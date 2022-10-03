Vertex wins U.S. Navy contract valued up to $280 million

The Vertex Company to provide maintenance for Navy training aircraft

MADISON, Miss., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Company, a V2X company (NYSE: VVX), was awarded a contract valued up to $280 million to maintain the U.S. Navy’s aircraft used to train Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers by the Chief of Naval Air Training, or CNATRA.

“Training is critical in keeping Naval Aviation at a high level of readiness,” said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of The Vertex Company. “The Vertex Company provides timely high-quality maintenance of training aircraft, enabling our military to meet their readiness objectives.”

As part of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department, or AIMD, contract, Vertex will provide intermediate or “I-level” maintenance for U.S. Navy training aircraft including the T-6 Texan, T-44 Pegasus, T-45 Goshawk, TH-57 Sea Ranger and TH-73 Thrasher. Among different levels of aircraft maintenance, I-level maintenance includes detailed repair and inspections of components and systems that are taken off aircraft and sent to specialized workshops.

The contract also includes I-level maintenance for specific items used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’ iconic Blue Angels flight demonstration team. Vertex will support the Blue Angels with tire and wheel maintenance, hydraulic component repair, and aviation life support systems for the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the C-130J “Fat Albert” Hercules aircraft.

“The Vertex Company provides mechanics and other artisans that are focused on the skilled sustainment of aircraft, so our customers can focus on their mission,” said Richard “Vinny” Caputo, President of Aerospace and Defense Services at The Vertex Company. “We provide turnkey lifecycle support to clients around the world, including all levels of aviation maintenance, contractor logistics support and systems integration.”

Under the contract Vertex will provide I-level maintenance, repair and logistics support services at Corpus Christi, Texas; Pensacola, Florida; Kingsville, Texas; Meridian, Mississippi; and Whiting Field, Florida. The contract extends up to 2029.

Story continues

ABOUT THE VERTEX COMPANY, A V2X COMPANY

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs and integrated supply-chain solutions.

In July 2022, Vertex and Vectrus merged to form V2X, a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment.

For more information on The Vertex Company, visit www.vtxco.com.

CONTACT: Brad Bucher The Vertex Company bradley.bucher@vtxco.com



