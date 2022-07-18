Vertical Farming Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 8.52 billion, 4D Bios Inc. and AeroFarms LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical farming technologies include climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems that help in growing plants without the use of soil.
The vertical farming technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 8.52 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period.
Major Driver
The growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming is driving the growth of the market. Manual labor is needed on-site only for planting and packaging crops. The cost of access is one of the major costs associated with farming. The cost required for laborers to spend on the farm for walking, riding scissor lifts, retrieving growing channels, and checking the crops is also included. However, this cost can be reduced with the help of vertical farming technologies such as zip racks and stacked NFT. Hence, such technologies can increase labor efficiency and reduce costs. Such factors will drive the vertical farming technologies market growth during the forecast period.
Major Vertical Farming Technologies Companies
4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd., among others, are the major vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Vertical Farming Technologies Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Hydroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Aeroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Aquaponics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Vertical Farming Technologies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Application Segments
The hydroponics segment will have the highest contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing inclination of end-users toward patented hydroponics systems and the availability of hydroponics with advanced robotics controls.
Vertical Farming Technologies Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.36
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Hydroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Aquaponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 4D Bios Inc.
10.4 AeroFarms LLC
10.5 Agrilution Systems GmbH
10.6 Bowery Farming Inc.
10.7 Eden Green Technology
10.8 Freight Farms Inc.
10.9 GrowUp Farms Ltd.
10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.11 SANANBIO
10.12 Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
