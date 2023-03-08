Vertical Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Provides Flexibility and Speed

The Votator II Vertical Lift System's new and improved features are built with the food processing industry's needs in mind

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, has released an updated version of its vertical scraped surface heat exchanger, the Waukesha Cherry-Burrel l Votator II , with upgrades that allow for easier, quicker use.

The Votator, which has been on the market for about 20 years, has become a fixture within multiple industries by providing continuous processing solutions for meat, dairy and confectionery applications.

Now, the updated vertical Votator II offers dual lift capacity with controlled alignment to ensure efficient operation. Operators can lower and lift two cylinders at once instead of having to do one at a time, which decreases cleaning and inspection time, and in turn reduces downtime.

"Food processors have very specific, rigid cleaning and inspection requirements, whether daily, weekly or monthly," said Con O'Driscoll, SPX FLOW Global Product Manager for Dispersion Products. "We worked with our customers to hear their challenges and upgrade our equipment to make their work easier, quicker and safer."

Other improved components include alignment pins, guide rollers and a guidance system. These updates make the vertical Votator II more user-friendly with easier re-assembly operations and smoother, more efficient lifting and lowering.

Additional benefits of the updated vertical Votator II include:

Greater flexibility for operating needs: The new design enables efficient access to single or twin cylinders for maintenance, cleaning or inspections.

Faster maintenance: The system is externally positioned onto the support column with hydraulic components visible and easily maintained, repaired or replaced without impacting the heat exchanger or production performance.

Easy enhancement for existing systems: Simple retrofit conversion kits are available to convert existing Votator II vertical systems.

"The options here fulfill many different industry requirements, applications and needs," O'Driscoll said. "By ensuring that wide availability of options, from vertical to horizontal, the Votator II is built with versatility and durability in mind to support multiple facets — from sanitary to personal care to industrial and more."

To learn more about the Votator II, visit Votator® II Vertical - Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers .

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

