Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) share price is up 90% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 56% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 11%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Vertex Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 39% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shareholders are up 11% for the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 14% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Before forming an opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

