Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading At A 29% Discount?

The projected fair value for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is US$443 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of US$315

The US$334 analyst price target for VRTX is 25% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.70b US$4.24b US$4.80b US$5.20b US$5.61b US$5.93b US$6.20b US$6.43b US$6.64b US$6.83b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 5.59% Est @ 4.54% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 2.92% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% US$3.5k US$3.7k US$3.9k US$4.0k US$4.0k US$4.0k US$3.9k US$3.8k US$3.7k US$3.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$38b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.8b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.1%) = US$147b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$147b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$76b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$114b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$315, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for VRTX.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

