U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,053.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,698.50
    -13.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.40
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.55
    +1.14 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    -0.70 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9870
    +1.3710 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,428.89
    +952.89 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.95
    +20.32 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.81
    -29.12 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Vertical IQ Launches Expanded Industry Forecast Chapter

·2 min read

Enhancement provides Vertical IQ users expanded analysis on a particular industry's forecasted  growth.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ has released an enhancement to its industry forecasting information. The Industry Forecast chapter of each Industry Profile now contains greater detail and data to support the forecast, all at no additional cost to subscribers.

This enhancement boosts credit and sales professionals' confidence and credibility when advising a business owner.

This enhancement is designed to boost credit and sales professionals' confidence and credibility when advising a business owner on why a certain industry is forecasted to grow or shrink. It also facilitates an assessment of future industry performance based upon economic undercurrents that impact growth.

An improved forecasting model

This newly enhanced forecast data is based on the Long-term Interindustry Forecasting Tool (LIFT), developed by economic insight and analysis experts Inforum, an economic research organization formerly at the University of Maryland. LIFT is an interindustry-macro [IM] model of the US economy, which incorporates annual governmental economic and demographic data.

"LIFT employs a 'bottom-up' approach to macroeconomic modeling," explains Ronald Horst, Director at Inforum. "This structure supports analysis of how changes in one industry, such as increased productivity or changing international trade patterns, affect related sectors and the aggregate quantities. In this way, the model works like the actual economy, building the macroeconomic totals from details of industry activity."

Improving industry analysis, client advice

"With this improvement, users will find a written description of the economic conditions for sectors driving the outcomes of a particular industry," notes Bobby Martin, co-founder and CEO of Vertical IQ.

"When a bank officer or financial consultant is armed with this understanding, it enables them to share valuable forecasted growth insights with clients, allowing them to become better advisors to that person's business."

To learn more about Vertical IQ or to request a demo, visit www.verticaliq.com.

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 540 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 94 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-iq-launches-expanded-industry-forecast-chapter-301563606.html

SOURCE Vertical IQ

Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’ – I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • SEC’s Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Heavy Opposition

    The agency’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn't help the problem, but he didn't create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here's how he's not helping with high gas prices.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no plans for now to build factories in Europe

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it has no concrete plans for factories in Europe - remarks that come amid efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture chips there. With many industries suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors, Taiwan and the EU held high level trade talks last week with chip cooperation at the top of the agenda. In February, the EU unveiled the European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

  • Oil Gains Near $120 With Traders Awaiting Summer Demand Uptick

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains from the highest close in three months as the US summer driving season ramps up and China emerges from virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsWest Texas Intermediate futures ro

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Fisker says compact EV the Pear has more than 3,200 reservations

    Fisker Inc. said Wednesday it has more than 3,200 reservations for its second car, a compact electric vehile called the Pear, and said it expects to start production in 2024 and to test a prototype in late 2022. The company said on June 8 that it has more than 50,000 researvation for its Fisker Ocean SUV. In May, Fisker said the Pear would cost about $30,000 and be built by Foxconn at a newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio. After a production ramp, at least 250,000 Pears a year will be built