVY, we are also funding the expansion of our commercial capabilities in anticipation of other multi-billion dollar opportunities represented by our programs with near-term launch potential, while continuing to leverage an attractive business model afforded by our focus in specialty markets. With a more normalized impact from U.S. R&D tax credits in 2024, our full year 2024 non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 20% to 21%. In closing, Vertex delivered excellent results yet again in 2023, achieving strong revenue growth, important regulatory approvals and commercial launches, and positive pivotal trial results that will enable additional near-term launches.

We also made progress in our earlier-stage pipeline with proof-of-concept for VX-548 in neuropathic pain and anticipated advancement of two additional disease areas into the clinic. We also made substantial investments behind our programs and commercial capabilities for near-term launches. As we head into 2024, we anticipate further important milestones as highlighted on Slide 20 to mark our continued progress in multiple disease areas. We look forward to updating you on our progress on future calls, and I'll ask Susie to begin the Q&A period.

Susie Lisa: Thanks, Charlie. Just to note, given the multiple positive updates this quarter, and thus the longer duration of our prepared remarks, we plan to go to about 5:40 this evening, so it's allowed 30 minutes for your questions. Chuck, please go ahead and assemble the queue.

