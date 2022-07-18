U.S. markets closed

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 8.52 billion, 4D Bios Inc. and AeroFarms LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical farming technologies include climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems that help in growing plants without the use of soil.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The vertical farming technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 8.52 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period.

Make confident business decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Access our report with exhibits on "Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Major Driver

The growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming is driving the growth of the market. Manual labor is needed on-site only for planting and packaging crops. The cost of access is one of the major costs associated with farming. The cost required for laborers to spend on the farm for walking, riding scissor lifts, retrieving growing channels, and checking the crops is also included. However, this cost can be reduced with the help of vertical farming technologies such as zip racks and stacked NFT. Hence, such technologies can increase labor efficiency and reduce costs. Such factors will drive the vertical farming technologies market growth during the forecast period.

Major Vertical Farming Technologies Companies

4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd., among others, are the major vendors operating in the market.

  • 4D Bios Inc. - The company offers amlodipine besylate used for hypertensive and anginal condition.

  • AeroFarms LLC - Under this segment, the company manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

  • Agrilution Systems GmbH - The company offers amlodipine besylate tablets which are used for the treatment of hypertension.

  • Altius Farms - The company offers amlodipine besylate used for hypertensive and anginal condition.

  • Bowery Farming Inc. - The company offers amlodipine besylate which is used to treat problems related to cardiovascular conditions.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Hydroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Aeroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Aquaponics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to know how each segment contributes to the market growth? View an Exclusive Sample Report

Revenue-generating Application Segments

The hydroponics segment will have the highest contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing inclination of end-users toward patented hydroponics systems and the availability of hydroponics with advanced robotics controls.

Related Reports

Aeroponics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Precision Agriculture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.36

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Hydroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aquaponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 4D Bios Inc.

  • 10.4 AeroFarms LLC

  • 10.5 Agrilution Systems GmbH

  • 10.6 Bowery Farming Inc.

  • 10.7 Eden Green Technology

  • 10.8 Freight Farms Inc.

  • 10.9 GrowUp Farms Ltd.

  • 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.11 SANANBIO

  • 10.12 Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-farming-technologies-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-52-billion-4d-bios-inc-and-aerofarms-llc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301587498.html

SOURCE Technavio

