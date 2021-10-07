Vertical Exploration Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that further to its Press Releases dated May 4, 2021, July 14, 2021 & September 8, 2021 the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 17,651,700 common share units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,765,170.00.

Finder's fees of $70,056.00 were paid to arm's length parties.

The shares and warrants comprising the units are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring February 8, 2022.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec and for general working capital.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-785-5513

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. IS

